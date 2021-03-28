Latest gubernatorial appointments

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Board for Hearing Aid Specialists and Opticians:
- Darla All of Waynesboro, general manager and optician, Visionworks Charlottesville;
- Pamela Chavis of Goochland and Richmond, retired physician;
- Kristina F. Green of Midlothian, associate dean, J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College;
- Erik S. Meland of Gloucester, Optician, Eye to Eye Optical;
- Bonnie Predd of Williamsburg, community volunteer;
- Pamela S. Smith of Virginia Beach, regional sales manager, South Atlantic Hearing;
- Laura Lee Thompson of Chesterfield, vice chair of James River Soil and Water Conservation District and tenant research associate, CoStar Group;
- Bruce Wagner of Crozet, audiologist, Wagner Hearing Aid Centers; and
- Kaytlyn Young of Yorktown, optician, LensCrafters.
Virginia Commercial Spaceflight Authority;
- Jeff Bingham of Round Hill, retired, United States Senate staff;
- Kathryn C. Thornton of Albemarle County, professor emerita, University of Virginia; and
- Linda Thomas-Glover of McLeansville, N.C., vice president, Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.
Virginia Offshore Wind Development Authority:
- Chris Gullickson of Chesapeake, director, Economic Development, Virginia Port Authority;
- James D. McArthur Jr. of Suffolk, retired vice admiral, United Stated Navy; and
- Laura McKay of Richmond, manager, Virginia Coastal Zone Management Program.
Virginia Tobacco Board:
- John Bledsoe of Blackstone, tobacco farmer;
- Douglas S. Crowder of Halifax, owner and operator, Crowder Farms;
- Richard T. Hite Jr. of Kenbridge, Owner and Operator, Hite Farming;
- Darrell Jackson of Axton, farmer;
- Donald Lee Moore of Chatham, president, D. Moore Farms;
- Hugh Rogers of McKenney, Owner and Operator, Beaver Creek Farms; and
- Cecil Shell of Kenbridge.
Aerospace Advisory Council:
- Peter J. Bale of Chincoteague, chief executive officer, Sentinel Robotic Solutions;
- David Bowles of Exmore, executive director, Virginia Institute for Spaceflight and Autonomy, Old Dominion University;
- Kurt Eberly of Arlington, director of space launch, Northrop Grumman;
- Christopher Goyne of Charlottesville, associate professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering, University of Virginia;
- Jon Greene of Blacksburg, associate director, Institute for Critical Technology and Applied Science, Virginia Tech;
- Tom Michels of Washington, D.C., senior manager of government affairs, United Airlines;
- Dale K. Nash of Virginia Beach, CEO and executive director, Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority;
- David Pierce of Accomack County, director, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center’s Wallops Flight Facility;
- Michael Stoltzfus of Bridgewater, CEO, Dynamic Aviation Group, Inc.; and
- Todd Yeatts of Arlington, senior manager, government operations, The Boeing Company.
Board of Regents for Gunston Hall:
Regents are elected by the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America (NSCDA).
- Mason Montague Bavin of Alexandria, Realtor, McEnearney Associates;
- Miriam May Hundley of Little Rock, Ark., retired;
- Jackie Highley Kelly of Greenville, S.C., certified public accountant, Porter & Highley;
- Cynthia Lafferty of Newport, R.I.;
- Christy Love of Sheridan, Wy.;
- Dorothy McLeod of Nashville, Tenn.;
- Charlotte Louise Perry of Corinth, Miss., retired schoolteacher;
- Carol Solomon of Oklahoma City, Okla.;
- Carol Stephenson of St. Clair Shores, Mich., retired from United States Exchanges;
- Catherine McCreary Strauch of Charlottesville, retired educator; and
- Paige Trace of Portsmouth, N. H., Chair, NSCDA nominating committee for regents of Gunston Hall and president, NSCDA-NH.
Citizens’ Advisory Council on Furnishing and Interpreting the Executive Mansion:
- Andrew Davenport of Arlington, doctoral student, Georgetown University;
- Claus Ihlemann of Norfolk, President, Decorum of Virginia; and
- Julia-Anna Marsden of Burke, former vice president of sales, Balmar, Inc.
Institute for Advanced Learning and Research:
- Ben J. Davenport Jr. of Chatham, chairman, Davenport Energy and First Piedmont Corporation.
Southeastern Public Service Authority:
- Thomas M. Leahy of Virginia Beach, retired executive, City of Virginia Beach.
Virginia Cotton Board:
- Clayton Lowe of Wakefield, Cedar Point Farm.
Virginia Sheep Industry Board:
- Clinton Bell of Tazewell, sheep producer.
Virginia Soybean Board:
- Harrison Moody of Dinwiddie County, owner, Green Meadows Farm;
- Robert W. White Jr. of Virginia Beach, farmer and owner, R W White Farm;
Virginia Tobacco Board:
- Glenn Price Hudson of South Hill, vice president, R. Hart Hudson Farms; and
- Robert Mills Jr. of Callands, president, Briar View Farm.