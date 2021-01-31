 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Latest gubernatorial appointments
0 comments
Gubernatorial appointments

Latest gubernatorial appointments

{{featured_button_text}}
VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Scientific Advisory Committee:

  • Marc A. LeBeau of Fairfax, senior forensic toxicologist with the FBI.

Virginia Corn Board:

  • E. Phillip Hickman of Horntown, producer.

Board of Trustees of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts:

  • Jim Cheng of Charlottesville;
  • Cindy Conner of Alexandria;
  • Matthew W. Cooper of Richmond, general counsel, Capital One Financial Corp.;
  • Betty Neal Crutcher of Richmond, presidential spouse, University of Richmond, and cross-cultural mentoring consultant;
  • Kenneth M. Dye of Henrico, community volunteer;
  • Janet Thiele Geldzahler of Richmond, counsel, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP; and
  • Sara O’Keefe of Washington.

Virginia Interagency Coordinating Council:

  • Jennifer Reese of Sterling, disability advocate and regional network coordinator, Family to Family Network, an initiative of the Center for Family Involvement at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Board of Veterans Services:

  • Michael Dick of Earlysville, retired Marine Corps colonel;
  • Jenny Dye of Blacksburg, licensed professional counselor and senior staff counselor, Thomas E. Cook Counseling Center, Virginia Tech;
  • Mario A. Flores of Fairfax, U.S. Army Congressional Defense Fellow and U.S. Army combat veteran;
  • Tammi R. Lambert of Prince William, U.S. Army veteran and federal government employee; and
  • John Lesinski of Washington, executive vice president, Colliers International.
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News