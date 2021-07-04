 Skip to main content
Latest gubernatorial appointments
Latest gubernatorial appointments

VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

William & Mary Board of Visitors:

  • Barbara L. Johnson of Alexandria, founder, BLJohnsonLaw PLLC, and counsel, Potter & Murdock LLC;
  • John P. Rathbone of Norfolk, retired executive vice president, Norfolk Southern Corp.;
  • J.E. Lincoln Saunders of Richmond, acting chief administrative officer, city of Richmond; and
  • Ardine Williams of Washington, D.C.

Common Interest Community Board:

  • Eileen M. Greenberg of Alexandria, board member, Watergate Landmark Condominium Association.

Virginia Gas and Oil Board:

  • David Spears of Dillwyn, professional geologist, Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy.

Advisory Board on Art Therapy:

  • Anne Mills of Alexandria, art therapist, Art Therapy Services of Alexandria.

Board for Contractors:

  • Vernell A. Woods Jr. of Suffolk, plans examiner II, city of Newport News.

Board of Directors of the Virginia Resources Authority:

  • Barbara M. Donnellan of Clifton, president and CEO, Castle Gray Associates LLC.

Board of Wildlife Resources:

  • John W. Daniel of Richmond, government affairs officer and general counsel, Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority;
  • Mamie A. Parker of Dulles, conservation success coach, EcoLogix Group Inc.; and
  • Brian Vincent of Farmville, general manager, Appomattox River Co.

9-1-1 Services Board:

  • Terry Ellis of Sutherland, vice president of government affairs, Comcast;
  • Kevin W. Hall of Covington, sheriff, Alleghany County and city of Covington Sheriff’s Office;
  • Tamara Perez of Winchester, public safety communications director, Frederick County;
  • Eddie L. Reyes of Stafford, Director of 9-1-1, Prince William County Government; and
  • Kelvin L. Wright of Chesapeake, chief of police, city of Chesapeake.

Advisory Board on Behavior Analysis:

  • Christina Bock Giuliano of Salem, executive director, Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center.

Advisory Board on Music Therapy:

  • Gary L. Verhagen of Annandale, music therapist and teacher, Fairfax County Public Schools.

Board of Accountancy:

  • William R. Brown of New Kent, W.R. Brown & Co.

Board of Directors of the Assistive Technology Loan Fund Authority:

  • Christopher O. Grandle of Stuarts Draft, retired engineer; and
  • Michael VanDyke of Lebanon, peer counselor, Clinch Independent Living Services.

Board of Trustees of the Roanoke Higher Education Authority:

  • Elda Stanco Downey of Roanoke, founder and CEO, Roanoke Spanish; and
  • Katherin A. Elam of Salem, president, Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia.

Board of Trustees of the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center:

  • Paul Nichols of Clarksville, division superintendent, Mecklenburg County Public Schools.

Task Force on Services for Survivors of Sexual Assault:

  • Lindsey Caley of Roanoke, physician, Carilion Clinic; and
  • Brooke Thomas of Smithfield, Alteon Health

Secretariat of Natural Resources:

Katie Sallee, special assistant for policy and communications to the secretary of natural resources.

Secretariat of the Commonwealth:

Dana Legere, special assistant for constituent services and community engagement; and

Austin Walker, special assistant for clemency.

Advisory Board on Occupational Therapy:

  • Raziuddin Aliof Midlothian, physician, Wellpath.

Aquaculture Advisory Board:

  • Martin Gardner of Martinsville, vice president of business development, Blue Ridge Aquaculture, Inc., and
  • Michael J. Oesterling of Gloucester, executive director, Shellfish Growers of Virginia.

Board of Historic Resources:

  • Trip Pollard of Midlothian, land and community program leader, Southern Environmental Law Center.

Eastern Virginia Medical School Board of Visitors:

  • Guy R. “Rusty” Friddell III of Norfolk, executive vice president, Landmark Media Enterprises, LLC.

Judicial Review and Inquiry Commission:

  • Reverend Cozy Bailey of Dumfries, President, Prince William County NAACP; and
  • Kyung (Kathryn) Dickerson of Fairfax, Partner, SmolenPlevy.
