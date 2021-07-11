Latest gubernatorial appointments

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Southwest Virginia Energy Research and Development Authority:
- Lydia Sinemus of Bristol, corporate director of human resources and environmental health and safety, Strongwell Corporation.
State Air Pollution Control Board:
- Joshua G. Behr of Norfolk, research professor, Virginia Modeling, Analysis and Simulation Center, Old Dominion University; and
- Richard D. Langford of Christiansburg, retired chemical engineer and owner, Langford Accounting, LLC.
State Water Control Board:
- Tim Hayes of Bruington, retired partner, Hunton & Williams LLP; and
- Lou Ann Jessee-Wallace of St. Paul, Russell County Board of Supervisors, District II.
Virginia College Savings Plan:
- Dante Jackson of North Chesterfield, vice president, Atlantic Union Bank Wealth Management.
Advisory Board on Surgical Assisting:
- Nicole M. Meredith of Prince George, registered nurse , Bon Secours Mercy Hospital and Virginia Commonwealth University Health System.
Advisory Council on Revenue Estimates:
- Robert M. Blue of Richmond, chair, president and CEO, Dominion Energy.
Board of Commissioners of the Virginia Port Authority:
- Eva Teig Hardy of Richmond, retired, executive vice president, Dominion Energy and former Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Resources;
- Maurice A. Jones of Norfolk, CEO, OneTen and former Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade;
- Aubrey L. Layne Jr. of Chesapeake, senior corporate vice president and chief of staff, Sentara Healthcare;
- Edward F. O’Callaghan of Virginia Beach, president and owner, Audax Transportation; and
- Faith B. Power of Winchester, executive director, The Laurel Center.
Board of Visitors to Mount Vernon:
- Jamie O. Bosket of Richmond, president and CEO, Virginia Museum of History and Culture; and
- Lisette P. Carbajal of Richmond, principal associate, state and local government affairs, Capital One.