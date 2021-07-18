Latest gubernatorial appointments

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
State Board of Elections:
- Angela Chiang of Chesterfield, retired, Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity and founding member, Asian & Latino Solidarity Alliance of Central Virginia; and
- Donald W. Merricks of Pittsylvania County, retired business owner and bank executive.
Board of Counseling:
- Barry J. Alvarez of Falls Church, licensed marriage and family therapist;
- Maria S. Stransky of Richmond, sex offender program director, Virginia Department of Corrections;
- Angela L. Charlton of Dublin, Kubix Consulting, LLC;
- Natalie Franklin Harris of Newport News, licensed professional counselor, Anthem and Riverside Behavioral Health Center;
- Gerard Lawson of Roanoke, professor of counselor education, Virginia Tech; and
- Tiffinee Yancey of Suffolk, CEO, Virtual Peace of Mind.
Board of Housing and Community Development:
- Abby Johnson of Williamsburg, president, Abacus Property Solutions and executive director, Virginia PACE Authority; and
- Paykon H. Sarmadi of Augusta County, architect, Balzer and Associates, Inc.