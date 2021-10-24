Latest gubernatorial appointments

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Rare Disease Council:
- Lisa G. Kaplowitz of Alexandria, consultant, COVID vaccine unit, Virginia Department of Health;
- Jana A. Monaco of Woodbridge, Virginia state ambassador, Rare Action Network;
- Ijeoma Azubuko of Alexandria, associate, Booz Allen Hamilton;
- Maureen E. Dempsey of Glen Allen, regional vice president, senior clinical officer, Anthem BCBS;
- Rebecca Goldbach of Virginia Beach, human resources business partner, CMA CGM America LLC;
- Stephen L. Green of Prince William, infectious disease specialist and hospitalist;
- Greg Josephs of Ashburn, disabled community member;
- Peter Kasson of Charlottesville, associate professor, University of Virginia;
- Holly Kearl of Reston, author, community manager, The Aspen Institute;
- Tiffany Kimbrough of Henrico, associate professor, school of medicine, Virginia Commonwealth University;
- Susan Klees of Charlottesville, vice president of communications, HemoShear Therapeutics, Inc.;
- Shannon McNeil of Alexandria, master of social work candidate;
- Richard Nicholas of Buchanan, chair, Department of Pharmacy Practice, Appalachian College of Pharmacy;
- Megan O’Boyle of Arlington, parent of an adult with a rare disease, Patient Engagement Lead, RARE-X;
- Sarah Paciulli of Richmond, nurse practitioner, Virginia Commonwealth University Health;
- Stephen S. Rich of Charlottesville, director, Center for Public Health Genomics, Harrison Professor of Public Health Sciences, University of Virginia;
- Mary E. Schmidt of McLean, president, Schmidt and Libby Health Advisory Group; and
- Samantha A. Vergano of Norfolk, division director, Medical Genetics and Metabolism, Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters.
Virginia Commonwealth University Health System Authority Board of Directors:
- Joel Bieber of Richmond, attorney, The Joel Bieber Firm.
Virginia Data Advisory Commission:
- Zaki Barzinji of Herndon, program director, The Aspen Institute;
- Arlyn Burgess of Charlottesville, chief of staff, School of Data Science, University of Virginia;
- Mary Beth Dunkenberger of Roanoke, associate director, Institute for Policy and Governance, Virginia Tech;
- Carrie Gaston of Mechanicsville, vice president, data acquisition and management services, Capital One;
- Bridget Dalton Giles of Smithfield, director of special programs, Hampton Roads Biomedical Research Consortium, research assistant professor, Virginia Modeling Analysis and Simulation Center, Old Dominion University;
- Bryant A. Hood of Danville, City Council member, Danville; and
- Tyler Schenck of Winchester, innovation and information Ssrvices director, Winchester.
Virginia Racing Commission:
- Jeff Tanner of Exmore, dean, Strome College of Business, Old Dominion University.
State Building Code Technical Review Board:
- Robert Jonah Margarella of North Chesterfield, architect, Baskervill.
Longwood University Board of Visitors:
- Rhodes B. Ritenour of Henrico, vice president, external and regulatory affairs, Bon Secours Health System.
New College Institute:
- Michael L. Edwards of Hanover, vice president, Kemper Consulting; and
- Mary Yolanda Trigiani of Abingdon.
Hampton Roads Regional Arena Authority:
- Tony Brothers of Norfolk, referee, National Basketball Association;
- Joe Dillard Jr. of Norfolk, director of equitable innovation and legislative policy, Greater Richmond Transit Company;
- Robert W. Mathieson of Virginia Beach, former delegate, retired, U.S. Marshal, Eastern District of Virginia; and
- Dwight M. Parker Sr. of Chesapeake, former city councilman, City of Chesapeake; former teacher, Chesapeake City Public Schools.
Virginia Council for the Interstate Compact for Juveniles:
- Cindy Capriles of Henrico, director of counseling, Safe Harbor; and
- Laurel S. Marks of Henrico, manager, juvenile and child welfare section, Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.
Virginia STEM Education Advisory Board: