Latest gubernatorial appointments

Virginia Interagency Coordinating Council:
- Jaylene Trueblood of Chesapeake, local system manager, Infant and Toddler Connection of Chesapeake, Chesapeake Integrated Behavioral Healthcare; and
- Lynn Wolfe of Williamsburg, local system manager, Infant and Toddler Connection of Williamsburg, James City County, York and Poquoson and director, infant and parent program, Child Development Resources.
Board of Social Work:
- Canek Aguirre of Alexandria, member, Alexandria City Council;
- Gloria Polk Manns of Roanoke, licensed clinical social worker, Manns Counseling Services and New Hope Support Services; and
- Teresa B. Reynolds, LCSW, of Cumberland County, director of field education and social work program coordinator, Longwood University.