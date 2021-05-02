 Skip to main content
Latest gubernatorial appointments
Gubernatorial appointments

Latest gubernatorial appointments

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Virginia Sheep Industry Board:

  • Jim Hilleary of Marshall, extension agent, agriculture and natural resources, Virginia Cooperative Extension, Loudoun County;
  • Timothy Mize of Warrenton, extension agent, agriculture and natural resources, Virginia Cooperative Extension, Fauquier County; and
  • Jason Shiflett of Augusta County, producer of purebred and commercial Sheep.

Commission to Investigate the May 31, 2019, Virginia Beach Mass Shooting:

  • Robert Gray Bracknell of Norfolk, retired officer, U.S. Marine Corps;
  • David Cariens of Kilmarnock, retired officer, Central Intelligence Agency;
  • Kristofer J.W. Chester of Virginia Beach;
  • Rebecca G. Cowan of Chesapeake, professor, Walden University and owner, Anchor Counseling and Wellness;
  • Richard Diviney of Virginia Beach, veteran and business owner;
  • Bob Geis of Virginia Beach, deputy city manager, City of Chesapeake;
  • Jaison A. Harris of Occoquan, assistant special agent in charge, U.S. Secret Service;
  • Jim Redick of Norfolk, director of emergency preparedness and response, City of Norfolk;
  • Ryant Washington of Fluvanna County, former deputy secretary of public safety and homeland security; and
  • David J. Whitted of Chesapeake, judge, Chesapeake Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.
