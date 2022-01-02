Latest gubernatorial appointments

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Commission on Local Government
- Edwin S. Rosado of Chesterfield, retired, legislative director, National Association of Counties.
Hampton Roads Sanitation District Commission
- Ann W. Templeman of Hampton, senior business support analyst, Southern Company Gas.
Board of Social Services
- William “Buckey” Boone of Meadowview, retired;
- Sheryl Garland of Chesterfield, chief of health impact, Virginia Commonwealth University Health System, executive director, Virginia Commonwealth University Office of Health Equity; and
- Rachna Sizemore Heizer of Burke, vice-chair, Fairfax County School Board.
Board of Trustees of the Science Museum of Virginia
- Elsa Q. Falls of Richmond, associate professor emerita, Randolph-Macon College
- Surendra “Suri” Ganeriwala of Henrico, president, Spectra Quest Inc.;
- Patricia Nicoson of Washington, D.C., land use and transportation planner, retired president, Dulles Corridor Rail Association; and
- Sarah Huang Spota of Midlothian, associate director, state government relations, George Mason University.
Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations
- Richard H. Van Norton of Frederick County, owner, the Dutch Meadow Farm, retired Sergeant Major, United States Marine Corps.
Soil and Water Conservation Board
- Anna Killius of Richmond, government affairs and policy manager, James River Association.
Southeast Interstate Low-Level Radioactive Waste Management Compact Commission
- Lea Perlas of North Chesterfield, director, Office of Radiological Health, Virginia Department of Health.
State Rehabilitation Council for the Blind and Vision Impaired
- Leelynn Untalan Brady of Suffolk, project coordinator, Aloha Independent Living Hawaii;
- Heidi Lawyer of Henrico, curriculum support specialist, Parent Education Advocacy Training Center; and
- Rachael Rounds of Midlothian, counselor manager, Rehabilitation Research and Training Center, Virginia Commonwealth University.
Virginia Soybean Board
- Craig H. Giese of Lancaster, farmer, Giese Farms, certified public accountant, Dehnert, Clarke & Co. P.C.;
- Lynn P. Gayle of Onancock, president, Mount Nebo Farms LLC;
- Bill Nelson of Henrico, farmer, Colonial Acres Farm LLC; and
- Ronnie Russell of Waterview, Corbin Hall Farms.
Virginia Water Resources Research Center Statewide Advisory Board
- Mark R. Bennett of Fredericksburg, director, U.S. Geological Survey Virginia and West Virginia Water Science Center;
- Hope F. Cupit of Bedford, CEO, SERCAP Inc.;
- Melanie Davenport of Henrico, director, Water Permitting Division, Department of Environmental Quality;
- Carl Hershner of Gloucester, professor emeritus, Virginia Institute of Marine Science;
- Joseph H. Maroon of Midlothian, executive director, Virginia Environmental Endowment;
- Brian Richter of Crozet, president, Sustainable Waters;
- Raina A. Rosado of Lynchburg, assistant location and design engineer, Lynchburg District, Virginia Department of Transportation; and
- Stephen Silberstein of Fairfax County, president, SCS Solutions LLC.
Board for the Blind and Vision Impaired
- Dr. Robert Bartolotta of Falls Church, deputy project director, New Editions Consulting Inc.
Board of Dentistry
- Joshua W. Anderson of Lorton, dentist, RenovaSmiles.
Board of Long-Term Care Administrators
- Kimberly R. Searcy of Fairfax County, administrator, Culpepper Garden.
Cave Board
- John Haynes of Charlottesville, associate professor of geology, James Madison University; and
- Russell H. Kohrs of Mount Jackson, environmental science teacher, Massanutten Regional Governor’s School, and adjunct professor of geology, Lord Fairfax Community College.
Citizens’ Advisory Council on Furnishing and Interpreting the Executive Mansion
- Eucharia “Ukay” Jackson of Richmond, community volunteer; and
- Lindsey Watson of Cumberland, director, government affairs, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.
Maternal Mortality Review Team
- Bryan Boyd of Bristol, firefighter, Bristol Fire Department;
- James E. Brown III of Charlottesville, sheriff, city of Charlottesville;
- Kristie Burnette of Chesterfield, director, patient safety and quality, Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association;
- Dr. Donald J. Dudley of Charlottesville, director, maternal fetal medicine, University of Virginia;
- Susan M. Lanni of Montpelier, professor, OB-GYN and maternal fetal medicine, School of Medicine, Virginia Commonwealth University;
- Lisa C. Linthicum of Rustburg, director, Campbell County Department of Social Services;
- Sharon L. Sheffield of Southampton County, physician, OB-GYN Specialists for Women, Mid-Atlantic Women’s Care; and
- Elizabeth Gray Uzzle of Virginia Beach, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.
Virginia Board for Asbestos, Lead, and Home Inspectors
- John Cranor of Midlothian, owner, Cranor Inspection Services LLC;
- Patrick Studley of Hampton, Industrial Hygienist, Marine Chemist Services Inc.; and
- Louis W. Walker of Richmond, vice president, Waco Inc.;
- David L. Bulova of Fairfax, member, Virginia House of Delegates;
- Whitney Katchmark of Chesapeake, water resources engineer, Hampton Roads Planning District Commission;
- Wayne M. Kirkpatrick of Stuart, retired, K-P Hill Dairy Inc.; and
- Ginny Snead of James City, associate, A. Morton Thomas and Associates.