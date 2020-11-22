Latest gubernatorial appointments

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Virginia Lottery Board
- Vonda Collins of Henrico, Altria Group Inc.;
- Orrin Gallop of Hampton, assistant chief, Hampton Police Division;
- Cynthia Lawrence of Roanoke, education partnerships, Carilion Clinic; and
- Kimberley L. Martin of Hanover, founder, KLM Scholarship Foundation.
Advisory Board on Behavior Analysis
- Jerita J. Dubash of Blacksburg, child and adolescent psychiatrist, New River Valley Community Services; and
- Stephan Hoprich Jr. of Salem, quality assurance director, ABC’s of Applied Behavior Analysis Inc.
Board of Social Services
- MaryAnn Boyd of Haymarket, educational consultant and owner, The Boyd School;
- John G. Kines Jr. of Prince George, retired county administrator, Prince George County; and
- Jennifer Slack of Charlottesville, early childhood educator, Our Neighborhood Child Development Center Inc.
Board of Trustees of the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation
- Anedra Wiseman Bourne of Richmond, deputy executive director, Venture Richmond;
- Daun Sessoms Hester of Norfolk, city treasurer, City of Norfolk;
- Connie Kincheloe of Culpeper; and
- Diane Leopold of Midlothian, chief operating officer, Dominion Energy.
Board of Trustees of the Science Museum of Virginia
- JoAnne Carter of Arlington, managing director, PFM Financial Advisors.
Fair Housing Board
- Amanda Pohl of Chesterfield, programs director, ReflectUS.
Board of Medical Assistance Services
- Elizabeth Coulter of Woodbridge, caretaker; and
Ashley Gray of Fairfax, Medicaid policy specialist, The MITRE Corporation.
State Behavioral Health and Developmental Services Board
- Emily Paige Cash of Pulaski, Pulaski County School Board member and professor of English, New River Community College.