Latest gubernatorial appointments

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Board of Trustees of the Virginia Museum of Natural History:
- Anne Axton Burnett of Henrico, director of economic outreach, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond;
- Jennifer H. Burnett of South Boston, attorney, Clement Wheatley;
- Mark J. Buss of Manakin-Sabot, managing director, Equip Fulfillment, a 98 Ventures company;
- Cord Cothren of Danville, senior program director, Danville Family YMCA; and
- Melany Stowe of Ridgeway, chief communications officer, Orange County Schools.
Task Force on Services for Survivors of Sexual Assault:
- Lindsey Caley of Roanoke, physician, Carilion Clinic;
- Robin Foster of Richmond, pediatrician, Children’s Hospital of Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University;
- Patricia McComas Hall of Christiansburg, sexual assault program coordinator, Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley;
- Melissa Ratcliff Harper of Roanoke, forensic nurse, Ultra Health of Pounding Mill and SAFE Center of SWVA;
- Sara B. Jennings of Hanover County, education director, International Association of Forensic Nurses;
- Jeanne Parrish of Afton, forensic nurse practitioner, University of Virginia Health System;
- Bonnie Price of Richmond, administrative director, Forensic Nursing and Hospital Based Violence Intervention Program, Bon Secours Richmond Health System;
- Dawn Scaff of Virginia Beach, pediatric forensic nurse examiner supervisor, Child Advocacy Center, Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters;
- Scott Sparks of Newport News, system medical director for emergency ultrasound, Riverside Regional Medical Center;
- Brooke Thomas of Smithfield, physician, Emergency Medicine Associates, P.A.; and
- Chatonia Zollicoffer of Fairfax County, Fairfax County Government.
Board of Trustees of the Virginia Retirement System:
- J. Brandon Bell of Roanoke, president, Brandon Bell Financial Partners.
Board of Medicine:
- Madge E. Ellis of Salem, president, Salem Surgical Associates.
New College Institute:
- Catherine Tanner Brown of Concord, vice president of consulting services, Clearwater;
- Ellen Dyke of Reston, retired attorney;
- Eric Jones of Annapolis, Md., director of business development, capture, proposals, and growth — defense and national security, AT&T Public Sector and FirstNet;
- Cameron Patterson of Farmville, executive director, Robert Russa Moton Museum; and
- Maria Pia Tamburri of Midlothian, director of diversity and inclusion and employee engagement, Dominion Energy.