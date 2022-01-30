Latest gubernatorial appointments

Former Gov. Ralph Northam announced the following appointments before he left office:
Virginia Small Business Financing Authority:
- Ronald K. Hobson, Sr. of Fairfax, Consultant to Dynamic Animation Systems, Inc.
Virginia Racing Commission:
Stuart C. Siegel of Richmond, retired chairman, S&K Famous Brands.
Board of Directors of the Virginia Birth-Related Neurological Injury Compensation Program:
- Vanessa S. Rakestraw of Henrico, retired from Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services; and
- Joseph H. Stepp of Glen Allen, financial director, Assistive Technology Loan Fund Authority.
Board of Trustees of the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation:
- Samantha Vargas Poppe of Oak Hill, principal, Equity Matters, LLC.
Board of Trustees of the Science Museum of Virginia:
- Frances C. Bradford of Richmond, secretary of education.
Virginia Spirits Board:
- Vicki Haneberg of Richmond, founder, Virago Spirits LLC;
- Matthew Harrisof Hartfield, manager, Harris Farms Inc.;
- Tim Nichols of Abingdon, master distiller, Appalachian Heritage Distillery ; and
- Brian Prewitt of Fredericksburg, master distiller, A. Smith Bowman Distillery.
Virginia Small Grains Board:
- Dave Black of Charles City, Manager, Heritage Farms, LLC;
- Michael Downing of Lottsburg, president, Bleak House Farm Inc.;
- Lynn P. Gayle of Accomack, president, Mount Nebo Farms, LLC;
- Jimmy Oliver of Windsor, Oliver Farms, LLC; and
- Candice M. Wilson of West Point, office manager, The Mennel Milling Company.
Criminal Justice Services Board:
- Abbey Philips, MSW of Richmond; and
- Ashley Waddell of Petersburg, licensed clinical social worker.
Citizens’ Advisory Council on Furnishing and Interpreting the Executive Mansion:
- Stanley Rayfield of Midlothian, fine artist and portrait painter.
Coal Surface Mining Reclamation Fund Advisory Board:
- Gregory F. Baker of Wise, technical services manager, Virginia Department of Energy.
University of Mary Washington Board of Visitors:
- Kerri Barile of Fredericksburg, president, Dovetail Cultural Resource Group; and
- Lisa Henry of Stafford, associate vice president, Mary Washington Healthcare.
Board for Waterworks and Wastewater Works Operators and Onsite Sewage System Professionals:
- James N. Brockwell of West Point, owner, Brockwell’s Septic and Service, Inc.; and
- John Ewing of Hanover, president, Old Dominion Onsite, Inc.