Latest gubernatorial appointments

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Virginia Manufacturing Development Commission:
- Dawit Haile of Chester, dean, College of Engineering and Technology, Virginia State University;
- Lorraine Amesbury Holder of Virginia Beach, vice president of operations, STIHL Inc.;
- Jill B. Loope of Roanoke, director of economic development, Roanoke County; and
- Brett A. Vassey of Chesterfield, president and CEO, Virginia Manufacturers Association.
Board of the Virginia College Building Authority:
- Martin Thomas Jr. of Norfolk, attorney and vice mayor, City of Norfolk.
Hampton Roads Sanitation District Commission:
- Elizabeth A. Taraski of Suffolk, president and CEO, Nansemond River Preservation Alliance; and
- Nancy J. Stern of Belle Haven, Retired CEO, Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc.
Roanoke River Basin Bi-State Commission:
- Gerald Lovelace of Halifax, president, Lovelace Consulting, LLC.
Virginia Latino Advisory Board:
- Max A. Luna of Charlottesville, director, Latino Health Initiative and vice chair of diversity, equity and community engagement, department of medicine, University of Virginia.