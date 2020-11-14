Latest gubernatorial appointments

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Office of New Americans Advisory Board:
- Hassan Ahmad of Sterling, immigration lawyer, The HMA Law Firm;
- Kate Ayers of Henrico, executive director, ReEstablish Richmond;
- Rammy G. Barbari of Falls Church, attorney, Price Benowitz LLP;
- Amar Bhattarai of Roanoke, nonprofit professional and small-business owner;
- Hannah “Mel” Borja of Richmond, immigration caseworker, office of U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine;
- Jennifer A. Crewalk of Reston, higher education professional, Georgetown University;
- Dr. Fern Hauck of Earlysville, professor of family medicine, University of Virginia;
- Michael Hoefer of Alexandria, retired chief, Office of Performance and Quality, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services;
- Susannah Lepley of Rockingham County, Virginia director of immigration and refugee resettlement, Church World Service;
- Eric Lin of Chesterfield, principal, The VIE Group;
- Dora Muhammad of Prince William County, congregation engagement director, Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy;
- El Hadji Djibril Niang of Chesterfield, president, African Community Network;
- Ahoo Salem of Roanoke, executive director, Blue Ridge Literacy;
- Juan Santacoloma of North Chesterfield, community engagement coordinator for multicultural services, Chesterfield County;
- Amelia Castañeda Smith of Henrico, welcome center and family advocacy coordinator, Richmond Public Schools;
- Eva P. Stitt of Hampton;
- Dr. Milton Vickerman of Albemarle County, associate professor, Department of Sociology, University of Virginia; and
- So Young Yoon of Manassas Park, community services coordinator, NAKASEC VA.