Latest gubernatorial appointments

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Virginia Water Resources Research Center Statewide Advisory Board:
- Patrick Calvert of Charlottesville, senior policy and campaigns manager, Virginia Conservation Network;
- Edwin Martinez Martinez of Richmond, state conservationist, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service; and
- Mitchell Smiley of Richmond, policy manager for transportation and natural resources, Virginia Municipal League.
Fire Services Board:
- Dennis Linaburg of Frederick County, retired fire chief, Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department;
- Ben Reedy of Marion, vice president, Slemp Brant Saunders & Associates;
- Steven Sites of Fauquier County, assistant fire chief and fire marshal, City of Fairfax Fire Department; and
- Ryant Washington of Fluvanna County, retired, former deputy secretary of public safety and homeland security.
Neil Cornish
