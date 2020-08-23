Latest gubernatorial appointments

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Center for Rural Virginia:
Elizabeth Povar of Henrico, principal, The RiverLink Group.
Board of Housing and Community Development:
- Claudia Cotton of Suffolk, CEO, Coastal Virginia Building Industry Association;
- Richard W. Gregory of Goochland, chairman, Lynx Ventures;
- Sylvia M. Hallock of Crozet, retired executive director, Habitat for Humanity Virginia;
- Mark Jackson of Blacksburg, vice president, Community Housing Partners; and
- Monique Johnson of Richmond, COO, Better Housing Coalition.
Broadband Advisory Council:
- Richard Schollmann of Henrico, executive director, Virginia Telecommunications Industry Association.
Soil and Water Conservation Board:
- Jay C. Ford of Belle Haven, Virginia policy and grassroots adviser, Chesapeake Bay Foundation, and owner, Shine and Rise Farm; and
- Pamela Mason of Yorktown, research scientist, Virginia Institute of Marine Science.
State Board of Health:
- Holly S. Puritz, FACOG of Norfolk, physician, The Group for Women;
- Stacey Swartz of Alexandria, pharmacist and co-owner, Neighborhood Pharmacy of Del Ray; and
- Mary Margaret Whipple of Arlington, regional director, Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Virginia Board for the Blind and Vision Impaired:
- Bonnie Atwood of Richmond, governmental consultant, Tall Poppies Consulting; and
- Ken Jessup of Virginia Beach, retired lobbyist, Ken Jessup & Associates, and contributor, Virginia Capitol Connections.
Virginia Marine Resources Commission:
- Heather Luskof Quinby, vice president, H.M. Terry Co. Inc.; and
- James “JJ” Minor of Richmond, president, Richmond Virginia Branch NAACP.
Transportation District Commission of Hampton Roads:
- August B. Bullock of Newport News, retired teacher and school administrator and director, New Works Reading Series, DC Black Theater Festival;
- the Rev. Kirk T. Houston Sr. of Norfolk, senior pastor, Gethsemane Community Fellowship Church; and
- Amelia Ross-Hammond of Virginia Beach, founder and chairman, Virginia African American Cultural Center Inc.