Latest gubernatorial appointments

Former Gov. Ralph Northam announced the following appointments before he left office:
Tobacco Indemnification and Community Revitalization Commission:
- Ed Blevins of Abingdon;
- Gretchen Clark of Gretna, engineer, Reynolds-Clark Development Inc.;
- Joel Cunningham Jr. of Halifax County, attorney, Cunningham Law Group P.C.;
- Julienne D. Hensley of Gate City, attorney, Hensley Law;
- Sandy J. Ratliff of Abingdon; and
- Walter H. Shelton Jr. of Gretna, owner, operator, Shelton Angus Farms
Virginia Health Workforce Development Authority:
- Cecilia E. Barbosa of Richmond, owner, principal, cBe Consulting;
- Alan Dow of Henrico, physician, professor, School of Medicine, Virginia Commonwealth University;
- Beth O’Connor of Blacksburg, executive director, Virginia Rural Health Association;
- Woodi Sprinkel of Ashland, psychotherapist; and
- Wendy Welch of Wytheville, executive director, Graduate Medical Education Consortium of Southwest Virginia
Virginia Israel Advisory Board:
- Jeffrey P. Bialos of McLean, partner, Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP;
- Irving M. Blank of Richmond, managing partner, Blank & Marcus LLC, Attorneys at Law; and
- Scott Brown of Annandale, founder, Scott Brown Leadership Coaching
Virginia LGBTQ+ Advisory Board:
- N. McKeller Crosby of Henrico, president, Side by Side, president, Richmond LGBTQ Chamber
Virginia Marine Products Board:
- J.C. Hudgins of Mathews, president, Virginia Watermen’s Association, commercial waterman;
- Daniel Knott of Gloucester, waterman and founder, Knott Alone—Hold Fast, Inc.;
- Beverly S. Ludford of Virginia Beach, retired;
- Michael Oesterling of Gloucester, executive director, Shellfish Growers of Virginia; and
- Monica Schenemann of Northumberland County, waterman
Board for Contractors:
- Wiley “Bif” Johnson of Amherst, president and CEO, Hurt & Proffitt, Inc.; and
- Doug Lowe of Charlottesville, owner of Sagebuild Consulting, LLC.
Board for Waste Management Facility Operators:
- Toby F. Edwards of Meadowview, executive director, Cumberland Plateau Regional Solid Waste Management Authority; and
- D.W. Lawhorne of Bedford, director of public works, Town of Bedford.
Board of Coal Mining Examiners:
- Quintin Justice of Tazewell, mine engineer, Coronado Coal — Buchanan Mine
Board of Conservation and Recreation:
- Kat Maybury of Albemarle, retired conservation professional;
- Cisco C. Minthorn of Alexandria, vice president, government affairs, Information Technology Industry Council;
- Esther M. Nizer of Elkton; and
- Ross Stewart of New Kent, tribal council member, Chickahominy Indian Tribe.
Board of Directors of the Virginia Recreational Facilities Authority:
- Dwight W. McDowell of Norfolk, administrator and volunteer coordinator, East Ocean View Beach Athletic Association; and
- Alexander Scott of Roanoke, associate professor, Virginia Western Community College.
Board of Trustees A.L. Philpott Manufacturing Extension Partnership — GENEDGE Alliance:
- Gabriel LaMois of Alexandria, chief operating officer, Technology Advancement Group.
Board of Trustees of the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation:
- Jay C. Ford of Belle Haven, Virginia policy and grassroots advisor, Chesapeake Bay Foundation and owner, Shine and Rise Farm;
- Lisa Kestner Quigley of Washington County, executive director, Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy;
- Woodie Walker of Essex County, director of environmental services, Rappahannock Tribe; and
- Krystina E. White of Alexandria, director of engagement, The Climate Reality Project.
Board of Trustees of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts:
- Brian Ball of Richmond, secretary of ctommerce and Trade.
Board of Trustees of the Virginia Museum of Natural History:
- Emma Ito of Richmond, director of education, Virginia Humanities; and
- Sherri D. Jordan of Alexandria, associate chief financial officer, U.S. Office of Personnel Management.
Board of Visitors to Mount Vernon:
- Matthew Reisman of Springfield, director of global privacy policy, Microsoft Corporation.
Broadband Advisory Council:
- Casey Logan of Chester, president and CEO, Prince George Electric Cooperative.
