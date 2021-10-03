Latest gubernatorial appointments

Board of Trustees A.L. Philpott Manufacturing Extension Partnership — GENEDGE Alliance:
- Kristen Westover of Lee, president, Mountain Empire Community College.
Broadband Advisory Council:
- Ray LaMura of Richmond, president, VCTA Broadband Association of Virginia.
Opioid Abatement Authority:
- Joseph P. Baron of Norfolk, sheriff, City of Norfolk;
- Sharon H. Buckman of Franklin, director of clinical services, Piedmont Community Services;
- James Holland of North Chesterfield, chair, Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors;
- Victor McKenzie Jr. of Richmond, executive director, Substance Abuse and Addiction Recovery Alliance of Virginia;
- Sarah T. Melton of Bristol, associate professor of pharmacy practice, Gatton College of Pharmacy, East Tennessee State University;
- Timothy R. Spencer of Roanoke, city attorney, City of Roanoke;
- James Thompson of Midlothian, founder and chief medical officer, Master Center for Addiction Medicine; and
- Daryl Washington of Fairfax, executive director, Community Services Board, Fairfax-Falls Church.
Board of Dentistry:
- Sidra Butt of Midlothian, associate dentist, Spencer Dental;
- Jamiah K. Dawson of Newport News, general dentist, Virginia Affordable Dentures and Implants; and
- A. Ronald Hendricksen of Lynchburg, dentist.
Scientific Advisory Committee:
- Erin Forry of Boston, Mass., forensic quality manager.
State Water Control Board:
- Jack O. Lanier of Richmond, professor emeritus, Virginia Commonwealth University.
Virginia Commission for the Arts:
- Frazier Millner Armstrong of Richmond, communications and marketing consultant;
- Barbara B. Parker of Collinsville, director, For Alison Foundation; and
- LaTasha Julonda Do’zia of Stephens, founding artistic director, Selah Theatre Project.
Board of Trustees for the Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia:
- Eric W. Bond of Augusta, division superintendent, Augusta County Public Schools;
- Ronald Capps of Staunton, retired commercial construction company; and
- Pamela Fox of Staunton, president, Mary Baldwin University.
Chesapeake Bay Bridge and Tunnel Commission:
- Gregory Lee Duncan Sr. of Mappsville, CEO, GL Duncan, LLC; deputy director, solid waste, Accomack County Public Works;
- William H. Ferguson of Newport News, self-employed; and
- John F. Malbon of Virginia Beach, retired.
Commonwealth Transportation Board:
- E. Scott Kasprowicz of Middleburg, retired business executive; and
- Frederick T. Stant III of Virginia Beach, retired.
Family and Children’s Trust Fund:
- Maureen Coffey of Arlington, research associate, Institute for Women’s Policy Research;
- Beverly T. Crowder of Halifax, AARP community ambassador;
- Tarina Keene of Alexandria, executive director, NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia;
- Allison Lawrence of Henrico, executive director, Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus; and
- Virginia Powell of Richmond.
Virginia Board for People with Disabilities:
- Brandon Cassady of Vienna, disability rights advocate;
- Dennis Findley of McLean, architect, Studio Findley Design;
- Florence L. Jones of Arlington, co-founder, America’s Color Consultants, LLC;
- Robert Matuszak of Virginia Beach, disability rights advocate;
- Thomas J. Leach of Henrico, disability rights advocate;
- Olivia Price of Covington, food service, Alleghany County Public Schools; and
- Sarah Graham Taylor of Alexandria, assistant city manager, City of Alexandria.
Virginia Board of Workforce Development:
- Rich Allevi of Charlottesville, vice president of development, Sun Tribe Solar;
- John Bahouth Jr. of Charlottesville, executive vice president, Apex Clean Energy;
- Tierney T. Fairchild of Charlottesville, co-founder and executive director, Resilience Education;
- Richard Hatch of Richmond, staff representative, Communications Workers of America;
- Antonio Rice of Charlottesville, president and CEO, Jobs for Virginia Graduates; and
- Louise Welch of Richmond, Capital One.