Latest gubernatorial appointments
Gubernatorial appointments

Latest gubernatorial appointments

VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH///

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Office of New Americans Advisory Board:

  • Hassan Ahmad of Sterling, immigration lawyer, The HMA Law Firm;
  • Kate Ayers of Henrico, executive director, ReEstablish Richmond;
  • Rammy G. Barbari of Falls Church, attorney, Price Benowitz LLP;
  • Amar Bhattarai of Roanoke, nonprofit professional and small-business owner;
  • Hannah “Mel” Borja of Richmond, immigration caseworker, office of U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine;
  • Jennifer A. Crewalk of Reston, higher education professional, Georgetown University;
  • Dr. Fern Hauck of Earlysville, professor of family medicine, University of Virginia;
  • Michael Hoefer of Alexandria, retired chief, Office of Performance and Quality, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services;
  • Susannah Lepley of Rockingham County, Virginia director of immigration and refugee resettlement, Church World Service;
  • Eric Lin of Chesterfield, principal, The VIE Group;
  • Dora Muhammad of Prince William County, congregation engagement director, Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy;
  • El Hadji Djibril Niang of Chesterfield, president, African Community Network;
  • Ahoo Salem of Roanoke, executive director, Blue Ridge Literacy;
  • Juan Santacoloma of North Chesterfield, community engagement coordinator for multicultural services, Chesterfield County;
  • Amelia Castañeda Smith of Henrico, welcome center and family advocacy coordinator, Richmond Public Schools;
  • Eva P. Stitt of Hampton;
  • Dr. Milton Vickerman of Albemarle County, associate professor, Department of Sociology, University of Virginia; and
  • So Young Yoon of Manassas Park, community services coordinator, NAKASEC VA.
