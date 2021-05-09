 Skip to main content
Latest gubernatorial appointments
Latest gubernatorial appointments

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Breaks Interstate Park Commission:

  • Curtis R. Mullins Jr. of Grundy, director of proposals, Pharm-Olam.

Board of Medical Assistance Services:

  • Patricia Cook of Ashland, chief medical officer, Daily Planet Health Services;
  • Elizabeth Coulter of Woodbridge, caretaker;
  • Elizabeth Noriega of Loudoun, community church and Down Syndrome advocate; and
  • Kannan Srinivasan of Potomac Falls, vice president of finance, Think Food Group.

Board of trustees of the A.L. Philpott Manufacturing Extension Partnership:

  • Marc M. Foglia of Vienna, co-founder and president, NVIS Inc.

Criminal Sentencing Commission:

  • Timothy S. Coyne of Winchester, public defender, Virginia Indigent Defense Commission; and
  • Linda W. Brown of Chesapeake, special education teacher, Portsmouth Public Schools.

Plastic Waste Prevention Advisory Council:

  • Rob Alexander of Harrisonburg, associate professor, James Madison University;
  • Jennifer E. Cole of Manassas, executive director, Clean Fairfax;
  • Anne Johnson of Charlottesville and Albemarle County, vice president and principal, Resource Recycling Systems Inc.; and
  • Jennifer Russell of Blacksburg, assistant professor of circular economy and researcher, Department of Sustainable Biomaterials, College of Natural Resources and Environment, Virginia Tech.

Potato Board:

  • Bruce Richardson of Capeville, farmer, Mill Creek Farms.

State Rehabilitation Council:

  • Karen Michalski-Karney of Glade Hill, executive director, Blue Ridge Independent Living Center.

Citizens Advisory Council on Furnishing and Interpreting the Executive Mansion:

  • Leah Brown of Farmville, assistant director for education, Robert Russa Moton Museum.

Commission on School Construction and Modernization:

  • Keith Perrigan of Bristol, superintendent, Bristol Public Schools.

Medical Advisory Board for the Department of Motor Vehicles:

  • Surbhi Bansal of Glen Allen, physician, Virginia Commonwealth University;
  • Firas Beitinjaneh of Virginia Beach, neurologist, Neurology Consultants of Tidewater;
  • Jawad Wazir Bhatti of Midlothian, president, Virginia Pain Network and Clinics and Healing Hands of Virginia;
  • Lisa Jenkins Haynie of Reedville, Riverside Medical Group; and
  • Saji V. Slavin of Richmond, staff physician, Piedmont Geriatric Hospital.

Virginia Housing Development Authority:

  • William C. Shelton of North Garden, retired director, Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.
