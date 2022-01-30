 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Latest gubernatorial appointments
Latest gubernatorial appointments

VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

Former Gov. Ralph Northam announced the following appointments before he left office:

Virginia Small Business Financing Authority:

  • Ronald K. Hobson, Sr. of Fairfax, Consultant to Dynamic Animation Systems, Inc.

Virginia Racing Commission:

Stuart C. Siegel of Richmond, retired chairman, S&K Famous Brands.

Board of Directors of the Virginia Birth-Related Neurological Injury Compensation Program:

  • Vanessa S. Rakestraw of Henrico, retired from Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services; and
  • Joseph H. Stepp of Glen Allen, financial director, Assistive Technology Loan Fund Authority.

Board of Trustees of the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation:

  • Samantha Vargas Poppe of Oak Hill, principal, Equity Matters, LLC.

Board of Trustees of the Science Museum of Virginia:

  • Frances C. Bradford of Richmond, secretary of education.

Virginia Spirits Board:

  • Vicki Haneberg of Richmond, founder, Virago Spirits LLC;
  • Matthew Harrisof Hartfield, manager, Harris Farms Inc.;
  • Tim Nichols of Abingdon, master distiller, Appalachian Heritage Distillery ; and
  • Brian Prewitt of Fredericksburg, master distiller, A. Smith Bowman Distillery.

Virginia Small Grains Board:

  • Dave Black of Charles City, Manager, Heritage Farms, LLC;
  • Michael Downing of Lottsburg, president, Bleak House Farm Inc.;
  • Lynn P. Gayle of Accomack, president, Mount Nebo Farms, LLC;
  • Jimmy Oliver of Windsor, Oliver Farms, LLC; and
  • Candice M. Wilson of West Point, office manager, The Mennel Milling Company.

Criminal Justice Services Board:

  • Abbey Philips, MSW of Richmond; and
  • Ashley Waddell of Petersburg, licensed clinical social worker.

Citizens’ Advisory Council on Furnishing and Interpreting the Executive Mansion:

  • Stanley Rayfield of Midlothian, fine artist and portrait painter.

Coal Surface Mining Reclamation Fund Advisory Board:

  • Gregory F. Baker of Wise, technical services manager, Virginia Department of Energy.

University of Mary Washington Board of Visitors:

  • Kerri Barile of Fredericksburg, president, Dovetail Cultural Resource Group; and
  • Lisa Henry of Stafford, associate vice president, Mary Washington Healthcare.

Board for Waterworks and Wastewater Works Operators and Onsite Sewage System Professionals:

  • James N. Brockwell of West Point, owner, Brockwell’s Septic and Service, Inc.; and
  • John Ewing of Hanover, president, Old Dominion Onsite, Inc.
