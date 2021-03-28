 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Latest gubernatorial appointments
0 comments
Gubernatorial appointments

Latest gubernatorial appointments

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Board for Hearing Aid Specialists and Opticians:

  • Darla All of Waynesboro, general manager and optician, Visionworks Charlottesville;
  • Pamela Chavis of Goochland and Richmond, retired physician;
  • Kristina F. Green of Midlothian, associate dean, J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College;
  • Erik S. Meland of Gloucester, Optician, Eye to Eye Optical;
  • Bonnie Predd of Williamsburg, community volunteer;
  • Pamela S. Smith of Virginia Beach, regional sales manager, South Atlantic Hearing;
  • Laura Lee Thompson of Chesterfield, vice chair of James River Soil and Water Conservation District and tenant research associate, CoStar Group;
  • Bruce Wagner of Crozet, audiologist, Wagner Hearing Aid Centers; and
  • Kaytlyn Young of Yorktown, optician, LensCrafters.

Virginia Commercial Spaceflight Authority;

  • Jeff Bingham of Round Hill, retired, United States Senate staff;
  • Kathryn C. Thornton of Albemarle County, professor emerita, University of Virginia; and
  • Linda Thomas-Glover of McLeansville, N.C., vice president, Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

Virginia Offshore Wind Development Authority:

  • Chris Gullickson of Chesapeake, director, Economic Development, Virginia Port Authority;
  • James D. McArthur Jr. of Suffolk, retired vice admiral, United Stated Navy; and
  • Laura McKay of Richmond, manager, Virginia Coastal Zone Management Program.

Virginia Tobacco Board:

  • John Bledsoe of Blackstone, tobacco farmer;
  • Douglas S. Crowder of Halifax, owner and operator, Crowder Farms;
  • Richard T. Hite Jr. of Kenbridge, Owner and Operator, Hite Farming;
  • Darrell Jackson of Axton, farmer;
  • Donald Lee Moore of Chatham, president, D. Moore Farms;
  • Hugh Rogers of McKenney, Owner and Operator, Beaver Creek Farms; and
  • Cecil Shell of Kenbridge.

Aerospace Advisory Council:

  • Peter J. Bale of Chincoteague, chief executive officer, Sentinel Robotic Solutions;
  • David Bowles of Exmore, executive director, Virginia Institute for Spaceflight and Autonomy, Old Dominion University;
  • Kurt Eberly of Arlington, director of space launch, Northrop Grumman;
  • Christopher Goyne of Charlottesville, associate professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering, University of Virginia;
  • Jon Greene of Blacksburg, associate director, Institute for Critical Technology and Applied Science, Virginia Tech;
  • Tom Michels of Washington, D.C., senior manager of government affairs, United Airlines;
  • Dale K. Nash of Virginia Beach, CEO and executive director, Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority;
  • David Pierce of Accomack County, director, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center’s Wallops Flight Facility;
  • Michael Stoltzfus of Bridgewater, CEO, Dynamic Aviation Group, Inc.; and
  • Todd Yeatts of Arlington, senior manager, government operations, The Boeing Company.

Board of Regents for Gunston Hall:

Regents are elected by the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America (NSCDA).

  • Mason Montague Bavin of Alexandria, Realtor, McEnearney Associates;
  • Miriam May Hundley of Little Rock, Ark., retired;
  • Jackie Highley Kelly of Greenville, S.C., certified public accountant, Porter & Highley;
  • Cynthia Lafferty of Newport, R.I.;
  • Christy Love of Sheridan, Wy.;
  • Dorothy McLeod of Nashville, Tenn.;
  • Charlotte Louise Perry of Corinth, Miss., retired schoolteacher;
  • Carol Solomon of Oklahoma City, Okla.;
  • Carol Stephenson of St. Clair Shores, Mich., retired from United States Exchanges;
  • Catherine McCreary Strauch of Charlottesville, retired educator; and
  • Paige Trace of Portsmouth, N. H., Chair, NSCDA nominating committee for regents of Gunston Hall and president, NSCDA-NH.

Citizens’ Advisory Council on Furnishing and Interpreting the Executive Mansion:

  • Andrew Davenport of Arlington, doctoral student, Georgetown University;
  • Claus Ihlemann of Norfolk, President, Decorum of Virginia; and
  • Julia-Anna Marsden of Burke, former vice president of sales, Balmar, Inc.

Institute for Advanced Learning and Research:

  • Ben J. Davenport Jr. of Chatham, chairman, Davenport Energy and First Piedmont Corporation.

Southeastern Public Service Authority:

  • Thomas M. Leahy of Virginia Beach, retired executive, City of Virginia Beach.

Virginia Cotton Board:

  • Clayton Lowe of Wakefield, Cedar Point Farm.

Virginia Sheep Industry Board:

  • Clinton Bell of Tazewell, sheep producer.

Virginia Soybean Board:

  • Harrison Moody of Dinwiddie County, owner, Green Meadows Farm;
  • Robert W. White Jr. of Virginia Beach, farmer and owner, R W White Farm;

Virginia Tobacco Board:

  • Glenn Price Hudson of South Hill, vice president, R. Hart Hudson Farms; and
  • Robert Mills Jr. of Callands, president, Briar View Farm.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 9: 6 ways you can save at the pump

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News