 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Latest gubernatorial appointments
0 Comments
Gubernatorial appointments

Latest gubernatorial appointments

  • 0
VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH///////////////////////////

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Rare Disease Council:

  • Lisa G. Kaplowitz of Alexandria, consultant, COVID vaccine unit, Virginia Department of Health;
  • Jana A. Monaco of Woodbridge, Virginia state ambassador, Rare Action Network;
  • Ijeoma Azubuko of Alexandria, associate, Booz Allen Hamilton;
  • Maureen E. Dempsey of Glen Allen, regional vice president, senior clinical officer, Anthem BCBS;
  • Rebecca Goldbach of Virginia Beach, human resources business partner, CMA CGM America LLC;
  • Stephen L. Green of Prince William, infectious disease specialist and hospitalist;
  • Greg Josephs of Ashburn, disabled community member;
  • Peter Kasson of Charlottesville, associate professor, University of Virginia;
  • Holly Kearl of Reston, author, community manager, The Aspen Institute;
  • Tiffany Kimbrough of Henrico, associate professor, school of medicine, Virginia Commonwealth University;
  • Susan Klees of Charlottesville, vice president of communications, HemoShear Therapeutics, Inc.;
  • Shannon McNeil of Alexandria, master of social work candidate;
  • Richard Nicholas of Buchanan, chair, Department of Pharmacy Practice, Appalachian College of Pharmacy;
  • Megan O’Boyle of Arlington, parent of an adult with a rare disease, Patient Engagement Lead, RARE-X;
  • Sarah Paciulli of Richmond, nurse practitioner, Virginia Commonwealth University Health;
  • Stephen S. Rich of Charlottesville, director, Center for Public Health Genomics, Harrison Professor of Public Health Sciences, University of Virginia;
  • Mary E. Schmidt of McLean, president, Schmidt and Libby Health Advisory Group; and
  • Samantha A. Vergano of Norfolk, division director, Medical Genetics and Metabolism, Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters.

Virginia Commonwealth University Health System Authority Board of Directors:

  • Joel Bieber of Richmond, attorney, The Joel Bieber Firm.

Virginia Data Advisory Commission:

  • Zaki Barzinji of Herndon, program director, The Aspen Institute;
  • Arlyn Burgess of Charlottesville, chief of staff, School of Data Science, University of Virginia;
  • Mary Beth Dunkenberger of Roanoke, associate director, Institute for Policy and Governance, Virginia Tech;
  • Carrie Gaston of Mechanicsville, vice president, data acquisition and management services, Capital One;
  • Bridget Dalton Giles of Smithfield, director of special programs, Hampton Roads Biomedical Research Consortium, research assistant professor, Virginia Modeling Analysis and Simulation Center, Old Dominion University;
  • Bryant A. Hood of Danville, City Council member, Danville; and
  • Tyler Schenck of Winchester, innovation and information Ssrvices director, Winchester.

Virginia Racing Commission:

  • Jeff Tanner of Exmore, dean, Strome College of Business, Old Dominion University.

State Building Code Technical Review Board:

  • Robert Jonah Margarella of North Chesterfield, architect, Baskervill.

Longwood University Board of Visitors:

  • Rhodes B. Ritenour of Henrico, vice president, external and regulatory affairs, Bon Secours Health System.

New College Institute:

  • Michael L. Edwards of Hanover, vice president, Kemper Consulting; and
  • Mary Yolanda Trigiani of Abingdon.

Hampton Roads Regional Arena Authority:

  • Tony Brothers of Norfolk, referee, National Basketball Association;
  • Joe Dillard Jr. of Norfolk, director of equitable innovation and legislative policy, Greater Richmond Transit Company;
  • Robert W. Mathieson of Virginia Beach, former delegate, retired, U.S. Marshal, Eastern District of Virginia; and
  • Dwight M. Parker Sr. of Chesapeake, former city councilman, City of Chesapeake; former teacher, Chesapeake City Public Schools.

Virginia Council for the Interstate Compact for Juveniles:

  • Cindy Capriles of Henrico, director of counseling, Safe Harbor; and
  • Laurel S. Marks of Henrico, manager, juvenile and child welfare section, Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.

Virginia STEM Education Advisory Board:

  • Venicia Ferrell of Hampton, research associate, The Center for Educational Partnerships, Old Dominion University.
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Democrats Split on Multiple Issues in Biden’s Economic Agenda

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News