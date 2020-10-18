 Skip to main content
Latest gubernatorial appointments
Gubernatorial Appointments

VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH///////////////////////////

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Apprenticeship Council:

  • Laura Duckworth of Crozet, Director of Occupational Programs, University of Virginia
  • Michael L. Maysof Bedford, Sheet Metal Workers Local 100, Roanoke Area Joint Apprenticeship Committee
  • Steve S. Martin of Riner, Business Manager, Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 10
  • Latitia McCane of Suffolk, Director of Education, Newport News Shipbuilding
  • Dr. Ken Nicely of Roanoke County, Superintendent, Roanoke County Public Schools
  • Jameo Pollock of Henrico, Statewide Technical Training Manager, Virginia Department of Transportation
  • Gerald W. Simpson of Hanover, Training Director, International Union of Operating Engineers Local 147

Board for Architects, Professional Engineers, Certified Interior Designers, Land Surveyors and Landscape Architects:

  • Caroline Alexander CID, IIDA, LEED AP of Lexington, Independent Consultant, CCA LLC
  • Tim Colley, AIA of Blacksburg, Architect, Colley Architects, P.C.
  • Vinay Nairof Alexandria, Senior Manager, EY

Board of Directors of the Virginia Birth-Related Neurological Injury Compensation Program:

  • Kevin V. Logan of Midlothian, Partner, Sinnott Nuckols & Logan, P.C.
  • Dawn McCoy, MPP of Chesterfield, retired board member, Sacramento City Unified Schools
  • Jonathan Petty of Richmond, Attorney, Phelan Petty, PLC
  • Rhonda L. Russell, EdD of Hampton, Assistant County Administrator and Community Development Director, Charles City County and Owner, RRM Consultants

Real Estate Board:

  • Maggie Davis of Arlington, Senior Law and Policy Analyst, University of Maryland Center for Health and Homeland Security
  • Catina Jones of Richmond, Principal Broker and Owner, ICON Realty Group, LLC
  • David Perry of Portsmouth, Executive Director, Chesapeake Land Bank Authority
  • Nan Piland of Williamsburg, Realtor, Liz Moore and Associates
