 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Latest gubernatorial appointments
0 Comments
Gubernatorial appointments

Latest gubernatorial appointments

  • 0
VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH///////////////////////////

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

9-1-1 Services Board:

  • Michelle Painter Lama of South Riding, principal corporate counsel, T-Mobile.

Board of Psychology:

  • Kathryn L. Zeanah of Earlysville, psychologist, University of Virginia.

Board of Trustees of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts:

  • Lynette Allston of Drewryville, chief, Nottoway Indian Tribe of Virginia;
  • Anne N. Edwards of Alexandria;
  • Jil Womack Harris of Richmond, community volunteer;
  • Aubrey L. Layne Jr. of Chesapeake, senior corporate vice president and chief of staff, Sentara Healthcare;
  • Thomas W. Papa of Richmond, retired, attorney at law; and
  • Rupa Tak of Miami, Fla., philanthropist.

Office of New Americans Advisory Board:

  • Rammy G. Barbari of Falls Church, partner, Price Benowitz LLP;
  • Jennifer A. Crewalk of Reston, higher education professional, Georgetown University;
  • Michael Hoefer of Alexandria, retired, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services;
  • Bo Machayo of Loudoun, regional director, Office of United States Senator Mark Warner; and
  • Milton Vickerman of Albemarle, associate professor, University of Virginia.

Online Virginia Network Authority:

  • Susan Acevedo-Moyer of Powhatan, associate director, apprenticeships, American Council on Education; and
  • Karen R. Jackson of Poquoson, president, Apogee Strategic Partners LLC.

Virginia Interagency Coordinating Council:

  • Christina Harrison of Bristol, developmental educator, Infant and Toddler Connection of Central Virginia and Roanoke Valley;
  • Ghazala Hashmi of Midlothian, member, Senate of Virginia;
  • Kendall Lee of Kenbridge, assistant director, Longwood Speech, Hearing, and Learning Services, Longwood University; and
  • Heather Rogers of Palmyra, principal, Charlottesville Ballet Academy.

Advisory Board on Midwifery:

  • Ildiko Baugus of Chesapeake, certified professional midwife and licensed midwife, EVA Homebirth LLC.
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

G20 leaders endorse global minimum tax deal

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News