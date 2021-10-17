 Skip to main content
Latest gubernatorial appointments
Gubernatorial appointments

Latest gubernatorial appointments

VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH///////////////////////////

Board of Nursing:

  • Teri Crawford Brown of Richlands, lead administrative supervisor, Clinch Valley Health;
  • Laurie Buchwald of Radford, women’s health and family nurse practitioner, Virginia Women’s Health;
  • Margaret Joan Friedenberg of Richmond, retired, Commonwealth of Virginia; and
  • Cynthia Swineford of Prince George, vice president, Southside College of Health Sciences, Bon Secours Mercy Health.

Board of Trustees of the Virginia Museum of Natural History:

  • Lisa L. Carter of Richmond, director, Innovation and Sustainability Technology; and
  • Arthur V. Evans of Ashland, adjunct assistant professor of biology, Randolph-Macon College, University of Richmond, research collaborator, Department of Entomology, Smithsonian Institution.

Virginia Board of Workforce Development:

  • Xavier L. Beale of Smithfield, vice president of trades, Newport News Shipbuilding, Huntington Ingalls Industries;
  • Lynne Bushey of Arlington, senior vice president, CGI;
  • Doris Crouse-Mays of Vinton, president, Virginia AFL-CIO;
  • Paty Funegra of Waldorf, Md., founder and CEO, La Cocina VA, Global Development Advisors;
  • Jimmy Gray of Hampton, vice mayor;
  • Nathaniel X. Marshall of Lynchburg, community relations manager, BWX Technologies Inc.;
  • James T. Monroe of Richmond, chief experience officer, Cisco AppDynamics;
  • Carrie Roth of Midlothian, founder, Rerouted;
  • Becky Sawyer of Virginia Beach, executive vice president and chief people officer, Sentara Healthcare;
  • Anne Jolly Schlussler of Richmond, partner and founder, Clarity Technology Partners;
  • Raheel Sheikh of Prince William, president, Nationwide Management Corp.;
  • John David Smith Jr. of Winchester, mayor;
  • Travis W. Staton of Abingdon, president and CEO, United Way of Southwest Virginia; and
  • Zuzana Steen of Manassas, director, academic and community relations, Micron Technology Inc.

Virginia Council on Environmental Justice:

  • Fernando Mercado Violand of Charlottesville, former deputy White House liaison, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, law student, University of Virginia.

Virginia Foundation for the Humanities and Public Policy:

  • Megan Beyer of Alexandria, cultural advisor, Megan Beyer Associates.

Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority:

  • Richard Hall of Martinsville, managing director, Orion Capital.

Board for Professional and Occupational Regulation:

  • Enid Candelaria-Vega of Virginia Beach, licensed professional counselor; and
  • H. Scott Johnson Jr. of Springfield, Managing Partner, PCT Law Group PLLC

Board of Medicine:

  • Oliver J. Kim of Alexandria, federal policy director, Cambia Health Solutions;
  • L. Blanton Marchese of North Chesterfield, CEO, Emergency Services Solutions Inc.;
  • Pradeep K. Pradhan of Danville, physician, Centra Health; and
  • Jennifer Rathmann of Blacksburg, chiropractor, Tuck Chiropractic Clinic.

Board of Trustees A.L. Philpott Manufacturing Extension Partnership — GENEDGE Alliance:

  • Karen Sorber of Abingdon, CEO, co-founder, Micronic Technologies.

Board of Trustees for the Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia:

  • William F. Sibert of Staunton, retired, highway construction.

Board of Trustees of the Virginia Museum of Natural History:

  • Makunda Abdul-Mbacke of Axton, Piedmont Preferred Women’s Healthcare.

Commission to Examine Racial and Economic Inequity in Virginia Law:

  • Cynthia Hudson of Henrico, counsel, Sands Anderson, former chief deputy attorney general of Virginia.
  • Andrew Block of Charlottesville, professor of law, University of Virginia, former director, Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice;
  • Henry L. Chambers Jr. of Henrico, professor of law, University of Richmond;
  • Pierre Greene of Henrico, register representative, Capitol Financial Solutions;
  • Jill Hanken of Richmond, retired health attorney, Virginia Poverty Law Center;
  • Carla Jackson of Chesterfield, assistant commissioner for legal affairs, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles;
  • Birdie Jamison of Richmond, retired judge, Richmond General District Court;
  • Jerrauld Jones of Norfolk, chief judge, Norfolk Circuit Court;
  • Ashley Kenneth of Richmond, president and CEO, The Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis; and
  • Leslie Chambers Mehta of Chesterfield, chief of staff, counsel to the CEO, Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Veterans Services Foundation

  • Mike Coleman of Colonial Heights, retired, Virginia National Guard.

Board of Medical Assistance Services:

  • Basim Khan of Arlington, executive director, Neighborhood Health;

Commonwealth Transportation Board:

  • Tom Fowlkes of Bristol, business consultant; and

Raymond Smoot of Montgomery County, retired, chairman, Atlantic Union Bank, CEO, Emeritus, Virginia Tech Foundation Inc.

Virginia Council on Women:

  • Marzia Nawroz Abbasi of Fairfax, Realtor, Kristin Francis Team, Arlington, KW Metro Center.

Real Estate Board:

  • Kemper Funkhouser of Harrisonburg, supervising broker, Funkhouser Real Estate Group.
