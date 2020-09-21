Largest solar array project in downtown Richmond planned for the top of a Dominion Energy garage

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dominion Energy wants to put a solar array on top of the parking garage at its Tredegar Street office complex along the James River in downtown Richmond.

Plans call for adding 1,400 solar panels on top of the five-story, 400-vehicle parking garage that is part of a complex of three office buildings at 120 Tredegar St. that the company has used as its corporate headquarters for the past 21 years.

Once operational - which is expected to be next spring - the solar project would generate 480 kilowatts of electricity, or roughly enough energy equal to powering 120 homes, the company said.

It would be the largest solar array in downtown Richmond and the second largest with the city of Richmond. The largest in the city is at Huguenot High School, which has 631 kilowatts of solar energy installed on its roof.

Richmond-based Dominion Energy says the solar project at its Tredegar Street complex, where it typically employs about 500 people, will not impede views of the James River from the Oregon Hill and surrounding areas.