Latest gubernatorial appointments
Gubernatorial appointments

Latest gubernatorial appointments

VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH///////////////////////////////////

Former Gov. Ralph Northam announced the following appointments before he left office:

Tobacco Indemnification and Community Revitalization Commission:

  • Ed Blevins of Abingdon;
  • Gretchen Clark of Gretna, engineer, Reynolds-Clark Development Inc.;
  • Joel Cunningham Jr. of Halifax County, attorney, Cunningham Law Group P.C.;
  • Julienne D. Hensley of Gate City, attorney, Hensley Law;
  • Sandy J. Ratliff of Abingdon; and
  • Walter H. Shelton Jr. of Gretna, owner, operator, Shelton Angus Farms

Virginia Health Workforce Development Authority:

  • Cecilia E. Barbosa of Richmond, owner, principal, cBe Consulting;
  • Alan Dow of Henrico, physician, professor, School of Medicine, Virginia Commonwealth University;
  • Beth O’Connor of Blacksburg, executive director, Virginia Rural Health Association;
  • Woodi Sprinkel of Ashland, psychotherapist; and
  • Wendy Welch of Wytheville, executive director, Graduate Medical Education Consortium of Southwest Virginia

Virginia Israel Advisory Board:

  • Jeffrey P. Bialos of McLean, partner, Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP;
  • Irving M. Blank of Richmond, managing partner, Blank & Marcus LLC, Attorneys at Law; and
  • Scott Brown of Annandale, founder, Scott Brown Leadership Coaching

Virginia LGBTQ+ Advisory Board:

  • N. McKeller Crosby of Henrico, president, Side by Side, president, Richmond LGBTQ Chamber

Virginia Marine Products Board:

  • J.C. Hudgins of Mathews, president, Virginia Watermen’s Association, commercial waterman;
  • Daniel Knott of Gloucester, waterman and founder, Knott Alone—Hold Fast, Inc.;
  • Beverly S. Ludford of Virginia Beach, retired;
  • Michael Oesterling of Gloucester, executive director, Shellfish Growers of Virginia; and
  • Monica Schenemann of Northumberland County, waterman

Board for Contractors:

  • Wiley “Bif” Johnson of Amherst, president and CEO, Hurt & Proffitt, Inc.; and
  • Doug Lowe of Charlottesville, owner of Sagebuild Consulting, LLC.

Board for Waste Management Facility Operators:

  • Toby F. Edwards of Meadowview, executive director, Cumberland Plateau Regional Solid Waste Management Authority; and
  • D.W. Lawhorne of Bedford, director of public works, Town of Bedford.

Board of Coal Mining Examiners:

  • Quintin Justice of Tazewell, mine engineer, Coronado Coal — Buchanan Mine

Board of Conservation and Recreation:

  • Kat Maybury of Albemarle, retired conservation professional;
  • Cisco C. Minthorn of Alexandria, vice president, government affairs, Information Technology Industry Council;
  • Esther M. Nizer of Elkton; and
  • Ross Stewart of New Kent, tribal council member, Chickahominy Indian Tribe.

Board of Directors of the Virginia Recreational Facilities Authority:

  • Dwight W. McDowell of Norfolk, administrator and volunteer coordinator, East Ocean View Beach Athletic Association; and
  • Alexander Scott of Roanoke, associate professor, Virginia Western Community College.

Board of Trustees A.L. Philpott Manufacturing Extension Partnership — GENEDGE Alliance:

  • Gabriel LaMois of Alexandria, chief operating officer, Technology Advancement Group.

Board of Trustees of the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation:

  • Jay C. Ford of Belle Haven, Virginia policy and grassroots advisor, Chesapeake Bay Foundation and owner, Shine and Rise Farm;
  • Lisa Kestner Quigley of Washington County, executive director, Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy;
  • Woodie Walker of Essex County, director of environmental services, Rappahannock Tribe; and
  • Krystina E. White of Alexandria, director of engagement, The Climate Reality Project.

Board of Trustees of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts:

  • Brian Ball of Richmond, secretary of ctommerce and Trade.

Board of Trustees of the Virginia Museum of Natural History:

  • Emma Ito of Richmond, director of education, Virginia Humanities; and
  • Sherri D. Jordan of Alexandria, associate chief financial officer, U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

Board of Visitors to Mount Vernon:

  • Matthew Reisman of Springfield, director of global privacy policy, Microsoft Corporation.

