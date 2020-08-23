 Skip to main content
Latest gubernatorial appointments
VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH///////////

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Center for Rural Virginia:

Elizabeth Povar of Henrico, principal, The RiverLink Group.

Board of Housing and Community Development:

  • Claudia Cotton of Suffolk, CEO, Coastal Virginia Building Industry Association;
  • Richard W. Gregory of Goochland, chairman, Lynx Ventures;
  • Sylvia M. Hallock of Crozet, retired executive director, Habitat for Humanity Virginia;
  • Mark Jackson of Blacksburg, vice president, Community Housing Partners; and
  • Monique Johnson of Richmond, COO, Better Housing Coalition.

Broadband Advisory Council:

  • Richard Schollmann of Henrico, executive director, Virginia Telecommunications Industry Association.

Soil and Water Conservation Board:

  • Jay C. Ford of Belle Haven, Virginia policy and grassroots adviser, Chesapeake Bay Foundation, and owner, Shine and Rise Farm; and
  • Pamela Mason of Yorktown, research scientist, Virginia Institute of Marine Science.

State Board of Health:

  • Holly S. Puritz, FACOG of Norfolk, physician, The Group for Women;
  • Stacey Swartz of Alexandria, pharmacist and co-owner, Neighborhood Pharmacy of Del Ray; and
  • Mary Margaret Whipple of Arlington, regional director, Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

Virginia Board for the Blind and Vision Impaired:

  • Bonnie Atwood of Richmond, governmental consultant, Tall Poppies Consulting; and
  • Ken Jessup of Virginia Beach, retired lobbyist, Ken Jessup & Associates, and contributor, Virginia Capitol Connections.

Virginia Marine Resources Commission:

  • Heather Luskof Quinby, vice president, H.M. Terry Co. Inc.; and
  • James “JJ” Minor of Richmond, president, Richmond Virginia Branch NAACP.

Transportation District Commission of Hampton Roads:

  • August B. Bullock of Newport News, retired teacher and school administrator and director, New Works Reading Series, DC Black Theater Festival;
  • the Rev. Kirk T. Houston Sr. of Norfolk, senior pastor, Gethsemane Community Fellowship Church; and
  • Amelia Ross-Hammond of Virginia Beach, founder and chairman, Virginia African American Cultural Center Inc.
