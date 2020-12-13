 Skip to main content
Latest gubernatorial appointments
VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH///////////

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Virginia Council on Environmental Justice

  • Lillian “Ebonie” Alexander of Mecklenburg, executive director, Black Family Land Trust, Inc.;
  • Andres Alvarez of Williamsburg, deputy state coordinator for mission support, Virginia Department of Emergency Management;
  • Nikki Bass of Washington, D.C., tribal councilwoman, Nansemond Indian Nation;
  • Tom Benevento of Harrisonburg, social ecologist and community organizer, New Community Project;
  • Theresa L. Burriss of Bristol, associate professor, School of Teacher Education and Leadership and director of Appalachian Studies, Radford University;
  • Karen T. Campblin of Fairfax, founder, ktcPLAN, LLC;
  • Duron Chavis of Richmond, founder, Happily Natural Day;
  • Kendyl Crawford of Richmond, director, Virginia Interfaith Power & Light;
  • Taysha DeVaughan of Big Stone Gap, president, Southern Appalachian Mountain Stewards;
  • Mike Ellerbrock of Blacksburg, professor, Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics, Virginia Tech and Minister, Catholic Diocese of Richmond;
  • Aliya Farooq of Chester;
  • Jamie R. Hurd of Hampton, licensed professional counselor;
  • Faith B. Harris of Henrico, assistant professor, Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology, Virginia Union University and chair, Virginia Interfaith Power & Light;
  • Phil Hernandez of Norfolk, senior policy fellow and counsel, The Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis;
  • Ronald Howell Jr. of Spring Grove, faculty administrator, Virginia State University;
  • Lisa Cropper Johnson of Accomack County, pastor;
  • Otis Jones of Chesterfield, vice chair, Chesapeake Bay Foundation;
  • Kathryn MacCormick of the Pamunkey Indian Reservation, environmental justice consultant, Dominion Energy;
  • Janet Phoenix of Herndon, assistant research professor, Milken School of Public Health, George Washington University;
  • Clarence Tong of Alexandria, director, Environmental Defense Fund; and
  • Harrison Wallace of Richmond, program officer, Climate and Clean Energy Equity Fund.

Advisory Board on Midwifery

  • Erin K. Hammer of Newport News, midwife, Coastal Homebirth, LLC.

Board of Conservation and Recreation

  • Danielle Rose Heisler of Richmond, senior director of product, Capital One;
  • Vivek R. Shinde Patil of Arlington, Biotech Entrepreneur;
  • Camilla Simon of Henrico, executive director, HECHO (Hispanics Enjoying Camping, Hunting, and the Outdoors is a program of the National Wildlife Federation).

Board of Psychology

  • J.D. Ball of Virginia Beach, clinical psychologist and professor emeritus, psychiatry and behavioral sciences, Eastern Virginia Medical School;
  • Aliya Chapman of Blacksburg, licensed clinical psychologist and owner, Pathways Psychology, LLC;
  • Peter L. Sheras of Charlottesville, clinical psychologist, Charlottesville Psychological Associates and professor emeritus, Department of Human Services, Curry School of Education and Human Development, University of Virginia; and
  • Stephanie Valentine of Chesterfield, intake coordinator, Chesterfield Mental Health Support Services.

Board of Trustees of the Family and Children’s Trust Fund

  • Season R. Roberts of Virginia Beach, communications consultant, The Miles Agency.

Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority

  • Margaret A. Asbury of Tazewell, member, Tazewell County Board of Supervisors (Northern District);
  • Esther W. Bolling of Wise County, president and CEO, Bolwell Financial Consultants, Ltd.;
  • Becky Coleman of Scott County;
  • Mark T. Leonard of Norton, healthcare executive; and
  • Larry R. Mosley of Jonesville, vice chairman, Lee County Board of Supervisors (District 3).

Virginia Military Institute Board of Visitors

  • E. Sean Lanier of Alexandria, founder and executive director, Resolve Solutions Inc.

Board for Waste Management Facility Operators

  • Sathish Anabathula of Albemarle, associate director of Power and Light, University of Virginia; and
  • Ellen Clark Thacker of Yorktown, retired executive director, Peninsula SPCA.

Board of Commissioners of the Virginia Public School Authority

  • Michael Nguyen of Midlothian, investment director, Virginia College Savings Plan; and
  • Cardell Patillo Jr. of Portsmouth, vice chairman, Portsmouth School Board.

Board of Trustees of the Virginia Outdoors Foundation

  • Viola O. Baskerville of Richmond, former secretary of administration;
  • Eleanor Weston Brown of Hampton, attorney and councilwoman, City of Hampton

Commonwealth Transportation Board

  • The Honorable Mary Hughes Hynes of Arlington, former member of the Arlington County School Board and former member of the Arlington County Board of Supervisors;
  • Mark H. Merrill of Winchester, retired president and CEO, Valley Health System; and
  • Greg Yates of Culpeper, real estate developer and owner, Yates Properties LLC.

Northern Virginia Transportation Authority

  • Mary Hughes Hynes of Arlington, former member of the Arlington County School Board and former member of the Arlington County Board of Supervisors; and
  • Jim Kolb of Fairfax County, partner, Summit Strategies Government Affairs LLC.
