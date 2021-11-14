Latest gubernatorial appointments

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Fort Monroe Authority:
- Keith F. Anderson of Portsmouth, assistant chief, Nansemond Indian Nation; and
- John J. Reynolds of Crozet, retired, Fellow of American Society of Landscape Architects, National Park Service.
Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations:
- William Aramony of Alexandria, retired, attorney, U.S. Navy Reserve;
- Mark L. Atchison of Glen Allen, retired, U.S. Army;
- George Corbett of Williamsburg, retired, U.S. Army;
- Terrence Moore of Chesterfield; and
- William Glenn Yarborough Jr. of McLean, retired, colonel.
Real Estate Appraiser Board:
- Kelvin C. Bratton of Roanoke, supervising appraiser, City of Roanoke;
- Ursula D. Edwards of Henrico, certified residential real estate appraiser; and
- H. Glenn James of Norfolk, principal, Commercial First Appraisers, LLC.
Safety and Health Codes Board:
- Fernando Franco of Barboursville, viticulturist, Barboursville Vineyards; and
- Milagro Rodríguez of Falls Church, occupational health and safety specialist, American Federation of Government Employees, AFL-CIO.
Board of Directors of the Virginia Tourism Authority:
- Sunny Shah of Roanoke, Hotel Owner and Operator, Baymont Inn & Suites.
Board of Health Professions:
- Barry J. Alvarez of Falls Church, licensed marriage and family therapist;
- Sheila E. Battle of Chesterfield, human services professional, The Battlestation;
- Mitchell Davis of Salem, regional vice president of operations, Saber Healthcare;
- Ann Tucker Gleason of Zion Crossroads;
- Michael Hayter of Abingdon, licensed clinical social worker, Appalachian Clinical Services;
- Scott Hickey of Maidens, emergency medicine physician;
- Steve Karras of Roanoke, veterinarian, Cave Spring Veterinary Clinic;
- Sarah T. Melton of Bristol, professor of pharmacy practice, Gatton College of Pharmacy, East Tennessee State University; and
- Susan Brown Wallace of York County, licensed clinical and school psychologist.
Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations:
- John R. Clickener of Henrico, legislative officer, Marine Corps League Department of Virginia;
- Preston Curry of Midlothian, board member, Paralyzed Veterans of America;
- Kevin Hoffman of Blackstone, Army National Guard; and
- Daniel E. Karnes of Virginia, retired, U.S. Army.