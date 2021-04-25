 Skip to main content
Latest gubernatorial appointments
Gubernatorial appointments

Latest gubernatorial appointments

VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH///

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Board of Trustees of the Virginia Museum of Natural History:

  • Anne Axton Burnett of Henrico, director of economic outreach, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond;
  • Jennifer H. Burnett of South Boston, attorney, Clement Wheatley;
  • Mark J. Buss of Manakin-Sabot, managing director, Equip Fulfillment, a 98 Ventures company;
  • Cord Cothren of Danville, senior program director, Danville Family YMCA; and
  • Melany Stowe of Ridgeway, chief communications officer, Orange County Schools.

Task Force on Services for Survivors of Sexual Assault:

  • Lindsey Caley of Roanoke, physician, Carilion Clinic;
  • Robin Foster of Richmond, pediatrician, Children’s Hospital of Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University;
  • Patricia McComas Hall of Christiansburg, sexual assault program coordinator, Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley;
  • Melissa Ratcliff Harper of Roanoke, forensic nurse, Ultra Health of Pounding Mill and SAFE Center of SWVA;
  • Sara B. Jennings of Hanover County, education director, International Association of Forensic Nurses;
  • Jeanne Parrish of Afton, forensic nurse practitioner, University of Virginia Health System;
  • Bonnie Price of Richmond, administrative director, Forensic Nursing and Hospital Based Violence Intervention Program, Bon Secours Richmond Health System;
  • Dawn Scaff of Virginia Beach, pediatric forensic nurse examiner supervisor, Child Advocacy Center, Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters;
  • Scott Sparks of Newport News, system medical director for emergency ultrasound, Riverside Regional Medical Center;
  • Brooke Thomas of Smithfield, physician, Emergency Medicine Associates, P.A.; and
  • Chatonia Zollicoffer of Fairfax County, Fairfax County Government.

Board of Trustees of the Virginia Retirement System:

  • J. Brandon Bell of Roanoke, president, Brandon Bell Financial Partners.

Board of Medicine:

  • Madge E. Ellis of Salem, president, Salem Surgical Associates.

New College Institute:

  • Catherine Tanner Brown of Concord, vice president of consulting services, Clearwater;
  • Ellen Dyke of Reston, retired attorney;
  • Eric Jones of Annapolis, Md., director of business development, capture, proposals, and growth — defense and national security, AT&T Public Sector and FirstNet;
  • Cameron Patterson of Farmville, executive director, Robert Russa Moton Museum; and
  • Maria Pia Tamburri of Midlothian, director of diversity and inclusion and employee engagement, Dominion Energy.
