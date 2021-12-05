 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Latest gubernatorial appointments
0 Comments
Gubernatorial appointments

Latest gubernatorial appointments

  • 0
VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH///////////////////////////////

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

State Rehabilitation Advisory Council:

  • Frederick C. Foard of Virginia Beach, business consultant;
  • Heidi Lawyer of Henrico, resource development, Parent Education Advocacy Training Center;
  • Talisha McAuley-Davis of Chesterfield, unit supervisor, vocational rehabilitation counselor, Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services;
  • Karen Michalski-Karney of Glade Hill, executive director, Blue Ridge Independent Living Center;
  • Madeline Helen Nunnally of Henrico; and
  • Justin M. Spurlock of Aylett, engineering specialist, Richmond Gasworks.

Board of Veterans Services:

  • Victor S. Angry of Prince William County, supervisor, Neabsco District, Board of County Supervisors;
  • David Ashe of Virginia Beach, attorney, Alperin Law; colonel, USMCR;
  • Carl B. Bedell of Arlington, attorney, Bedell PLLC;
  • Susan Vervaet Riveland of Henrico, adjunct professor, Rider University, freelance writer; veteran, U.S. Army; and
  • Melissa Watts of Moseley, director of procurement, Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority.

Advisory Board on Service and Volunteerism:

  • Naila Alam of Herndon, member, Herndon Town Council, co-owner, Express Realty USA;
  • Elizabeth Childress Burneson of Richmond, attorney, Hirschler Fleischer;
  • Lorna Campbell Clarke of Loudoun, director of communications, Volunteer Fairfax;
  • Vanessa Diamond of Richmond, senior vice president of civic innovations, Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond;
  • Cynthia M. Downs Taylor of Chester, senior adviser, U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner;
  • Mark Fero of Ruther Glen, compliance supervisor, Department of Criminal Justice Services;
  • Peppy Linden of Charlottesville, retired, nonprofit executive director;
  • NaQuetta N. Mitchell of Prince George, founder, Women of Endurance; site co
  • ordinator, Communities In Schools of Petersburg;
  • Enid Mpumwire-Machayo of Loudoun, co-founder, Global Inheritance Inc.;
  • James Seagraves of Richmond, grants manager, Capital One Financial;
  • Julie M. Strandlie of Alexandria, principal, Strandlie Advocacy, LLC; and

Sheila Williamson-Branch of Danville, treasurer, City of Danville.

Virginia Board of Workforce Development:

  • Robby Demeria of Richmond, chief of staff, Phlow Corporation.

Virginia Corn Board:

  • Charles D. McGhee of Mechanicsville, owner, operator, Grainfield Farm, LLC.

Virginia Council on Environmental Justice:

  • John Wesley Boyd, Jr. of Baskerville, president, National Black Farmers Association.
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron Variant Putting Pressure on U.S. Hospitals

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News