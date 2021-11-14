 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Latest gubernatorial appointments
0 Comments
Gubernatorial appointments

Latest gubernatorial appointments

  • 0
VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH///////////////////////////

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Fort Monroe Authority:

  • Keith F. Anderson of Portsmouth, assistant chief, Nansemond Indian Nation; and
  • John J. Reynolds of Crozet, retired, Fellow of American Society of Landscape Architects, National Park Service.

Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations:

  • William Aramony of Alexandria, retired, attorney, U.S. Navy Reserve;
  • Mark L. Atchison of Glen Allen, retired, U.S. Army;
  • George Corbett of Williamsburg, retired, U.S. Army;
  • Terrence Moore of Chesterfield; and
  • William Glenn Yarborough Jr. of McLean, retired, colonel.

Real Estate Appraiser Board:

  • Kelvin C. Bratton of Roanoke, supervising appraiser, City of Roanoke;
  • Ursula D. Edwards of Henrico, certified residential real estate appraiser; and
  • H. Glenn James of Norfolk, principal, Commercial First Appraisers, LLC.

Safety and Health Codes Board:

  • Fernando Franco of Barboursville, viticulturist, Barboursville Vineyards; and
  • Milagro Rodríguez of Falls Church, occupational health and safety specialist, American Federation of Government Employees, AFL-CIO.

Board of Directors of the Virginia Tourism Authority:

  • Sunny Shah of Roanoke, Hotel Owner and Operator, Baymont Inn & Suites.

Board of Health Professions:

  • Barry J. Alvarez of Falls Church, licensed marriage and family therapist;
  • Sheila E. Battle of Chesterfield, human services professional, The Battlestation;
  • Mitchell Davis of Salem, regional vice president of operations, Saber Healthcare;
  • Ann Tucker Gleason of Zion Crossroads;
  • Michael Hayter of Abingdon, licensed clinical social worker, Appalachian Clinical Services;
  • Scott Hickey of Maidens, emergency medicine physician;
  • Steve Karras of Roanoke, veterinarian, Cave Spring Veterinary Clinic;
  • Sarah T. Melton of Bristol, professor of pharmacy practice, Gatton College of Pharmacy, East Tennessee State University; and
  • Susan Brown Wallace of York County, licensed clinical and school psychologist.

Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations:

  • John R. Clickener of Henrico, legislative officer, Marine Corps League Department of Virginia;
  • Preston Curry of Midlothian, board member, Paralyzed Veterans of America;
  • Kevin Hoffman of Blackstone, Army National Guard; and
  • Daniel E. Karnes of Virginia, retired, U.S. Army.
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. consumer prices surge, jobless claims fall

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News