Latest gubernatorial appointments
Latest gubernatorial appointments

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Virginia Lottery Board

  • Vonda Collins of Henrico, Altria Group Inc.;
  • Orrin Gallop of Hampton, assistant chief, Hampton Police Division;
  • Cynthia Lawrence of Roanoke, education partnerships, Carilion Clinic; and
  • Kimberley L. Martin of Hanover, founder, KLM Scholarship Foundation.

Advisory Board on Behavior Analysis

  • Jerita J. Dubash of Blacksburg, child and adolescent psychiatrist, New River Valley Community Services; and
  • Stephan Hoprich Jr. of Salem, quality assurance director, ABC’s of Applied Behavior Analysis Inc.

Board of Social Services

  • MaryAnn Boyd of Haymarket, educational consultant and owner, The Boyd School;
  • John G. Kines Jr. of Prince George, retired county administrator, Prince George County; and
  • Jennifer Slack of Charlottesville, early childhood educator, Our Neighborhood Child Development Center Inc.

Board of Trustees of the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation

  • Anedra Wiseman Bourne of Richmond, deputy executive director, Venture Richmond;
  • Daun Sessoms Hester of Norfolk, city treasurer, City of Norfolk;
  • Connie Kincheloe of Culpeper; and
  • Diane Leopold of Midlothian, chief operating officer, Dominion Energy.

Board of Trustees of the Science Museum of Virginia

  • JoAnne Carter of Arlington, managing director, PFM Financial Advisors.

Fair Housing Board

  • Amanda Pohl of Chesterfield, programs director, ReflectUS.

Board of Medical Assistance Services

  • Elizabeth Coulter of Woodbridge, caretaker; and

Ashley Gray of Fairfax, Medicaid policy specialist, The MITRE Corporation.

State Behavioral Health and Developmental Services Board

  • Emily Paige Cash of Pulaski, Pulaski County School Board member and professor of English, New River Community College.
