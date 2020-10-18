Latest gubernatorial appointments

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Apprenticeship Council:
- Laura Duckworth of Crozet, Director of Occupational Programs, University of Virginia
- Michael L. Maysof Bedford, Sheet Metal Workers Local 100, Roanoke Area Joint Apprenticeship Committee
- Steve S. Martin of Riner, Business Manager, Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 10
- Latitia McCane of Suffolk, Director of Education, Newport News Shipbuilding
- Dr. Ken Nicely of Roanoke County, Superintendent, Roanoke County Public Schools
- Jameo Pollock of Henrico, Statewide Technical Training Manager, Virginia Department of Transportation
- Gerald W. Simpson of Hanover, Training Director, International Union of Operating Engineers Local 147
Board for Architects, Professional Engineers, Certified Interior Designers, Land Surveyors and Landscape Architects:
- Caroline Alexander CID, IIDA, LEED AP of Lexington, Independent Consultant, CCA LLC
- Tim Colley, AIA of Blacksburg, Architect, Colley Architects, P.C.
- Vinay Nairof Alexandria, Senior Manager, EY
Board of Directors of the Virginia Birth-Related Neurological Injury Compensation Program:
- Kevin V. Logan of Midlothian, Partner, Sinnott Nuckols & Logan, P.C.
- Dawn McCoy, MPP of Chesterfield, retired board member, Sacramento City Unified Schools
- Jonathan Petty of Richmond, Attorney, Phelan Petty, PLC
- Rhonda L. Russell, EdD of Hampton, Assistant County Administrator and Community Development Director, Charles City County and Owner, RRM Consultants
Real Estate Board:
- Maggie Davis of Arlington, Senior Law and Policy Analyst, University of Maryland Center for Health and Homeland Security
- Catina Jones of Richmond, Principal Broker and Owner, ICON Realty Group, LLC
- David Perry of Portsmouth, Executive Director, Chesapeake Land Bank Authority
- Nan Piland of Williamsburg, Realtor, Liz Moore and Associates