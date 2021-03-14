Latest gubernatorial appointments

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Commission to Study Slavery and Subsequent De Jure and De Facto Racial and Economic Discrimination:
- Jody Lynn Allen of Ashland, assistant professor of history and Robert Francis Engs director of The Lemon Project: A Journey of Reconciliation, the College of William & Mary;
- Edward L. Ayers of Richmond and Charlottesville, professor and president emeritus, University of Richmond;
- Andrea Douglas of Charlottesville, executive director, Jefferson School African American Heritage Center;
- John W. Kinney of Ashland, distinguished professor, Virginia Union University;
- Cassandra L. Newby-Alexander of Chesapeake, professor of history and dean of the College of Liberal Arts, Norfolk State University;
- Xavier Richardson of Fredericksburg, senior vice president and chief development officer, Mary Washington Healthcare;
- Karen Sherry of Richmond, curator, Virginia Museum of History and Culture; and
- Daniel P. Watkins of Alexandria, partner, Clare Locke.
Secure and Resilient Commonwealth Panel:
- Karl C. Colder of Ashburn, retired special agent in charge, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, president, Colder Allied Consulting, and teacher, Loudoun County Public Schools;
- Walter English III of Arlington, deputy emergency management coordinator, city of Fairfax;
- Elizabeth Leffel of Eagle Rock, president, Leffel Consulting Group; and
- Paula J. Loomis of Norfolk, architect, The Urban Collaborative.
State Executive Council for Children’s Services:
- Ronald K. Spears of Powhatan, CEO, Elk Hill.
Veterans Services Foundation:
- Laura Schmiegel of Arlington, head of military and veteran affairs, Booz Allen Hamilton.
Virginia Water Resources Research Center Statewide Advisory Board:
- Lazaro E. Gonzalez of Bristow, director of environmental health and safety and facilities operations, Micron Technology.
Board for Contractors:
- Doug Lowe of Charlottesville, builder and consultant, Sagebuild Consulting.