Latest gubernatorial appointments
Gubernatorial appointments

Latest gubernatorial appointments

VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH///////////

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Board of Education:

  • Anne Holton of Richmond, professor of education policy, George Mason University and former Virginia Secretary of Education; and
  • Jamelle Smith Wilson of Hanover, dean of the School of Professional and Continuing Studies, University of Richmond.

Board of Trustees of the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation:

  • Stephen Adkins of Charles City, chief, Chickahominy Indian Tribe;
  • A.E. Dick Howard of Charlottesville, Warner-Booker Distinguished Professor of International Law, University of Virginia; and
  • Cassandra L. Newby-Alexander of Chesapeake, Professor of History and Dean of the College of Liberal Arts, Norfolk State University.

State Board of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services:

  • Moira Mazzi of Alexandria, teacher, Fairfax County Public Schools; and
  • Sandra Price-Stroble of Harrisonburg, retired teacher and school counselor and chair, city of Harrisonburg electoral board.

Virginia Small Grains Board:

  • Ray Keating of Norfolk, head international merchandiser, Perdue Agribusiness; and
  • Floyd S. Childress III of Christiansburg, producer of grain and beef cattle.
