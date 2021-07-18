 Skip to main content
Latest gubernatorial appointments
Gubernatorial appointments

Latest gubernatorial appointments

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

State Board of Elections:

  • Angela Chiang of Chesterfield, retired, Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity and founding member, Asian & Latino Solidarity Alliance of Central Virginia; and
  • Donald W. Merricks of Pittsylvania County, retired business owner and bank executive.

Board of Counseling:

  • Barry J. Alvarez of Falls Church, licensed marriage and family therapist;
  • Maria S. Stransky of Richmond, sex offender program director, Virginia Department of Corrections;
  • Angela L. Charlton of Dublin, Kubix Consulting, LLC;
  • Natalie Franklin Harris of Newport News, licensed professional counselor, Anthem and Riverside Behavioral Health Center;
  • Gerard Lawson of Roanoke, professor of counselor education, Virginia Tech; and
  • Tiffinee Yancey of Suffolk, CEO, Virtual Peace of Mind.

Board of Housing and Community Development:

  • Abby Johnson of Williamsburg, president, Abacus Property Solutions and executive director, Virginia PACE Authority; and
  • Paykon H. Sarmadi of Augusta County, architect, Balzer and Associates, Inc.

State Building Technical Review Board:

Beth Carter White of Galax, associate pastor, Christ Chapel.

Institute for Advanced Learning and Research:

Lott Rogers of Halifax.

