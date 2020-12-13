Latest gubernatorial appointments

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Virginia Council on Environmental Justice
- Lillian “Ebonie” Alexander of Mecklenburg, executive director, Black Family Land Trust, Inc.;
- Andres Alvarez of Williamsburg, deputy state coordinator for mission support, Virginia Department of Emergency Management;
- Nikki Bass of Washington, D.C., tribal councilwoman, Nansemond Indian Nation;
- Tom Benevento of Harrisonburg, social ecologist and community organizer, New Community Project;
- Theresa L. Burriss of Bristol, associate professor, School of Teacher Education and Leadership and director of Appalachian Studies, Radford University;
- Karen T. Campblin of Fairfax, founder, ktcPLAN, LLC;
- Duron Chavis of Richmond, founder, Happily Natural Day;
- Kendyl Crawford of Richmond, director, Virginia Interfaith Power & Light;
- Taysha DeVaughan of Big Stone Gap, president, Southern Appalachian Mountain Stewards;
- Mike Ellerbrock of Blacksburg, professor, Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics, Virginia Tech and Minister, Catholic Diocese of Richmond;
- Aliya Farooq of Chester;
- Jamie R. Hurd of Hampton, licensed professional counselor;
- Faith B. Harris of Henrico, assistant professor, Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology, Virginia Union University and chair, Virginia Interfaith Power & Light;
- Phil Hernandez of Norfolk, senior policy fellow and counsel, The Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis;
- Ronald Howell Jr. of Spring Grove, faculty administrator, Virginia State University;
- Lisa Cropper Johnson of Accomack County, pastor;
- Otis Jones of Chesterfield, vice chair, Chesapeake Bay Foundation;
- Kathryn MacCormick of the Pamunkey Indian Reservation, environmental justice consultant, Dominion Energy;
- Janet Phoenix of Herndon, assistant research professor, Milken School of Public Health, George Washington University;
- Clarence Tong of Alexandria, director, Environmental Defense Fund; and
- Harrison Wallace of Richmond, program officer, Climate and Clean Energy Equity Fund.
Advisory Board on Midwifery
- Erin K. Hammer of Newport News, midwife, Coastal Homebirth, LLC.
Board of Conservation and Recreation
- Danielle Rose Heisler of Richmond, senior director of product, Capital One;
- Vivek R. Shinde Patil of Arlington, Biotech Entrepreneur;
- Camilla Simon of Henrico, executive director, HECHO (Hispanics Enjoying Camping, Hunting, and the Outdoors is a program of the National Wildlife Federation).
Board of Psychology
- J.D. Ball of Virginia Beach, clinical psychologist and professor emeritus, psychiatry and behavioral sciences, Eastern Virginia Medical School;
- Aliya Chapman of Blacksburg, licensed clinical psychologist and owner, Pathways Psychology, LLC;
- Peter L. Sheras of Charlottesville, clinical psychologist, Charlottesville Psychological Associates and professor emeritus, Department of Human Services, Curry School of Education and Human Development, University of Virginia; and
- Stephanie Valentine of Chesterfield, intake coordinator, Chesterfield Mental Health Support Services.
Board of Trustees of the Family and Children’s Trust Fund
- Season R. Roberts of Virginia Beach, communications consultant, The Miles Agency.
Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority
- Margaret A. Asbury of Tazewell, member, Tazewell County Board of Supervisors (Northern District);
- Esther W. Bolling of Wise County, president and CEO, Bolwell Financial Consultants, Ltd.;
- Becky Coleman of Scott County;
- Mark T. Leonard of Norton, healthcare executive; and
- Larry R. Mosley of Jonesville, vice chairman, Lee County Board of Supervisors (District 3).
Virginia Military Institute Board of Visitors
- E. Sean Lanier of Alexandria, founder and executive director, Resolve Solutions Inc.
Board for Waste Management Facility Operators
- Sathish Anabathula of Albemarle, associate director of Power and Light, University of Virginia; and
- Ellen Clark Thacker of Yorktown, retired executive director, Peninsula SPCA.
Board of Commissioners of the Virginia Public School Authority
- Michael Nguyen of Midlothian, investment director, Virginia College Savings Plan; and
- Cardell Patillo Jr. of Portsmouth, vice chairman, Portsmouth School Board.
Board of Trustees of the Virginia Outdoors Foundation
- Viola O. Baskerville of Richmond, former secretary of administration;
- Eleanor Weston Brown of Hampton, attorney and councilwoman, City of Hampton
Commonwealth Transportation Board
- The Honorable Mary Hughes Hynes of Arlington, former member of the Arlington County School Board and former member of the Arlington County Board of Supervisors;
- Mark H. Merrill of Winchester, retired president and CEO, Valley Health System; and
- Greg Yates of Culpeper, real estate developer and owner, Yates Properties LLC.
Northern Virginia Transportation Authority
- Mary Hughes Hynes of Arlington, former member of the Arlington County School Board and former member of the Arlington County Board of Supervisors; and
- Jim Kolb of Fairfax County, partner, Summit Strategies Government Affairs LLC.