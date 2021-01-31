Latest gubernatorial appointments

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Scientific Advisory Committee:
- Marc A. LeBeau of Fairfax, senior forensic toxicologist with the FBI.
Virginia Corn Board:
- E. Phillip Hickman of Horntown, producer.
Board of Trustees of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts:
- Jim Cheng of Charlottesville;
- Cindy Conner of Alexandria;
- Matthew W. Cooper of Richmond, general counsel, Capital One Financial Corp.;
- Betty Neal Crutcher of Richmond, presidential spouse, University of Richmond, and cross-cultural mentoring consultant;
- Kenneth M. Dye of Henrico, community volunteer;
- Janet Thiele Geldzahler of Richmond, counsel, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP; and
- Sara O’Keefe of Washington.
Virginia Interagency Coordinating Council:
- Jennifer Reese of Sterling, disability advocate and regional network coordinator, Family to Family Network, an initiative of the Center for Family Involvement at Virginia Commonwealth University.
Board of Veterans Services:
- Michael Dick of Earlysville, retired Marine Corps colonel;
- Jenny Dye of Blacksburg, licensed professional counselor and senior staff counselor, Thomas E. Cook Counseling Center, Virginia Tech;
- Mario A. Flores of Fairfax, U.S. Army Congressional Defense Fellow and U.S. Army combat veteran;
- Tammi R. Lambert of Prince William, U.S. Army veteran and federal government employee; and
- John Lesinski of Washington, executive vice president, Colliers International.