Broadband Advisory Council:

  • Casey Logan of Chester, president and CEO, Prince George Electric Cooperative.

Citizens’ Advisory Council on Furnishing and Interpreting the Executive Mansion:

  • Kelley Fanto Deetz of Lynchburg, director of collections and visitor engagement at Stratford Hall.

Coal Surface Mining Reclamation Fund Advisory Board:

  • Timothy Browning of Abingdon, principal engineer, Artemis Consulting Services.

Criminal Justice Services Board:

  • Sheriff C.O. Balderson of Montross, sheriff, Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office;
  • Rosario “Angie” Carrera of Manassas Park, retired, Fairfax County Government;
  • Ebony Clark of Henrico, executive director, Virginia Anti-Violence Project; and
  • Officer Bennie L. Evans Jr. of Alexandria, officer, City of Alexandria Police Department.

E 9-1-1 Services:

  • Matthew Ogburn of Richmond, director of state and local government affairs, Verizon.

Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations:

  • Richard A. Mansfield of Hampton, regional director, Air Force Sergeants Association.

Litter Control and Recycling Fund Advisory Board:

  • Katie Register of Farmville, executive director, Clean Virginia Waterways of Longwood University; and
  • Nick Surace of Annapolis, Md., senior counsel, AECOM.

Peanut Board:

  • Joey G. Doyle of Emporia, owner and operator of Doyle & Doyle Farms.

Southeastern Public Service Authority:

  • Dale E. Baugh of Isle of Wight, retired U.S. Navy
  • D. Rossen S. Greene of Suffolk, partner, Pender & Coward, P.C.;
  • John Keifer of Norfolk, retired director of public works, City of Norfolk;
  • Thomas Leahy of Virginia Beach, retired deputy city manager for infrastructure;
  • John T. Maxwell of Chesapeake, board member, Chesapeake Hospital Authority;
  • Clarence W. McCoy of Portsmouth, retired Portsmouth city manager;
  • Tony Parnell of Courtland;
  • Sheryl Raulston of Franklin, retired environmental health and Safety Manager, International Paper in Franklin.

State Certified Seed Board:

  • Franklin Hundley of Champlain, president, Hundley Seed Company, Inc.; and
  • Mark Simmons of Courtland, VC procurement manager, Birdsong Peanuts.

State Water Commission:

  • Lamont Curtis of Newport News, Newport News Department of Engineering.

Virginia Biotechnology Research Partnership Authority:

  • Art Espey of Chester, managing director, Paladin Global Services; and
  • Charles Macfarlane of Richmond, managing member, Macfarlane Partners, LLC.

Virginia Board for Asbestos, Lead, and Home Inspectors:

  • Stacy J. Armentrout, Jr. of Chesapeake, senior environmental scientist, Wetland Studies and Solutions, Inc.;
  • Kevin Salva of Williamsburg, director of training and regional manager, U.S. Inspect Group, Inc.; and
  • Sharad Tandale of Loudoun.

Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority:

  • Morris W. Foster of Norfolk, vice president for research, Old Dominion University; and
  • General C. Robert Kehler of Alexandria, retired U.S. Air Force and consultant, Kehler and Associates.

Virginia Cotton Board:

  • James L. Babb III of Windsor, farmer, Babb Farms Inc.; and
  • Mike Griffin of Suffolk.

Virginia Council on Environmental Justice:

  • Meryem Karad of Richmond;
  • Lydia Lawrence of Fairfax, NAACP environmental and climate justice chair, Potomac Riverkeeper Network JEDI Chair; and
  • Kevin McLean of Ashland, program coordinator, Virginia Conservation Assistance Program.

Virginia Criminal Sentencing Commission:

  • Michon J. Moon of North Chesterfield, consultant and director of grants for The JXN Project.

Virginia Health Workforce Development Authority:

  • Joseph D. Wilkins of Chester, president, St. Francis Medical Center.

Virginia Horse Industry Board:

  • Robert Banner of The Plains, senior project officer of ACRE Investment Management, LLC.;
  • Tommy Barron of Bedford County, field sales and tech tepresentative, Cargill Animal Nutrition;
  • Kelly Foltman of Hillsboro, veterinarian, Dunthorpe Veterinary Services; and
  • David Lands of Gloucester, DreamLands Farm.

Virginia Latino Advisory Board:

  • Yahusef Medina of Richmond, associate director of community initiatives, Virginia Humanities; and
  • Lourdes Morales of Arlington, small business manager, Arlington Economic Development.
