Latest gubernatorial appointments

Board of Nursing:
- Teri Crawford Brown of Richlands, lead administrative supervisor, Clinch Valley Health;
- Laurie Buchwald of Radford, women’s health and family nurse practitioner, Virginia Women’s Health;
- Margaret Joan Friedenberg of Richmond, retired, Commonwealth of Virginia; and
- Cynthia Swineford of Prince George, vice president, Southside College of Health Sciences, Bon Secours Mercy Health.
Board of Trustees of the Virginia Museum of Natural History:
- Lisa L. Carter of Richmond, director, Innovation and Sustainability Technology; and
- Arthur V. Evans of Ashland, adjunct assistant professor of biology, Randolph-Macon College, University of Richmond, research collaborator, Department of Entomology, Smithsonian Institution.
Virginia Board of Workforce Development:
- Xavier L. Beale of Smithfield, vice president of trades, Newport News Shipbuilding, Huntington Ingalls Industries;
- Lynne Bushey of Arlington, senior vice president, CGI;
- Doris Crouse-Mays of Vinton, president, Virginia AFL-CIO;
- Paty Funegra of Waldorf, Md., founder and CEO, La Cocina VA, Global Development Advisors;
- Jimmy Gray of Hampton, vice mayor;
- Nathaniel X. Marshall of Lynchburg, community relations manager, BWX Technologies Inc.;
- James T. Monroe of Richmond, chief experience officer, Cisco AppDynamics;
- Carrie Roth of Midlothian, founder, Rerouted;
- Becky Sawyer of Virginia Beach, executive vice president and chief people officer, Sentara Healthcare;
- Anne Jolly Schlussler of Richmond, partner and founder, Clarity Technology Partners;
- Raheel Sheikh of Prince William, president, Nationwide Management Corp.;
- John David Smith Jr. of Winchester, mayor;
- Travis W. Staton of Abingdon, president and CEO, United Way of Southwest Virginia; and
- Zuzana Steen of Manassas, director, academic and community relations, Micron Technology Inc.
Virginia Council on Environmental Justice:
- Fernando Mercado Violand of Charlottesville, former deputy White House liaison, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, law student, University of Virginia.
Virginia Foundation for the Humanities and Public Policy:
- Megan Beyer of Alexandria, cultural advisor, Megan Beyer Associates.
Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority:
- Richard Hall of Martinsville, managing director, Orion Capital.
Board for Professional and Occupational Regulation:
- Enid Candelaria-Vega of Virginia Beach, licensed professional counselor; and
- H. Scott Johnson Jr. of Springfield, Managing Partner, PCT Law Group PLLC
Board of Medicine:
- Oliver J. Kim of Alexandria, federal policy director, Cambia Health Solutions;
- L. Blanton Marchese of North Chesterfield, CEO, Emergency Services Solutions Inc.;
- Pradeep K. Pradhan of Danville, physician, Centra Health; and
- Jennifer Rathmann of Blacksburg, chiropractor, Tuck Chiropractic Clinic.
Board of Trustees A.L. Philpott Manufacturing Extension Partnership — GENEDGE Alliance:
- Karen Sorber of Abingdon, CEO, co-founder, Micronic Technologies.
Board of Trustees for the Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia:
- William F. Sibert of Staunton, retired, highway construction.
Board of Trustees of the Virginia Museum of Natural History:
- Makunda Abdul-Mbacke of Axton, Piedmont Preferred Women’s Healthcare.
Commission to Examine Racial and Economic Inequity in Virginia Law:
- Cynthia Hudson of Henrico, counsel, Sands Anderson, former chief deputy attorney general of Virginia.
- Andrew Block of Charlottesville, professor of law, University of Virginia, former director, Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice;
- Henry L. Chambers Jr. of Henrico, professor of law, University of Richmond;
- Pierre Greene of Henrico, register representative, Capitol Financial Solutions;
- Jill Hanken of Richmond, retired health attorney, Virginia Poverty Law Center;
- Carla Jackson of Chesterfield, assistant commissioner for legal affairs, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles;
- Birdie Jamison of Richmond, retired judge, Richmond General District Court;
- Jerrauld Jones of Norfolk, chief judge, Norfolk Circuit Court;
- Ashley Kenneth of Richmond, president and CEO, The Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis; and
- Leslie Chambers Mehta of Chesterfield, chief of staff, counsel to the CEO, Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
Veterans Services Foundation
- Mike Coleman of Colonial Heights, retired, Virginia National Guard.
Board of Medical Assistance Services:
- Basim Khan of Arlington, executive director, Neighborhood Health;
Commonwealth Transportation Board:
- Tom Fowlkes of Bristol, business consultant; and
Raymond Smoot of Montgomery County, retired, chairman, Atlantic Union Bank, CEO, Emeritus, Virginia Tech Foundation Inc.
Virginia Council on Women:
- Marzia Nawroz Abbasi of Fairfax, Realtor, Kristin Francis Team, Arlington, KW Metro Center.
Real Estate Board:
- Kemper Funkhouser of Harrisonburg, supervising broker, Funkhouser Real Estate Group.