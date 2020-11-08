Latest gubernatorial appointments

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Board of Trustees of the A.L. Philpott Manufacturing Extension Partnership:
- Jeff Jaycox of Virginia Beach, president of Tabet Manufacturing Co. Inc.;
- Shannon L. Kennedy of Gloucester, president of Rappahannock Community College;
- James S. McEwan of Alexandria, president of Technology Advancement Group Inc.;
- John Mead of Penhook, chairman of Master Gage & Tool Co.; and
- Jacqueline Gill Powell of Danville, president of Danville Community College.
Governor’s Substance Abuse Services Council:
- Madeline M. Berry of Midlothian, president of Virginia Certification Board;
- Peter Breslin of Richmond, addiction medicine and psychiatry at Verity Psychiatry;
- Robert P. Mosier of Warrenton, sheriff of Fauquier County;
- Sandy O’Dell of Lee County, executive director of Planning District One Behavioral Health Services; and
- Marjorie C. Yates of Richmond, CEO of Lightworks Recovery LLC;
Virginia Council on the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children:
- Barry C. Brown of Virginia Beach, principal for Chesapeake Public Schools;
- Martha Jallim-Hall of Chesapeake, associate professor and chair of the Department of Education at Hampton University;
- Rear Adm. Charles W. Rock of Norfolk, commander of Navy Region Mid-Atlantic (Military representative); and
- Trish Duffy Schnabel of Centreville, behavior analyst at The Learning Ladder Behavior Analysis & Therapy Inc.
Virginia Horse Industry Board:
- Jeff Oakley of Prince George, owner of Belmead Equestrian Club and The Oakley Cos.; and
- Janie Shrader of Gordonsville, owner of Shrader Leather LLC.
Virginia Housing Development Authority:
- Nathalia Daguano Artus of Richmond, director of community development, Atlantic Union Bank;
- Thomas A. Gibson of Alexandria, developer for Pennrose; and
- Carlos Larrazabal of Fairfax, senior vice president at Vellum Mortgage.
Advisory Board on Service and Volunteerism:
- Jessica Bowser of Alexandria;
- Lisette P. Carbajal of Richmond, director of government affairs for Virginia Health Care Association — Virginia Center for Assisted Living;
- Zachary Leonsis of Washington, senior vice president and general manager at Monumental Sports & Entertainment;
- Priscilla Martínez of Loudoun County, special projects director for Loudoun Literacy Council; and
- Clifford Yee of Fairfax, executive vice president and CFO of Northern Virginia Family Service.
Board of the Virginia College Building Authority:
- Jerrell D. Saunders of Midlothian, Altria Client Services LLC
Board of Trustees for the Family and Children’s Trust Fund
- Tavares M. Floyd of Alexandria, CEO of The BeWell Project and Greater RVA Equity Foundation;
- Tiffany Garner of Manassas, community violence initiatives state manager at Giffords;
- Linda Gilliam of Richmond, educational consultant;
- Dominique N. Marsalek of Alexandria, federal and state government affairs specialist for American Counseling Association; and
- Linda D. Wilkinson of Hanover, CEO of National Blood Clot Alliance.