 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Latest gubernatorial appointments
0 Comments
Gubernatorial appointments

Latest gubernatorial appointments

  • 0
VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH///////////////////////////

Board of Trustees A.L. Philpott Manufacturing Extension Partnership — GENEDGE Alliance:

  • Kristen Westover of Lee, president, Mountain Empire Community College.

Broadband Advisory Council:

  • Ray LaMura of Richmond, president, VCTA Broadband Association of Virginia.

Opioid Abatement Authority:

  • Joseph P. Baron of Norfolk, sheriff, City of Norfolk;
  • Sharon H. Buckman of Franklin, director of clinical services, Piedmont Community Services;
  • James Holland of North Chesterfield, chair, Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors;
  • Victor McKenzie Jr. of Richmond, executive director, Substance Abuse and Addiction Recovery Alliance of Virginia;
  • Sarah T. Melton of Bristol, associate professor of pharmacy practice, Gatton College of Pharmacy, East Tennessee State University;
  • Timothy R. Spencer of Roanoke, city attorney, City of Roanoke;
  • James Thompson of Midlothian, founder and chief medical officer, Master Center for Addiction Medicine; and
  • Daryl Washington of Fairfax, executive director, Community Services Board, Fairfax-Falls Church.

Board of Dentistry:

  • Sidra Butt of Midlothian, associate dentist, Spencer Dental;
  • Jamiah K. Dawson of Newport News, general dentist, Virginia Affordable Dentures and Implants; and
  • A. Ronald Hendricksen of Lynchburg, dentist.

Scientific Advisory Committee:

  • Erin Forry of Boston, Mass., forensic quality manager.

State Water Control Board:

  • Jack O. Lanier of Richmond, professor emeritus, Virginia Commonwealth University.

Virginia Commission for the Arts:

  • Frazier Millner Armstrong of Richmond, communications and marketing consultant;
  • Barbara B. Parker of Collinsville, director, For Alison Foundation; and
  • LaTasha Julonda Do’zia of Stephens, founding artistic director, Selah Theatre Project.

Board of Trustees for the Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia:

  • Eric W. Bond of Augusta, division superintendent, Augusta County Public Schools;
  • Ronald Capps of Staunton, retired commercial construction company; and
  • Pamela Fox of Staunton, president, Mary Baldwin University.

Chesapeake Bay Bridge and Tunnel Commission:

  • Gregory Lee Duncan Sr. of Mappsville, CEO, GL Duncan, LLC; deputy director, solid waste, Accomack County Public Works;
  • William H. Ferguson of Newport News, self-employed; and
  • John F. Malbon of Virginia Beach, retired.

Commonwealth Transportation Board:

  • E. Scott Kasprowicz of Middleburg, retired business executive; and
  • Frederick T. Stant III of Virginia Beach, retired.

Family and Children’s Trust Fund:

  • Maureen Coffey of Arlington, research associate, Institute for Women’s Policy Research;
  • Beverly T. Crowder of Halifax, AARP community ambassador;
  • Tarina Keene of Alexandria, executive director, NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia;
  • Allison Lawrence of Henrico, executive director, Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus; and
  • Virginia Powell of Richmond.

Virginia Board for People with Disabilities:

  • Brandon Cassady of Vienna, disability rights advocate;
  • Dennis Findley of McLean, architect, Studio Findley Design;
  • Florence L. Jones of Arlington, co-founder, America’s Color Consultants, LLC;
  • Robert Matuszak of Virginia Beach, disability rights advocate;
  • Thomas J. Leach of Henrico, disability rights advocate;
  • Olivia Price of Covington, food service, Alleghany County Public Schools; and
  • Sarah Graham Taylor of Alexandria, assistant city manager, City of Alexandria.

Virginia Board of Workforce Development:

  • Rich Allevi of Charlottesville, vice president of development, Sun Tribe Solar;
  • John Bahouth Jr. of Charlottesville, executive vice president, Apex Clean Energy;
  • Tierney T. Fairchild of Charlottesville, co-founder and executive director, Resilience Education;
  • Richard Hatch of Richmond, staff representative, Communications Workers of America;
  • Antonio Rice of Charlottesville, president and CEO, Jobs for Virginia Graduates; and
  • Louise Welch of Richmond, Capital One.
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are automatic credit card payments a good idea?

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News