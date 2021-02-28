Latest gubernatorial appointments

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Sheep Industry Board
- Amanda Fletcher of Abingdon, co-owner and operator, Beyond Blessed Farm;
- James A. Mumaw of Linville, financial advisor, Journey Financial Group;
- C. McCheyne Swortzel of Greenville, member, Suffangus Farm; and
- J. Alvin Thomas Jr. of Buckingham County, sheep and cattle producer and retired extension agent.
Virginia Biotechnology Research Partnership Authority:
- Ken Ampy of Richmond, chief executive officer, Astyra Corp.; and
- Eric S. Edwards of Richmond, president and chief executive officer, Phlow Corp.
Neil Cornish
