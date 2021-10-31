Latest gubernatorial appointments

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
9-1-1 Services Board:
- Michelle Painter Lama of South Riding, principal corporate counsel, T-Mobile.
Board of Psychology:
- Kathryn L. Zeanah of Earlysville, psychologist, University of Virginia.
Board of Trustees of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts:
- Lynette Allston of Drewryville, chief, Nottoway Indian Tribe of Virginia;
- Anne N. Edwards of Alexandria;
- Jil Womack Harris of Richmond, community volunteer;
- Aubrey L. Layne Jr. of Chesapeake, senior corporate vice president and chief of staff, Sentara Healthcare;
- Thomas W. Papa of Richmond, retired, attorney at law; and
- Rupa Tak of Miami, Fla., philanthropist.
Office of New Americans Advisory Board:
- Rammy G. Barbari of Falls Church, partner, Price Benowitz LLP;
- Jennifer A. Crewalk of Reston, higher education professional, Georgetown University;
- Michael Hoefer of Alexandria, retired, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services;
- Bo Machayo of Loudoun, regional director, Office of United States Senator Mark Warner; and
- Milton Vickerman of Albemarle, associate professor, University of Virginia.
Online Virginia Network Authority:
- Susan Acevedo-Moyer of Powhatan, associate director, apprenticeships, American Council on Education; and
- Karen R. Jackson of Poquoson, president, Apogee Strategic Partners LLC.
Virginia Interagency Coordinating Council:
- Christina Harrison of Bristol, developmental educator, Infant and Toddler Connection of Central Virginia and Roanoke Valley;
- Ghazala Hashmi of Midlothian, member, Senate of Virginia;
- Kendall Lee of Kenbridge, assistant director, Longwood Speech, Hearing, and Learning Services, Longwood University; and
- Heather Rogers of Palmyra, principal, Charlottesville Ballet Academy.
Advisory Board on Midwifery:
- Ildiko Baugus of Chesapeake, certified professional midwife and licensed midwife, EVA Homebirth LLC.