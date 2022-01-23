 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Latest gubernatorial appointments
Gubernatorial appointments

Latest gubernatorial appointments

VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

Former Gov. Ralph Northam announced the following appointments before he left office:

Virginia Lottery Board:

  • Ferhan Hamid of Vienna, president and CEO of Hamid Capital Partners; and
  • John Powell of Roanoke.

Virginia Marine Products Board:

  • Michael Congrove of Gwynn, president, Oyster Seed Holdings, Inc.;
  • Ann A. Gallivan of Bayford, CEO, J.C. Walker Brother Inc.;
  • Andy Hall of Reedville, general manager, Omega Protein; and
  • James R. Sowers III of Mathews County, owner, Chapel Creek Oyster Company, LLC.

Virginia Offshore Wind Development Authority:

  • Will Fediw of Virginia Beach, vice president of industry & government affairs, Virginia Maritime Association;
  • Ashley K. McLeod of Virginia Beach, lead offshore wind public affairs, Avangrid Renewables; and
  • Eileen Woll of Norfolk, offshore energy program director, Sierra Club Virginia Chapter.

Virginia Potato Board:

  • John Holland of Salisbury, farmer, W.T. Holland & Sons, Inc.; and
  • David L. Long of Cape Charles, owner, Long Grain & Livestock.

Virginia Sheep Industry Board:

  • Rosalea Potter of Lexington, Buffalo Creek Beef, Cattlemen’s Market;
  • John L. Roberts of Amelia, manager, Southside Livestock Market; and
  • Larry W. Weeks of Waynesboro, co-owner, Triple L Farms.
