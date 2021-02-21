Latest gubernatorial appointments

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
State Historical Records Advisory Board:
- Bernadette Battle of Emporia, associate dean of advising services, J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College;
- Heather Bollinger of Aldie, historic records manager, Fairfax Circuit Court;
- Kim Curtis of Albemarle, researcher, Project on Lived Theology, Department of Religious Studies, University of Virginia;
- Katherine Egner Gruber of Williamsburg, curator, Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation;
- Zachary Hottel of Woodstock, archivist, Shenandoah County Library;
- Josh Howard of Staunton, public historian, Passel Historical Consultants, and Collections and Technology manager, Jefferson-Madison Regional Library; and
- Sara Townsend of Fredericksburg, doctoral student, George Mason University
Task Force for the Identification of the History of Formerly Enslaved African Americans in Virginia:
- Makola M. Abdullah of Petersburg, president, Virginia State University;
- Nelson Harris of Roanoke, pastor, Heights Community Church;
- Khadijah O. Miller of Chesapeake, professor of interdisciplinary studies and interim dean, Robert C. Nusbaum Honors College, Norfolk State University;
- Jalane Schmidt of Charlottesville, professor, Department of Religious Studies, University of Virginia; and
- Cainan D. Townsend of Farmville, director of education and outreach, Robert Russa Moton Museum
Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice and Prevention:
- Jeffrey D. Charity Sr. of Chesapeake, victim and witness advocate, Office of the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney
Board for Professional Soil Scientists, Wetlands Professionals, and Geologists:
- Robin Bedenbaugh of Midlothian, senior project manager, Resource Environmental Solutions LLC;
- Bennette D. Burks of Richmond, professional engineer and principal, 3-Engineering LLC;
- David Hall of Floyd, president, Soil and Environmental Technology Inc.;
- Alexis E. Jones of Jarratt, senior environmentalist and project manager, Youngblood, Tyler & Associates P.C.; and
- R. Drew Thomas, CPG, of Front Royal, engineering geologist
Board of Trustees of the Science Museum of Virginia:
- Rodney L. Berry of Richmond, superintendent of education, Virginia Department of Corrections
Board of Wildlife Resources:
- Michael Leon Boyd of Vansant, vice president, Noah Horn Well Drilling, Inc.;
- Rovelle Corniel Brown of Fluvanna, president, Millenium Security Company LLC;
- Tammy Jo Franklin Grimes of Big Stone Gap; and
- Tom Sadler of Verona, deputy director, Marine Fish Conservation Network
Chesapeake Bay Bridge and Tunnel Commission:
- Reeves W. Mahoney of Norfolk, senior managing member, Mahoney & Richmond PLLC; and
- Chris Snead of Hampton, councilwoman, city of Hampton
Virginia Aviation Board:
- Alan Abbott of Ashland, owner, TeamLogic IT; and
- Victoria Cox of Falls Church, senior technical adviser, Veracity Engineering