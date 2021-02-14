 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Latest gubernatorial appointments
0 comments
Gubernatorial appointments

Latest gubernatorial appointments

{{featured_button_text}}
VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH///

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Board of Dentistry:

  • Dagoberto Zapatero of Virginia Beach, dentist at Starfish Dental.

Board of Education:

  • Stewart D. Roberson of Richmond, president of Moseley Architects and former superintendent of schools for Falls Church City Public Schools and Hanover County Public Schools; and
  • Anthony Swann of Vinton, teacher with Franklin County Public Schools and 2021 Virginia Teacher of the Year.

Board of Juvenile Justice:

  • Anita James Price of Roanoke, former councilmember and vice mayor for the City of Roanoke and a retired educator with Roanoke City Public Schools.

Board of Social Services:

  • Megan Miloser of Warrenton, director of children’s education at Warrenton United Methodist Church.

Board of Trustees for the Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia:

  • Iris Park of Roanoke, marketing director for Miss You Flowers.

Norfolk State University Board of Visitors:

  • Terri L. Best of Newport News, member of the Newport News School Board.

Veterans Services Foundation:

  • Lettie J. Bien of Charlottesville, a retired colonel in the United States Army and a defense affairs program manager for the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce;
  • Paula Buckley of Richmond, director of outreach and public affairs for GReat Aspirations Scholarship Program, Inc. (GRASP); and
  • Phillip Jones of Newport News, consultant with Bain & Company.

Virginia African American Advisory Board:

  • Eldon Burton of Richmond, director of government relations at Virginia State University.

Virginia Lottery Board:

  • Scott Price of Alexandria, Regional Policy Director, Dominion Energy

University of Mary Washington Board of Visitors:

  • Princess R. Moss of Alexandria, Elementary Music Teacher, Louisa County Public Schools and Vice President, National Education Association
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Surveillance Video Shows Breach of U.S. Capitol

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News