 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Latest gubernatorial appointments
0 comments
Gubernatorial Appointments

Latest gubernatorial appointments

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH///////////////////

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Virginia Health Benefit Exchange Advisory Committee:

  • Chiquita Brooks-LaSure of McLean, managing director of Manatt Health Strategies at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips;
  • Elizabeth Cunningham of Halifax, healthcare outreach manager and Medicaid application specialist at Virginia Legal Aid Society;
  • Ikeita Cantú Hinojosa of McLean, former senior deputy director fo DC Health Benefit Exchange Authority;
  • Starla Kiser of Clintwood, physician at Dickenson County Behavioral Health Services; and
  • Jane Norwood Kusiak of Richmond.

Virginia Spirits Board:

  • Jeff Bloem of Charlottesville, founder and maltster at Murphy & Rude Malting Co.;
  • Joshua Chandler of Bland, plant manager for Speyside Bourbon Cooperage;
  • David Cuttino of Richmond, co-founder and CEO of Reservoir Distillery;
  • Scott Harris of Purcellville, general manager of Catoctin Creek Distilling Company;
  • Bill Karlson of Haymarket, owner of KO Distilling;
  • Kara King of Newport News, creative director at Ironclad Distillery;
  • Gareth H. Moore of Charlottesville, CEO of Virginia Distillery Co.; and
  • Brian Prewitt of Fredericksburg, master distiller at A. Smith Bowman Distillery.

Advisory Board for the Virginia Department for the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing:

  • Karen A. Engelhardt of Prince William, educational trainer for People and Hearing! Education, Training, and Consulting;
  • Timothy Patterson of Moseley; and
  • Susanne Wilbur of Charlottesville, licensed clinical social worker at Aligned Clinical and Educational Services.

Alzheimer’s Advisory Board:

  • Travonia Brown-Hughes of Suffolk, assistant professor at Hampton University;
  • Karen Garner of Richmond, advocacy manager at Alzheimer’s Association;
  • G. Richard Jackson of Williamsburg, executive director of Riverside Center for Excellence in Aging and Lifelong Health;
  • Lana Sargent of Ashland, assistant professor in the School of Nursing at Virginia Commonwealth University; and
  • Margie Campbell Shaver of Roanoke.

Volunteer Firefighters and Rescue Squad Workers Service Award Fund Board:

  • Ken Brown of Goochland, retired fire-rescue chief in Goochland County; and
  • Steve Grayson of Madison, retired vice president at Atlantic Union Bank.
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News