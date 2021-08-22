 Skip to main content
Latest gubernatorial appointments
Gubernatorial appointments

Latest gubernatorial appointments

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Virginia STEM Education Advisory Board:

  • Damodar Ambur of Yorktown, retired deputy director of aerospace research, NASA Langley Research Center;
  • Gary R. Artybridge Jr. of Smithfield, manager, corporate citizenship and K-12 education partnerships, Newport News Shipbuilding;
  • Chris Dovi of Richmond, co-founder and executive director, CodeVA;
  • Casey M. Roberts of Chesapeake, executive director, New Horizons Regional Education Centers;
  • Amy E. Sabarre of Dayton, director of STEM education PK-12 and science coordinator PK-5, Harrisonburg City Public Schools;
  • Padmanabhan Seshaiyer of Loudoun, professor, George Mason University;
  • Susheela Shanta of Roanoke, director and faculty, Center for Engineering, Governor’s STEM Academy at Burton Center for Arts and Technology, Roanoke County Public Schools;
  • Zaina Tarafder of Sterling, student, founder and president, STEMPower; and
  • Amy Stinnett White of Buchanan, dean, School of STEM, Virginia Western Community College.
