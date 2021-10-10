 Skip to main content
Latest gubernatorial appointments
The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

Virginia Foundation for the Humanities and Public Policy:

  • Linda J. Seligmann of McLean, professor emeritus of anthropology, George Mason University.

Virginia Growth and Opportunity Board (GO Virginia):

  • Eva Teig Hardy of Richmond, former secretary of health and human resources, retired executive vice president of Dominion Energy.

Virginia Peanut Board:

  • Wayne Barnes of Dinwiddie, chairman, Virginia Peanut Board;
  • Ernest L. Blount of Surry, farmer; and
  • Michael J. Marks Sr. of Capron, Marks Produce.

Board of Forestry:

  • Jennifer Gagnon of Hiwassee, extension associate, Virginia Tech;
  • Brian Irvine of Courtland, senior operations forester, Roseburg Resources Co.;
  • Carolyn Mulligan of Midlothian, district manager, American Forest Management, Inc.;
  • Ralph Sampson Jr. of Harrisonburg, CEO, Winner’s Circle Enterprises; and
  • Chad Shelton of Pittsylvania County, manager, H.J. Shelton Logging Inc.

Board of Long-Term Care Administrators:

  • Pam Dukes of Fincastle, retired;
  • Jenny Inker of Williamsburg, assistant professor and co-director, assisted living administration specialty area, College of Health Professions Department of Gerontology, Virginia Commonwealth University;
  • Ashley B. Jackson of Chesapeake, senior executive director, Retirement Unlimited Inc.;
  • Lisa Kirby of Suffolk, executive director, LLH Nursing Facilities, Riverside Health System; and
  • Ann L. Williams of Henrico, retired interim dean of instruction, Germanna Community College.

Potomac River Fisheries Commission:

  • Christina Everett of Norfolk, Hampton Roads director, Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

Southwest Virginia Cultural Heritage Foundation:

  • Mary Anne Holbrook of Bristol, community leader.
