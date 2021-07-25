 Skip to main content
Latest gubernatorial appointments
Gubernatorial appointments

Latest gubernatorial appointments

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Virginia Wine Board:

  • George Hodson of Crozet, CEO, Veritas Vineyard and Winery and co-owner, Flying Fox Winery;
  • Aubrey Rose of La Crosse, co-owner and general manager, Rosemont Vineyards, and
  • Nate Walsh of Loudoun, winemaker, Walsh Family Wine.

Henrietta Lacks Commission:

  • Nettie L. Simon-Owens of South Boston, chief workforce development officer, Southern Virginia Higher Education Center.

Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Commission:

  • Vanessa R. Crawford of Petersburg, sheriff, city of Petersburg; and
  • Destiny LeVere Bolling of Henrico, communications director, Virginia AFL-CIO.

Broadband Advisory Council:

  • Jimmy Carr of Richmond, CEO, All Points Broadband;
  • Mike Culp of Albemarle, director, Broadband Accessibility and Affordability Office, Albemarle County;
  • Michael Keyser of Lexington, CEO, BARC Electric Cooperative;
  • Steven Sandy of Vinton, assistant county administrator, Franklin County; and
  • Richard Schollmann of Henrico, executive director, Virginia Telecommunications Industry Association.

Commission on Local Government:

  • Ceasor T. Johnson Sr. of Lynchburg, pastor, Spring Hill Baptist Church and former vice mayor, city of Lynchburg.
