Latest gubernatorial appointments

Former Gov. Ralph Northam announced the following appointments before he left office:
Virginia Lottery Board:
- Ferhan Hamid of Vienna, president and CEO of Hamid Capital Partners; and
- John Powell of Roanoke.
Virginia Marine Products Board:
- Michael Congrove of Gwynn, president, Oyster Seed Holdings, Inc.;
- Ann A. Gallivan of Bayford, CEO, J.C. Walker Brother Inc.;
- Andy Hall of Reedville, general manager, Omega Protein; and
- James R. Sowers III of Mathews County, owner, Chapel Creek Oyster Company, LLC.
Virginia Offshore Wind Development Authority:
- Will Fediw of Virginia Beach, vice president of industry & government affairs, Virginia Maritime Association;
- Ashley K. McLeod of Virginia Beach, lead offshore wind public affairs, Avangrid Renewables; and
- Eileen Woll of Norfolk, offshore energy program director, Sierra Club Virginia Chapter.
Virginia Potato Board:
- John Holland of Salisbury, farmer, W.T. Holland & Sons, Inc.; and
- David L. Long of Cape Charles, owner, Long Grain & Livestock.