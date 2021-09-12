Latest gubernatorial appointments

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Virginia African American Advisory Board:
- Cozy E. Bailey Sr. of Dumfries, president, Prince William NAACP;
- Sheila Dixon of Loudoun, CEO, Gigology Strategy and Solutions, LLC;
- Keren Charles Dongo of Alexandria, state director, Office of U.S. Senator Tim Kaine;
- Chris Sanchez of Christiansburg, executive director, Christiansburg Institute, Inc.;
- Tamara Wilkerson Dias of Charlottesville, executive director, African American Teaching Fellows; and
- Tia Yancey of Danville, director of volunteerism, Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness, Averett University.
Virginia Asian Advisory Board:
- Lisa Chen of Louisa, director, virtual academy and middle school education, Louisa County Public Schools;
- Rowena F. Finn of Virginia Beach, artist and educator;
- Thomas Okuda Fitzpatrick of Richmond, division director, programs and services, Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services;
- Salinna Lor of Richmond, communications manager, Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association;
- Marie Sankaran Raval of Henrico, physician, Virginia Commonwealth University Health System;
- Quan Tiet Schneider of Glen Allen, inclusion, diversity & equity manager, Altria Group; and
- Henry “Hank” Yuan of Fairfax, senior associate, The Cohen Group.
Virginia Council on Women:
- Mary Kate Andris of Chesapeake, director, council leadership consulting, Girl Scouts of the United States of America;
- Deb Stevens Fitzgerald of Harrisonburg, associate professor, Blue Ridge Community College and member, Harrisonburg City School Board;
- Diana Gates of Richmond, training and resource development coordinator, National Center on Tribal Early Childhood Development;
- Kristina Hagen of Richmond, state director, Virginia Campaign for a Family Friendly Economy;
- Courtney Hill of Arlington;
- Aisha Johnson of Roanoke, assistant to the city manager and enterprise zone administrator, City of Roanoke;
- Hyun Lee of Centreville, executive director of public affairs, Organization of Korean American Women;
- Karishma Merchant of Alexandria, senior education and workforce policy advisor, Office of U.S. Senator Tim Kaine;
- Marisol Morales-Diaz of Burke, Spanish teacher; and
- Donna Price of Scottsville, attorney, Gilbert Employment Law, P.C. and vice chair, Albemarle County Board of Supervisors.
Virginia Latino Advisory Board:
- Max A. Luna of Charlottesville, director, Latino Health Initiative and vice chair, diversity, equity and community engagement, Department of Medicine, University of Virginia.
Virginia Marine Resources Commission:
- Christina Everett of Norfolk, Hampton Roads director, Chesapeake Bay Foundation; and
- Chris Newsome of Cobbs Creek, fishing guide, Bay Fly Fishing, LLC.
Virginia Waste Management Board:
- Eric DeGroff of Chesapeake, professor, School of Law, Regent University; and
- Amarjit Singh Riat of Fairfax Station, engineering manager, Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism and chairman, Sikh Foundation of Virginia.
Board for Architects, Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors, Certified Interior Designers and Landscape Architects:
- April C. Drake of Alexandria, senior project architect, HDR Inc.;
- Vickie McEntire Anglin of Bristow, licensed land surveyor, Fairfax County Surveyor;
- Jim Kelly of Williamsburg, engineering manager, Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries; and
- Ann P. Stokes of Norfolk, principal, Ann P. Stokes Landscape Architects, LLC.
State Board of Local and Regional Jails:
- Charles Jett of Stafford, retired sheriff;
- Cleopatra Lightfoot-Booker of Hanover, licensed clinical psychologist and vice president, UnitedHealth Group; and
- Roland B. Sherrod Jr. of Mechanicsville, manager, Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP.