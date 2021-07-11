 Skip to main content
Latest gubernatorial appointments
Gubernatorial appointments

Latest gubernatorial appointments

VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Southwest Virginia Energy Research and Development Authority:

  • Lydia Sinemus of Bristol, corporate director of human resources and environmental health and safety, Strongwell Corporation.

State Air Pollution Control Board:

  • Joshua G. Behr of Norfolk, research professor, Virginia Modeling, Analysis and Simulation Center, Old Dominion University; and
  • Richard D. Langford of Christiansburg, retired chemical engineer and owner, Langford Accounting, LLC.

State Water Control Board:

  • Tim Hayes of Bruington, retired partner, Hunton & Williams LLP; and
  • Lou Ann Jessee-Wallace of St. Paul, Russell County Board of Supervisors, District II.

Virginia College Savings Plan:

  • Dante Jackson of North Chesterfield, vice president, Atlantic Union Bank Wealth Management.

Advisory Board on Surgical Assisting:

  • Nicole M. Meredith of Prince George, registered nurse , Bon Secours Mercy Hospital and Virginia Commonwealth University Health System.

Advisory Council on Revenue Estimates:

  • Robert M. Blue of Richmond, chair, president and CEO, Dominion Energy.

Board of Commissioners of the Virginia Port Authority:

  • Eva Teig Hardy of Richmond, retired, executive vice president, Dominion Energy and former Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Resources;
  • Maurice A. Jones of Norfolk, CEO, OneTen and former Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade;
  • Aubrey L. Layne Jr. of Chesapeake, senior corporate vice president and chief of staff, Sentara Healthcare;
  • Edward F. O’Callaghan of Virginia Beach, president and owner, Audax Transportation; and
  • Faith B. Power of Winchester, executive director, The Laurel Center.

Board of Visitors to Mount Vernon:

  • Jamie O. Bosket of Richmond, president and CEO, Virginia Museum of History and Culture; and
  • Lisette P. Carbajal of Richmond, principal associate, state and local government affairs, Capital One.
