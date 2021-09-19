 Skip to main content
Latest gubernatorial appointments
Gubernatorial appointments

Latest gubernatorial appointments

VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH///////////////////////////

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth:

  • Karin T. Addison of Midlothian, director, Troutman Pepper Strategies;
  • Yaseen Bhatti of Chesterfield, student, Cloverhill High School;
  • Patte Gleason Koval of Richmond, consultant, The Monument Group; and
  • Ghulam D. Qureshi of Henrico, hematologist and oncologist, West End Hematology & Medical Oncology Group Inc.

Virginia LGBTQ+ Advisory Board:

  • Matt Banfield of Henrico, assistant vice provost, University of Virginia;
  • Michael Berlucchi of Virginia Beach, councilmember, City of Virginia Beach;
  • Demas Boudreaux of Richmond, government relations manager, Virginia Housing;
  • Evelyn I. BruMar of Prince William, executive director, Casa BruMar Foundation;
  • Charley Burton of Charlottesville, Virginia program director, Black Transmen, Inc.;
  • Jonathan Dromgoole of Arlington, presidential appointments manager, LGBTQ Victory Institute;
  • Amanda Goehring of Tysons Corner, interpreter and translator;
  • Kevin Han of McLean, health navigator, NAKASEC VA;
  • Aurora Higgs of Henrico, founder and equity builder, Borealis Consulting RVA, LLC;
  • Rob Keeling of Richmond, managing vice president of human resources, Capital One;
  • Joanna Keller of Verona, retired;
  • Kyle Mason of Richmond, doctoral student, department of psychology, health psychology program, Virginia Commonwealth University;
  • Karen Mullen McPhail of Great Falls, executive director, Eldementals, LLC and Aging Rainbows;
  • Stephanie Merlo of Henrico, chapter leader, Minority Veterans of America;
  • Tracy L. Monegain of Richmond, former technical service supervisor, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles;
  • Monica Motley of Danville, CEO and founder, The Motley Consulting Group and senior research faculty, Center for Public Health Practice and Research, Virginia Tech;
  • Bryan Price of South Boston, research assistant for community outreach, University of Virginia Cancer Center;
  • Jes Simmons of Farmville, retired faculty, Longwood University;
  • Patty Smith of Chester, teacher, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School for the Arts and Technology;
  • Michael Thorne-Begland of Richmond, vice president and chief inclusion, diversity & equity officer, Altria Group; and
  • Lisa A. Turner of Virginia Beach, executive director, LPAC.

Virginia Solar Energy Development and Energy Storage Authority:

  • Paul Grems Duncan of Oakton, practice leader, MPR Associates, Inc.;
  • William Gathright of Bumpass, chief technology officer at Talos IoT; and
  • Rumy J. Mohta of Chesterfield, CEO, ATLAS Branding and Commercial Financing.

Virginia Passenger Rail Authority:

  • Victor O. Cardwell of Salem, principal and chairman, Woods Rogers PLC;
  • Cynthia Moses-Nedd of Prince William, chief of staff, Office of Wildland Fire, United States Department of the Interior; and
  • Mariia Zimmerman of Richmond, Principal, MZ Strategies, LLC.

Virginia Soil and Water Conservation Board:

  • Charles A. Arnason of Blackstone, director, Piedmont Soil and Water District; and
  • Stephen R. Hill of Madison, retired national security consultant.

Washington Metrorail Safety Commission:

  • Greg Hull of Reedville, retired public transportation executive.
