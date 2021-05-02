Latest gubernatorial appointments

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Virginia Sheep Industry Board:
- Jim Hilleary of Marshall, extension agent, agriculture and natural resources, Virginia Cooperative Extension, Loudoun County;
- Timothy Mize of Warrenton, extension agent, agriculture and natural resources, Virginia Cooperative Extension, Fauquier County; and
- Jason Shiflett of Augusta County, producer of purebred and commercial Sheep.
Commission to Investigate the May 31, 2019, Virginia Beach Mass Shooting:
- Robert Gray Bracknell of Norfolk, retired officer, U.S. Marine Corps;
- David Cariens of Kilmarnock, retired officer, Central Intelligence Agency;
- Kristofer J.W. Chester of Virginia Beach;
- Rebecca G. Cowan of Chesapeake, professor, Walden University and owner, Anchor Counseling and Wellness;
- Richard Diviney of Virginia Beach, veteran and business owner;
- Bob Geis of Virginia Beach, deputy city manager, City of Chesapeake;
- Jaison A. Harris of Occoquan, assistant special agent in charge, U.S. Secret Service;
- Jim Redick of Norfolk, director of emergency preparedness and response, City of Norfolk;
- Ryant Washington of Fluvanna County, former deputy secretary of public safety and homeland security; and
- David J. Whitted of Chesapeake, judge, Chesapeake Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.