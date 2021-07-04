Latest gubernatorial appointments

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
William & Mary Board of Visitors:
- Barbara L. Johnson of Alexandria, founder, BLJohnsonLaw PLLC, and counsel, Potter & Murdock LLC;
- John P. Rathbone of Norfolk, retired executive vice president, Norfolk Southern Corp.;
- J.E. Lincoln Saunders of Richmond, acting chief administrative officer, city of Richmond; and
- Ardine Williams of Washington, D.C.
Common Interest Community Board:
- Eileen M. Greenberg of Alexandria, board member, Watergate Landmark Condominium Association.
Virginia Gas and Oil Board:
- David Spears of Dillwyn, professional geologist, Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy.
Advisory Board on Art Therapy:
- Anne Mills of Alexandria, art therapist, Art Therapy Services of Alexandria.
Board for Contractors:
- Vernell A. Woods Jr. of Suffolk, plans examiner II, city of Newport News.
Board of Directors of the Virginia Resources Authority:
- Barbara M. Donnellan of Clifton, president and CEO, Castle Gray Associates LLC.
Board of Wildlife Resources:
- John W. Daniel of Richmond, government affairs officer and general counsel, Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority;
- Mamie A. Parker of Dulles, conservation success coach, EcoLogix Group Inc.; and
- Brian Vincent of Farmville, general manager, Appomattox River Co.
9-1-1 Services Board:
- Terry Ellis of Sutherland, vice president of government affairs, Comcast;
- Kevin W. Hall of Covington, sheriff, Alleghany County and city of Covington Sheriff’s Office;
- Tamara Perez of Winchester, public safety communications director, Frederick County;
- Eddie L. Reyes of Stafford, Director of 9-1-1, Prince William County Government; and
- Kelvin L. Wright of Chesapeake, chief of police, city of Chesapeake.
Advisory Board on Behavior Analysis:
- Christina Bock Giuliano of Salem, executive director, Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center.
Advisory Board on Music Therapy:
- Gary L. Verhagen of Annandale, music therapist and teacher, Fairfax County Public Schools.
Board of Accountancy:
- William R. Brown of New Kent, W.R. Brown & Co.
Board of Directors of the Assistive Technology Loan Fund Authority:
- Christopher O. Grandle of Stuarts Draft, retired engineer; and
- Michael VanDyke of Lebanon, peer counselor, Clinch Independent Living Services.
Board of Trustees of the Roanoke Higher Education Authority:
- Elda Stanco Downey of Roanoke, founder and CEO, Roanoke Spanish; and
- Katherin A. Elam of Salem, president, Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia.
Board of Trustees of the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center:
- Paul Nichols of Clarksville, division superintendent, Mecklenburg County Public Schools.
Task Force on Services for Survivors of Sexual Assault:
- Lindsey Caley of Roanoke, physician, Carilion Clinic; and
- Brooke Thomas of Smithfield, Alteon Health
Secretariat of Natural Resources:
Katie Sallee, special assistant for policy and communications to the secretary of natural resources.
Secretariat of the Commonwealth:
Dana Legere, special assistant for constituent services and community engagement; and
Austin Walker, special assistant for clemency.
Advisory Board on Occupational Therapy:
- Raziuddin Aliof Midlothian, physician, Wellpath.
Aquaculture Advisory Board:
- Martin Gardner of Martinsville, vice president of business development, Blue Ridge Aquaculture, Inc., and
- Michael J. Oesterling of Gloucester, executive director, Shellfish Growers of Virginia.
Board of Historic Resources:
- Trip Pollard of Midlothian, land and community program leader, Southern Environmental Law Center.
Eastern Virginia Medical School Board of Visitors:
- Guy R. “Rusty” Friddell III of Norfolk, executive vice president, Landmark Media Enterprises, LLC.
Judicial Review and Inquiry Commission:
- Reverend Cozy Bailey of Dumfries, President, Prince William County NAACP; and
- Kyung (Kathryn) Dickerson of Fairfax, Partner, SmolenPlevy.