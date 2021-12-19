Latest gubernatorial appointments

 Skip to main content
The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Virginia Board for People with Disabilities:

  • Emmetri Monica Beane of Culpeper, risk manager, Rappahannock Goodwill Industries Inc.; deacon, Episcopal Diocese of Virginia.

Virginia Economic Development Partnership Committee on International Trade:

  • John G. Milliken of Arlington, chairman, Board of Commissioners, Virginia Port Authority.

Statewide Independent Living Council:

  • Wilfredo Antonio Benavides Medrano of Herndon, college student;
  • Gayl Brunk of Singers Glen, executive director, Valley Associates for Independent Living;
  • Marcia DuBois of Richmond, deputy commissioner, Division for Community Living, Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services;
  • Judy Jackson of Glen Allen, director of instruction, Department for the Blind and Vision Impaired;
  • Brian Montgomery of Richmond;
  • Eric Raff of Henrico, director, Virginia Department for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing;
  • Chandra Robinson of Aylett; and
  • Edmond Turner of Virginia Beach, disability consultant.

Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice and Prevention:

  • Joseph Lee Gong of Bedford, probation officer, 24th District Court Service Unit;
  • Robert Gray of Albemarle, executive director, the Uhuru Foundation;
  • Melissa K. Morgan of Newport News, lieutenant, Community and Youth Outreach Division, Newport News Police Department; and
  • Toni M. Randall of Henrico, attorney, County of Henrico.

Board for Waterworks and Wastewater Works Operators and Onsite Sewage System Professionals:

  • Thomas “Tom” Fore of Altavista, public services director, Town of Altavista.

Board of Veterans Services:

  • Joyce Henderson of Alexandria, retired lieutenant colonel, U.S. Army.

Common Interest Community Board:

  • Katherine E. Waddell of Henrico.

Fair Housing Board:

  • Scott Astrada of Alexandria; and
  • Dean A. Lynch of Midlothian, executive director, Virginia Association of Counties.

Modeling and Simulation Advisory Council:

  • Leah R. Colvin of Yorktown, engineering manager, Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries;
  • C. Donald Combs of Norfolk, vice president, dean, School of Health Professions, Eastern Virginia Medical School;
  • Johnny Garcia of Suffolk, founder and CEO, SimIS Inc.;
  • Tracy Gregorio of Virginia Beach, CEO, G2 Ops Inc.;
  • Paul Gustavson of Fredericksburg, chief technology officer, Simventions;
  • Harry E. Johnson Sr. of Suffolk, associate director of engineering, Raytheon Technologies;
  • Jim Robb of Palm Springs, Fla.; and
  • Jennifer H. Van Mullekom of Blacksburg, associate professor of practice, director of the Statistical Applications and Innovations Group, Virginia Tech.
