Latest gubernatorial appointments

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Virginia Commonwealth University Health System Authority Board of Directors:
- Clyde T. Clark Jr. of Chesapeake, commercial banker and senior vice president, Fulton Bank;
- Dr. Alice A. Tolbert Coombs of Richmond, associate professor and interim chair, Department of Anesthesiology, Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine; and
- Timothy A. McDermott of Ashland, chief campaign officer, Feed More.
Virginia Geographic Information Network Advisory Board:
- Clyde E. Cristman of Manquin, director, Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation;
- Margaret Montgomery of Prince William County, geographic information systems manager, city of Manassas; and
- Andy Wells of Baskerville, geographic information systems and cartography manager, Southside Planning District Commission.
Virginia Small Business Financing Authority:
- Linh Hoang of Fairfax, partner, The Outpost; and
- William J. (Bill) Smith of Wytheville, owner, Smith Enterprises.
Board of Medicine:
- Dr. David F. Archer of Norfolk, professor of obstetrics and gynecology, Eastern Virginia Medical School;
- Dr. Manjit Dhillon of Chester, clinical associate professor, Department of Orthopedics, Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine;
- Dr. Jacob W. Miller Jr. of Virginia Beach, family physician, Eastern Virginia Medical School;
- Dr. Milly Rambhia of Falls Church, anesthesiologist, Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group;
- Dr. Karen A. Ransone of Cobbs Creek, pediatrician, Riverside Fishing Bay Family Practice;
- Dr. Amanda Barner Welch of Dumfries, physician, Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group; and
- Dr. Khalique Zahir of McLean, assistant professor of surgery, Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine and Chief of Plastic Surgery, Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Board of Trustees of the Science Museum of Virginia:
- John F. Benton of Arlington, deputy under secretary emeritus, Smithsonian Institution
Capitol Square Preservation Council
- Nadia Volchansky of Arlington, assistant professor, George Washington University
Cemetery Board:
- James A. Meadows Jr. of Goochland, area general manager, Service Corporation International; and
- Caroline Seibold Smyth of Richmond, president, HCS Holding Co. LLC .
Fair Housing Board:
- Colin Arnold of Roanoke, architect, Arnold Design Studio;
- Candice Bennett of Fairfax County, director of development and communications, Good Shepherd Housing and Family Services Inc.;
- Alyia S.P. Gaskins of Alexandria, founder and CEO, CitiesRx LLC; and
- Sherman Gillums Jr. of Arlington, chief strategy officer, AMVETS