 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Latest gubernatorial appointments
0 comments
Gubernatorial appointments

Latest gubernatorial appointments

{{featured_button_text}}
VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH/////

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Sheep Industry Board

  • Amanda Fletcher of Abingdon, co-owner and operator, Beyond Blessed Farm;
  • James A. Mumaw of Linville, financial advisor, Journey Financial Group;
  • C. McCheyne Swortzel of Greenville, member, Suffangus Farm; and
  • J. Alvin Thomas Jr. of Buckingham County, sheep and cattle producer and retired extension agent.

Virginia Biotechnology Research Partnership Authority:

  • Ken Ampy of Richmond, chief executive officer, Astyra Corp.; and
  • Eric S. Edwards of Richmond, president and chief executive officer, Phlow Corp.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden scores win as House passes COVID-19 relief plan

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News