Citizens’ Advisory Council on Furnishing and Interpreting the Executive Mansion:
- Kelley Fanto Deetz of Lynchburg, director of collections and visitor engagement at Stratford Hall.
Coal Surface Mining Reclamation Fund Advisory Board:
- Timothy Browning of Abingdon, principal engineer, Artemis Consulting Services.
Criminal Justice Services Board:
- Sheriff C.O. Balderson of Montross, sheriff, Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office;
- Rosario “Angie” Carrera of Manassas Park, retired, Fairfax County Government;
- Ebony Clark of Henrico, executive director, Virginia Anti-Violence Project; and
- Officer Bennie L. Evans Jr. of Alexandria, officer, City of Alexandria Police Department.
E 9-1-1 Services:
- Matthew Ogburn of Richmond, director of state and local government affairs, Verizon.
Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations:
- Richard A. Mansfield of Hampton, regional director, Air Force Sergeants Association.
Litter Control and Recycling Fund Advisory Board:
- Katie Register of Farmville, executive director, Clean Virginia Waterways of Longwood University; and
- Nick Surace of Annapolis, Md., senior counsel, AECOM.
Peanut Board:
- Joey G. Doyle of Emporia, owner and operator of Doyle & Doyle Farms.
Southeastern Public Service Authority:
- Dale E. Baugh of Isle of Wight, retired U.S. Navy
- D. Rossen S. Greene of Suffolk, partner, Pender & Coward, P.C.;
- John Keifer of Norfolk, retired director of public works, City of Norfolk;
- Thomas Leahy of Virginia Beach, retired deputy city manager for infrastructure;
- John T. Maxwell of Chesapeake, board member, Chesapeake Hospital Authority;
- Clarence W. McCoy of Portsmouth, retired Portsmouth city manager;
- Tony Parnell of Courtland;
- Sheryl Raulston of Franklin, retired environmental health and Safety Manager, International Paper in Franklin.
State Certified Seed Board:
- Franklin Hundley of Champlain, president, Hundley Seed Company, Inc.; and
- Mark Simmons of Courtland, VC procurement manager, Birdsong Peanuts.
State Water Commission:
- Lamont Curtis of Newport News, Newport News Department of Engineering.
Virginia Biotechnology Research Partnership Authority:
- Art Espey of Chester, managing director, Paladin Global Services; and
- Charles Macfarlane of Richmond, managing member, Macfarlane Partners, LLC.
Virginia Board for Asbestos, Lead, and Home Inspectors:
- Stacy J. Armentrout, Jr. of Chesapeake, senior environmental scientist, Wetland Studies and Solutions, Inc.;
- Kevin Salva of Williamsburg, director of training and regional manager, U.S. Inspect Group, Inc.; and
- Sharad Tandale of Loudoun.
Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority:
- Morris W. Foster of Norfolk, vice president for research, Old Dominion University; and
- General C. Robert Kehler of Alexandria, retired U.S. Air Force and consultant, Kehler and Associates.
Virginia Cotton Board:
- James L. Babb III of Windsor, farmer, Babb Farms Inc.; and
- Mike Griffin of Suffolk.
Virginia Council on Environmental Justice:
- Meryem Karad of Richmond;
- Lydia Lawrence of Fairfax, NAACP environmental and climate justice chair, Potomac Riverkeeper Network JEDI Chair; and
- Kevin McLean of Ashland, program coordinator, Virginia Conservation Assistance Program.
Virginia Criminal Sentencing Commission:
- Michon J. Moon of North Chesterfield, consultant and director of grants for The JXN Project.
Virginia Health Workforce Development Authority:
- Joseph D. Wilkins of Chester, president, St. Francis Medical Center.
Virginia Horse Industry Board:
- Robert Banner of The Plains, senior project officer of ACRE Investment Management, LLC.;
- Tommy Barron of Bedford County, field sales and tech tepresentative, Cargill Animal Nutrition;
- Kelly Foltman of Hillsboro, veterinarian, Dunthorpe Veterinary Services; and
- David Lands of Gloucester, DreamLands Farm.
Virginia Latino Advisory Board:
- Yahusef Medina of Richmond, associate director of community initiatives, Virginia Humanities; and
- Lourdes Morales of Arlington, small business manager, Arlington Economic Development.