Latest gubernatorial appointments

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth:
- Karin T. Addison of Midlothian, director, Troutman Pepper Strategies;
- Yaseen Bhatti of Chesterfield, student, Cloverhill High School;
- Patte Gleason Koval of Richmond, consultant, The Monument Group; and
- Ghulam D. Qureshi of Henrico, hematologist and oncologist, West End Hematology & Medical Oncology Group Inc.
Virginia LGBTQ+ Advisory Board:
- Matt Banfield of Henrico, assistant vice provost, University of Virginia;
- Michael Berlucchi of Virginia Beach, councilmember, City of Virginia Beach;
- Demas Boudreaux of Richmond, government relations manager, Virginia Housing;
- Evelyn I. BruMar of Prince William, executive director, Casa BruMar Foundation;
- Charley Burton of Charlottesville, Virginia program director, Black Transmen, Inc.;
- Jonathan Dromgoole of Arlington, presidential appointments manager, LGBTQ Victory Institute;
- Amanda Goehring of Tysons Corner, interpreter and translator;
- Kevin Han of McLean, health navigator, NAKASEC VA;
- Aurora Higgs of Henrico, founder and equity builder, Borealis Consulting RVA, LLC;
- Rob Keeling of Richmond, managing vice president of human resources, Capital One;
- Joanna Keller of Verona, retired;
- Kyle Mason of Richmond, doctoral student, department of psychology, health psychology program, Virginia Commonwealth University;
- Karen Mullen McPhail of Great Falls, executive director, Eldementals, LLC and Aging Rainbows;
- Stephanie Merlo of Henrico, chapter leader, Minority Veterans of America;
- Tracy L. Monegain of Richmond, former technical service supervisor, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles;
- Monica Motley of Danville, CEO and founder, The Motley Consulting Group and senior research faculty, Center for Public Health Practice and Research, Virginia Tech;
- Bryan Price of South Boston, research assistant for community outreach, University of Virginia Cancer Center;
- Jes Simmons of Farmville, retired faculty, Longwood University;
- Patty Smith of Chester, teacher, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School for the Arts and Technology;
- Michael Thorne-Begland of Richmond, vice president and chief inclusion, diversity & equity officer, Altria Group; and
- Lisa A. Turner of Virginia Beach, executive director, LPAC.
Virginia Solar Energy Development and Energy Storage Authority:
- Paul Grems Duncan of Oakton, practice leader, MPR Associates, Inc.;
- William Gathright of Bumpass, chief technology officer at Talos IoT; and
- Rumy J. Mohta of Chesterfield, CEO, ATLAS Branding and Commercial Financing.
Virginia Passenger Rail Authority:
- Victor O. Cardwell of Salem, principal and chairman, Woods Rogers PLC;
- Cynthia Moses-Nedd of Prince William, chief of staff, Office of Wildland Fire, United States Department of the Interior; and
- Mariia Zimmerman of Richmond, Principal, MZ Strategies, LLC.
Virginia Soil and Water Conservation Board:
- Charles A. Arnason of Blackstone, director, Piedmont Soil and Water District; and
- Stephen R. Hill of Madison, retired national security consultant.
Washington Metrorail Safety Commission:
- Greg Hull of Reedville, retired public transportation executive.