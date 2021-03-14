 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Latest gubernatorial appointments
0 comments
Gubernatorial appointments

Latest gubernatorial appointments

{{featured_button_text}}
VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH///////////

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Commission to Study Slavery and Subsequent De Jure and De Facto Racial and Economic Discrimination:

  • Jody Lynn Allen of Ashland, assistant professor of history and Robert Francis Engs director of The Lemon Project: A Journey of Reconciliation, the College of William & Mary;
  • Edward L. Ayers of Richmond and Charlottesville, professor and president emeritus, University of Richmond;
  • Andrea Douglas of Charlottesville, executive director, Jefferson School African American Heritage Center;
  • John W. Kinney of Ashland, distinguished professor, Virginia Union University;
  • Cassandra L. Newby-Alexander of Chesapeake, professor of history and dean of the College of Liberal Arts, Norfolk State University;
  • Xavier Richardson of Fredericksburg, senior vice president and chief development officer, Mary Washington Healthcare;
  • Karen Sherry of Richmond, curator, Virginia Museum of History and Culture; and
  • Daniel P. Watkins of Alexandria, partner, Clare Locke.

Secure and Resilient Commonwealth Panel:

  • Karl C. Colder of Ashburn, retired special agent in charge, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, president, Colder Allied Consulting, and teacher, Loudoun County Public Schools;
  • Walter English III of Arlington, deputy emergency management coordinator, city of Fairfax;
  • Elizabeth Leffel of Eagle Rock, president, Leffel Consulting Group; and
  • Paula J. Loomis of Norfolk, architect, The Urban Collaborative.

State Executive Council for Children’s Services:

  • Ronald K. Spears of Powhatan, CEO, Elk Hill.

Veterans Services Foundation:

  • Laura Schmiegel of Arlington, head of military and veteran affairs, Booz Allen Hamilton.

Virginia Water Resources Research Center Statewide Advisory Board:

  • Lazaro E. Gonzalez of Bristow, director of environmental health and safety and facilities operations, Micron Technology.

Board for Contractors:

  • Doug Lowe of Charlottesville, builder and consultant, Sagebuild Consulting.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The frugal habits of some of the wealthiest people in the world

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News