Latest gubernatorial appointments

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Virginia STEM Education Advisory Board:
- Damodar Ambur of Yorktown, retired deputy director of aerospace research, NASA Langley Research Center;
- Gary R. Artybridge Jr. of Smithfield, manager, corporate citizenship and K-12 education partnerships, Newport News Shipbuilding;
- Chris Dovi of Richmond, co-founder and executive director, CodeVA;
- Casey M. Roberts of Chesapeake, executive director, New Horizons Regional Education Centers;
- Amy E. Sabarre of Dayton, director of STEM education PK-12 and science coordinator PK-5, Harrisonburg City Public Schools;
- Padmanabhan Seshaiyer of Loudoun, professor, George Mason University;
- Susheela Shanta of Roanoke, director and faculty, Center for Engineering, Governor’s STEM Academy at Burton Center for Arts and Technology, Roanoke County Public Schools;
- Zaina Tarafder of Sterling, student, founder and president, STEMPower; and
- Amy Stinnett White of Buchanan, dean, School of STEM, Virginia Western Community College.