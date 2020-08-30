Latest gubernatorial appointments

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Aquaculture Advisory Board:
- Travis Croxton of Mechanicsville, co-owner, Rappahannock Oyster Co.; and
- Heather Lusk of Quinby, vice president, H.M. Terry Co. Inc.
Behavioral Health and Developmental Services Board:
- Elizabeth Hilscher of Richmond, mental health advocate;
- Rebecca Graser of Warsaw, recovery services coordinator, Middle Peninsula Northern Neck Community Services Board; and
- Christopher Olivo of Yorktown, teacher, York County School Division.
Board of Agriculture and Consumer Services:
Charles T. Church of Norfolk, president, Getem Services; and
Neil A. Houff of Weyers Cave, president, Houff Corp.
Board of Nursing:
- Ann Tucker Gleason of Zion Crossroads;
- Meenakshi Shah of Roanoke; and
- Dr. Yvette L. Dorsey of Richmond, director of women’s care, Henrico Doctors’ Hospital.
Common Interest Community Board:
- Maureen A. Baker of Moneta, owner and manager, Association Management Solutions LLC; and
- Lori Overholt of Virginia Beach, president, VSA Resorts.
Old Dominion University Board of Visitors:
- P. Murry Pitts of Charlottesville, CEO of Burlington Medical and BarRay Medical Products.
State Air Pollution Control Board:
- Hope F. Cupit of Bedford, president and CEO, Southeast Rural Community Assistance Project Inc.; and
- Dr. Lornel G. Tompkins of Richmond, retired pulmonologist.
State Water Control Board:
- Ryan C. Seiger of Springfield, staff director and counsel, U.S. House of Representatives, Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, Subcommittee on Water Resources and Environment.
Advisory Board on Massage Therapy:
- Dawn Hogue of Virginia Beach, executive director, Commission on Massage Therapy Accreditation, and senior administrator, Cayce/Reilly School of Massage; and
- Maria Mercedes Olivieri of Burke, licensed massage therapist.
Advisory Board on Surgical Assisting:
- Thomas Gochenour of Palmyra, certified surgical first assistant, Virginia Commonwealth University Health System;
- Dr. Srikanth Mahavadi of Mechanicsville, podiatrist-foot surgeon, New Kent Foot Clinic;
- Nicole M. Meredith of Prince George, registered nurse, Bon Secours Mercy Hospital and VCU Health System;
- Deborah Redmond of Virginia Beach, surgical assistant, Beach Surgical Assistants of Virginia; and
- Jessica Wilhelm of Virginia Beach, certified and registered surgical assistant, Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and assistant professor in the master of surgical assisting program, Eastern Virginia Medical School.
Board of Directors of the Virginia Resources Authority:
- Mary B. Bunting of Hampton, city manager, city of Hampton;
- Cecil R. Harris Jr. of Rockville, retired Hanover County administrator;
- Bill Kittrell of Crozet, deputy state director, The Nature Conservancy in Virginia; and
- Charlette T. Woolridge of Brunswick County, county administrator.