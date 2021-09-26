 Skip to main content
Latest gubernatorial appointments
Latest gubernatorial appointments

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

Aerospace Advisory Council:

  • Nicholas P. Devereux of Alexandria, policy and government affairs manager, Wing Aviation LLC; and
  • Roosevelt Mercer Jr. of Norfolk, Retired CEO and executive director, Virginia Commercial Spaceflight Authority.

Safety and Health Codes Board:

  • Jay S. Abbott of Blacksburg, director of operations, Red Sun Farms, LLC;
  • Robert H. Buchler of Mosely, Spruance site EHS leader, DuPont;
  • Kelly Bundy of Richmond, attorney, Hirschler Fleischer; and
  • Lutheria H. Smith of Roanoke, senior vice president and chief human resources officer, American National Bank & Trust Company, and School Board chair, Roanoke.

Board of Trustees A.L. Philpott Manufacturing Extension Partnership — GENEDGE Alliance:

  • Richard Gagliano of Charlottesville, president and CEO, AccuTec, Inc.;
  • Wayne Stilwell of Manassas, CEO, Stilwell Technology and Robotics, LLC; and
  • Kaushik Vashee of Greensboro, N.C., vice president, DanChem.

Capitol Square Preservation Council:

  • Robert H. Brink of Arlington, former member, Virginia House of Delegates; and
  • Lauranett Lee of Chesterfield, public historian and instructor, University of Richmond.

Southern Regional Education Board:

  • Javaid Siddiqi of Midlothian, president and CEO, The Hunt Institute.

Virginia Corn Board:

  • M. Heath Bray of Urbanna, manager, Perdue Agribusiness Grain, LLC;
  • William C. Crossman of Westmoreland, farmer of corn, wheat, and soybeans; and
  • Ray Keating of Norfolk, head international merchandiser, Perdue Agribusiness.

Board of Agriculture and Consumer Services:

  • Jacquelin Easter of Amelia, farmer;
  • James S. Huffard III of Crockett, Huffard Farms and Duchess Dairy;
  • Donald H. Horsley of Virginia Beach, owner and manager, Land of Promise Farms;
  • Richard Sellers of Burke;
  • Cecil E. Shell of Kenbridge, owner and farmer, Shell’s Farm; and
  • Tyler Wegmeyer of Hamilton, owner, Wegmeyer Farms.

Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers:

  • Lacyn Barton of Sandston, funeral service licensee, Woody Funeral Home and Cremation Service; and
  • Muhammad Hanif of Midlothian, member of the board of trustees, Islamic Center of Virginia.

Board of Psychology:

  • Aliya Chapman of Blacksburg, licensed clinical psychologist and owner, Pathways Psychology, LLC; and
  • Norma Murdoch-Kitt of Richmond, Clinical Psychologist.

Board of Social Work:

  • Eboni Bugg of Albemarle, licensed clinical social worker, Central Virginia Clinicians of Color Network.

Interstate Commission on the Potomac River Basin:

  • Paul A. Holland of Arlington, environmental consultant; and
  • Mark Peterson of Loudoun, deputy general manager of administration, Loudoun Water.

Virginia Growth and Opportunity Board (GO Virginia):

  • Leah Fremouw of Chesterfield, director of community innovation, Virginia Community Capital; and
  • Todd Stottlemyer of Oakton, CEO, CNSI.

Board for Hearing Aid Specialists and Opticians:

  • Saman Aghaebrahim of Henrico, chief of staff for Delegate Suhas Subramanyam;
  • Mike Armstrong of Henrico, head and neck surgeon, Richmond ENT;
  • Stacey Brayboy of Alexandria, former director of federal and state affairs, Office of Governor Ralph S. Northam; and
  • June Rogers of Chesapeake, adjunct instructor, Reynolds Community College.

Virginia Aviation Board:

  • Donald T. Robertson of Smithfield, assistant county administrator, Isle of Wight County; and
  • Sophie Chafin Vance of Lebanon, chief branch operations officer and senior vice president, First Bank and Trust Company.

Alexandria Historical Restoration and Preservation Commission:

  • Tiffany Pache of Alexandria.
