Latest gubernatorial appointments
Latest gubernatorial appointments

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Virginia Manufacturing Development Commission:

  • Dawit Haile of Chester, dean, College of Engineering and Technology, Virginia State University;
  • Lorraine Amesbury Holder of Virginia Beach, vice president of operations, STIHL Inc.;
  • Jill B. Loope of Roanoke, director of economic development, Roanoke County; and
  • Brett A. Vassey of Chesterfield, president and CEO, Virginia Manufacturers Association.

Board of the Virginia College Building Authority:

  • Martin Thomas Jr. of Norfolk, attorney and vice mayor, City of Norfolk.

Hampton Roads Sanitation District Commission:

  • Elizabeth A. Taraski of Suffolk, president and CEO, Nansemond River Preservation Alliance; and
  • Nancy J. Stern of Belle Haven, Retired CEO, Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc.

Roanoke River Basin Bi-State Commission:

  • Gerald Lovelace of Halifax, president, Lovelace Consulting, LLC.

Virginia Latino Advisory Board:

  • Max A. Luna of Charlottesville, director, Latino Health Initiative and vice chair of diversity, equity and community engagement, department of medicine, University of Virginia.
