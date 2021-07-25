Latest gubernatorial appointments

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Virginia Wine Board:
- George Hodson of Crozet, CEO, Veritas Vineyard and Winery and co-owner, Flying Fox Winery;
- Aubrey Rose of La Crosse, co-owner and general manager, Rosemont Vineyards, and
- Nate Walsh of Loudoun, winemaker, Walsh Family Wine.
Henrietta Lacks Commission:
- Nettie L. Simon-Owens of South Boston, chief workforce development officer, Southern Virginia Higher Education Center.
Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Commission:
- Vanessa R. Crawford of Petersburg, sheriff, city of Petersburg; and
- Destiny LeVere Bolling of Henrico, communications director, Virginia AFL-CIO.
Broadband Advisory Council:
- Jimmy Carr of Richmond, CEO, All Points Broadband;
- Mike Culp of Albemarle, director, Broadband Accessibility and Affordability Office, Albemarle County;
- Michael Keyser of Lexington, CEO, BARC Electric Cooperative;
- Steven Sandy of Vinton, assistant county administrator, Franklin County; and
- Richard Schollmann of Henrico, executive director, Virginia Telecommunications Industry Association.