Latest gubernatorial appointments

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Breaks Interstate Park Commission:
- Curtis R. Mullins Jr. of Grundy, director of proposals, Pharm-Olam.
Board of Medical Assistance Services:
- Patricia Cook of Ashland, chief medical officer, Daily Planet Health Services;
- Elizabeth Coulter of Woodbridge, caretaker;
- Elizabeth Noriega of Loudoun, community church and Down Syndrome advocate; and
- Kannan Srinivasan of Potomac Falls, vice president of finance, Think Food Group.
Board of trustees of the A.L. Philpott Manufacturing Extension Partnership:
- Marc M. Foglia of Vienna, co-founder and president, NVIS Inc.
Criminal Sentencing Commission:
- Timothy S. Coyne of Winchester, public defender, Virginia Indigent Defense Commission; and
- Linda W. Brown of Chesapeake, special education teacher, Portsmouth Public Schools.
Plastic Waste Prevention Advisory Council:
- Rob Alexander of Harrisonburg, associate professor, James Madison University;
- Jennifer E. Cole of Manassas, executive director, Clean Fairfax;
- Anne Johnson of Charlottesville and Albemarle County, vice president and principal, Resource Recycling Systems Inc.; and
- Jennifer Russell of Blacksburg, assistant professor of circular economy and researcher, Department of Sustainable Biomaterials, College of Natural Resources and Environment, Virginia Tech.
Potato Board:
- Bruce Richardson of Capeville, farmer, Mill Creek Farms.
State Rehabilitation Council:
- Karen Michalski-Karney of Glade Hill, executive director, Blue Ridge Independent Living Center.
Citizens Advisory Council on Furnishing and Interpreting the Executive Mansion:
- Leah Brown of Farmville, assistant director for education, Robert Russa Moton Museum.
Commission on School Construction and Modernization:
- Keith Perrigan of Bristol, superintendent, Bristol Public Schools.
Medical Advisory Board for the Department of Motor Vehicles:
- Surbhi Bansal of Glen Allen, physician, Virginia Commonwealth University;
- Firas Beitinjaneh of Virginia Beach, neurologist, Neurology Consultants of Tidewater;
- Jawad Wazir Bhatti of Midlothian, president, Virginia Pain Network and Clinics and Healing Hands of Virginia;
- Lisa Jenkins Haynie of Reedville, Riverside Medical Group; and
- Saji V. Slavin of Richmond, staff physician, Piedmont Geriatric Hospital.
