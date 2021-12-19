Latest gubernatorial appointments

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Virginia Board for People with Disabilities:
- Emmetri Monica Beane of Culpeper, risk manager, Rappahannock Goodwill Industries Inc.; deacon, Episcopal Diocese of Virginia.
Virginia Economic Development Partnership Committee on International Trade:
- John G. Milliken of Arlington, chairman, Board of Commissioners, Virginia Port Authority.
Statewide Independent Living Council:
- Wilfredo Antonio Benavides Medrano of Herndon, college student;
- Gayl Brunk of Singers Glen, executive director, Valley Associates for Independent Living;
- Marcia DuBois of Richmond, deputy commissioner, Division for Community Living, Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services;
- Judy Jackson of Glen Allen, director of instruction, Department for the Blind and Vision Impaired;
- Brian Montgomery of Richmond;
- Eric Raff of Henrico, director, Virginia Department for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing;
- Chandra Robinson of Aylett; and
- Edmond Turner of Virginia Beach, disability consultant.
Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice and Prevention:
- Joseph Lee Gong of Bedford, probation officer, 24th District Court Service Unit;
- Robert Gray of Albemarle, executive director, the Uhuru Foundation;
- Melissa K. Morgan of Newport News, lieutenant, Community and Youth Outreach Division, Newport News Police Department; and
- Toni M. Randall of Henrico, attorney, County of Henrico.
Board for Waterworks and Wastewater Works Operators and Onsite Sewage System Professionals:
- Thomas “Tom” Fore of Altavista, public services director, Town of Altavista.
Board of Veterans Services:
- Joyce Henderson of Alexandria, retired lieutenant colonel, U.S. Army.
Common Interest Community Board:
- Katherine E. Waddell of Henrico.
Fair Housing Board:
- Scott Astrada of Alexandria; and
- Dean A. Lynch of Midlothian, executive director, Virginia Association of Counties.
Modeling and Simulation Advisory Council:
- Leah R. Colvin of Yorktown, engineering manager, Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries;
- C. Donald Combs of Norfolk, vice president, dean, School of Health Professions, Eastern Virginia Medical School;
- Johnny Garcia of Suffolk, founder and CEO, SimIS Inc.;
- Tracy Gregorio of Virginia Beach, CEO, G2 Ops Inc.;
- Paul Gustavson of Fredericksburg, chief technology officer, Simventions;
- Harry E. Johnson Sr. of Suffolk, associate director of engineering, Raytheon Technologies;
- Jim Robb of Palm Springs, Fla.; and
- Jennifer H. Van Mullekom of Blacksburg, associate professor of practice, director of the Statistical Applications and Innovations Group, Virginia Tech.