Latest gubernatorial appointments
Gubernatorial appointments

Latest gubernatorial appointments

VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH/////////

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Virginia Water Resources Research Center Statewide Advisory Board:

  • Patrick Calvert of Charlottesville, senior policy and campaigns manager, Virginia Conservation Network;
  • Edwin Martinez Martinez of Richmond, state conservationist, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service; and
  • Mitchell Smiley of Richmond, policy manager for transportation and natural resources, Virginia Municipal League.

Fire Services Board:

  • Dennis Linaburg of Frederick County, retired fire chief, Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department;
  • Ben Reedy of Marion, vice president, Slemp Brant Saunders & Associates;
  • Steven Sites of Fauquier County, assistant fire chief and fire marshal, City of Fairfax Fire Department; and
  • Ryant Washington of Fluvanna County, retired, former deputy secretary of public safety and homeland security.
