Latest gubernatorial appointments

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Board of Dentistry:
- Dagoberto Zapatero of Virginia Beach, dentist at Starfish Dental.
Board of Education:
- Stewart D. Roberson of Richmond, president of Moseley Architects and former superintendent of schools for Falls Church City Public Schools and Hanover County Public Schools; and
- Anthony Swann of Vinton, teacher with Franklin County Public Schools and 2021 Virginia Teacher of the Year.
Board of Juvenile Justice:
- Anita James Price of Roanoke, former councilmember and vice mayor for the City of Roanoke and a retired educator with Roanoke City Public Schools.
Board of Social Services:
- Megan Miloser of Warrenton, director of children’s education at Warrenton United Methodist Church.
Board of Trustees for the Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia:
- Iris Park of Roanoke, marketing director for Miss You Flowers.
Norfolk State University Board of Visitors:
- Terri L. Best of Newport News, member of the Newport News School Board.
Veterans Services Foundation:
- Lettie J. Bien of Charlottesville, a retired colonel in the United States Army and a defense affairs program manager for the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce;
- Paula Buckley of Richmond, director of outreach and public affairs for GReat Aspirations Scholarship Program, Inc. (GRASP); and
- Phillip Jones of Newport News, consultant with Bain & Company.
Virginia African American Advisory Board:
- Eldon Burton of Richmond, director of government relations at Virginia State University.
Virginia Lottery Board:
- Scott Price of Alexandria, Regional Policy Director, Dominion Energy
University of Mary Washington Board of Visitors:
- Princess R. Moss of Alexandria, Elementary Music Teacher, Louisa County Public Schools and Vice President, National Education Association