Latest gubernatorial appointments
VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH/

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Board of Trustees of the A.L. Philpott Manufacturing Extension Partnership:

  • Jeff Jaycox of Virginia Beach, president of Tabet Manufacturing Co. Inc.;
  • Shannon L. Kennedy of Gloucester, president of Rappahannock Community College;
  • James S. McEwan of Alexandria, president of Technology Advancement Group Inc.;
  • John Mead of Penhook, chairman of Master Gage & Tool Co.; and
  • Jacqueline Gill Powell of Danville, president of Danville Community College.

Governor’s Substance Abuse Services Council:

  • Madeline M. Berry of Midlothian, president of Virginia Certification Board;
  • Peter Breslin of Richmond, addiction medicine and psychiatry at Verity Psychiatry;
  • Robert P. Mosier of Warrenton, sheriff of Fauquier County;
  • Sandy O’Dell of Lee County, executive director of Planning District One Behavioral Health Services; and
  • Marjorie C. Yates of Richmond, CEO of Lightworks Recovery LLC;

Virginia Council on the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children:

  • Barry C. Brown of Virginia Beach, principal for Chesapeake Public Schools;
  • Martha Jallim-Hall of Chesapeake, associate professor and chair of the Department of Education at Hampton University;
  • Rear Adm. Charles W. Rock of Norfolk, commander of Navy Region Mid-Atlantic (Military representative); and
  • Trish Duffy Schnabel of Centreville, behavior analyst at The Learning Ladder Behavior Analysis & Therapy Inc.

Virginia Horse Industry Board:

  • Jeff Oakley of Prince George, owner of Belmead Equestrian Club and The Oakley Cos.; and
  • Janie Shrader of Gordonsville, owner of Shrader Leather LLC.

Virginia Housing Development Authority:

  • Nathalia Daguano Artus of Richmond, director of community development, Atlantic Union Bank;
  • Thomas A. Gibson of Alexandria, developer for Pennrose; and
  • Carlos Larrazabal of Fairfax, senior vice president at Vellum Mortgage.

Advisory Board on Service and Volunteerism:

  • Jessica Bowser of Alexandria;
  • Lisette P. Carbajal of Richmond, director of government affairs for Virginia Health Care Association — Virginia Center for Assisted Living;
  • Zachary Leonsis of Washington, senior vice president and general manager at Monumental Sports & Entertainment;
  • Priscilla Martínez of Loudoun County, special projects director for Loudoun Literacy Council; and
  • Clifford Yee of Fairfax, executive vice president and CFO of Northern Virginia Family Service.

Board of the Virginia College Building Authority:

  • Jerrell D. Saunders of Midlothian, Altria Client Services LLC

Board of Trustees for the Family and Children’s Trust Fund

  • Tavares M. Floyd of Alexandria, CEO of The BeWell Project and Greater RVA Equity Foundation;
  • Tiffany Garner of Manassas, community violence initiatives state manager at Giffords;
  • Linda Gilliam of Richmond, educational consultant;
  • Dominique N. Marsalek of Alexandria, federal and state government affairs specialist for American Counseling Association; and
  • Linda D. Wilkinson of Hanover, CEO of National Blood Clot Alliance.
Breaking News