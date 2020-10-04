Latest gubernatorial appointments

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Virginia Health Benefit Exchange Advisory Committee:
- Chiquita Brooks-LaSure of McLean, managing director of Manatt Health Strategies at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips;
- Elizabeth Cunningham of Halifax, healthcare outreach manager and Medicaid application specialist at Virginia Legal Aid Society;
- Ikeita Cantú Hinojosa of McLean, former senior deputy director fo DC Health Benefit Exchange Authority;
- Starla Kiser of Clintwood, physician at Dickenson County Behavioral Health Services; and
- Jane Norwood Kusiak of Richmond.
Virginia Spirits Board:
- Jeff Bloem of Charlottesville, founder and maltster at Murphy & Rude Malting Co.;
- Joshua Chandler of Bland, plant manager for Speyside Bourbon Cooperage;
- David Cuttino of Richmond, co-founder and CEO of Reservoir Distillery;
- Scott Harris of Purcellville, general manager of Catoctin Creek Distilling Company;
- Bill Karlson of Haymarket, owner of KO Distilling;
- Kara King of Newport News, creative director at Ironclad Distillery;
- Gareth H. Moore of Charlottesville, CEO of Virginia Distillery Co.; and
- Brian Prewitt of Fredericksburg, master distiller at A. Smith Bowman Distillery.
Advisory Board for the Virginia Department for the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing:
- Karen A. Engelhardt of Prince William, educational trainer for People and Hearing! Education, Training, and Consulting;
- Timothy Patterson of Moseley; and
- Susanne Wilbur of Charlottesville, licensed clinical social worker at Aligned Clinical and Educational Services.
Alzheimer’s Advisory Board:
- Travonia Brown-Hughes of Suffolk, assistant professor at Hampton University;
- Karen Garner of Richmond, advocacy manager at Alzheimer’s Association;
- G. Richard Jackson of Williamsburg, executive director of Riverside Center for Excellence in Aging and Lifelong Health;
- Lana Sargent of Ashland, assistant professor in the School of Nursing at Virginia Commonwealth University; and
- Margie Campbell Shaver of Roanoke.
Volunteer Firefighters and Rescue Squad Workers Service Award Fund Board:
- Ken Brown of Goochland, retired fire-rescue chief in Goochland County; and
- Steve Grayson of Madison, retired vice president at Atlantic Union Bank.