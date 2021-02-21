 Skip to main content
Latest gubernatorial appointments
The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

State Historical Records Advisory Board:

  • Bernadette Battle of Emporia, associate dean of advising services, J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College;
  • Heather Bollinger of Aldie, historic records manager, Fairfax Circuit Court;
  • Kim Curtis of Albemarle, researcher, Project on Lived Theology, Department of Religious Studies, University of Virginia;
  • Katherine Egner Gruber of Williamsburg, curator, Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation;
  • Zachary Hottel of Woodstock, archivist, Shenandoah County Library;
  • Josh Howard of Staunton, public historian, Passel Historical Consultants, and Collections and Technology manager, Jefferson-Madison Regional Library; and
  • Sara Townsend of Fredericksburg, doctoral student, George Mason University

Task Force for the Identification of the History of Formerly Enslaved African Americans in Virginia:

  • Makola M. Abdullah of Petersburg, president, Virginia State University;
  • Nelson Harris of Roanoke, pastor, Heights Community Church;
  • Khadijah O. Miller of Chesapeake, professor of interdisciplinary studies and interim dean, Robert C. Nusbaum Honors College, Norfolk State University;
  • Jalane Schmidt of Charlottesville, professor, Department of Religious Studies, University of Virginia; and
  • Cainan D. Townsend of Farmville, director of education and outreach, Robert Russa Moton Museum

Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice and Prevention:

  • Jeffrey D. Charity Sr. of Chesapeake, victim and witness advocate, Office of the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney

Board for Professional Soil Scientists, Wetlands Professionals, and Geologists:

  • Robin Bedenbaugh of Midlothian, senior project manager, Resource Environmental Solutions LLC;
  • Bennette D. Burks of Richmond, professional engineer and principal, 3-Engineering LLC;
  • David Hall of Floyd, president, Soil and Environmental Technology Inc.;
  • Alexis E. Jones of Jarratt, senior environmentalist and project manager, Youngblood, Tyler & Associates P.C.; and
  • R. Drew Thomas, CPG, of Front Royal, engineering geologist

Board of Trustees of the Science Museum of Virginia:

  • Rodney L. Berry of Richmond, superintendent of education, Virginia Department of Corrections

Board of Wildlife Resources:

  • Michael Leon Boyd of Vansant, vice president, Noah Horn Well Drilling, Inc.;
  • Rovelle Corniel Brown of Fluvanna, president, Millenium Security Company LLC;
  • Tammy Jo Franklin Grimes of Big Stone Gap; and
  • Tom Sadler of Verona, deputy director, Marine Fish Conservation Network

Chesapeake Bay Bridge and Tunnel Commission:

  • Reeves W. Mahoney of Norfolk, senior managing member, Mahoney & Richmond PLLC; and
  • Chris Snead of Hampton, councilwoman, city of Hampton

Virginia Aviation Board:

  • Alan Abbott of Ashland, owner, TeamLogic IT; and
  • Victoria Cox of Falls Church, senior technical adviser, Veracity Engineering
