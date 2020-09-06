Latest gubernatorial appointments

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Board of Dentistry
- Patricia Brown Bonwell of Montpelier, registered dental hygienist and gerontologist, Lucy Corr Dental Clinic and VCU;
- Dr. Nathaniel C. Bryant of Chesapeake;
- Dr. Sultan Chaudhry of Falls Church;
- Margaret “Meg” Lemaster of Chesapeake, adjunct professor, Virginia Commonwealth University; and
- Dr. Augustus A. Petticolas Jr. of Lynchburg
Virginia Growth and Opportunity Board (GO Virginia)
- James Dyke of Reston, senior advisor, McGuire Woods Consulting;
- Lucia Anna “Pia” Trigiani of Alexandria, attorney, MercerTrigiani; and
- John O. “Dubby” Wynne of Virginia Beach, retired president/CEO, Landmark Communications Inc.
Virginia Israel Advisory Board
- Michael A. Gillette of Lynchburg, resident, Bioethical Services of Virginia Inc.; and
- Sophie R. Hoffman of Fairfax Station, retired college professor
Waste Management Board
- EJ Scott of Manassas, founder and president, Primary Matters LLC and environmental program manager at Sev1Tech; and
- Steven Yob of Henrico County, deputy county manager for community operations
Advisory Board on Art Therapy
- Brenda Bonuccelli of Richmond, Licensed Clinical Social Worker
- Gretchen Graves of Henrico, Art Therapist, Richmond Hospital Education Program
- Anne Mills of Alexandria, Art Therapist, Art Therapy Services
- Leila Saadeh of Richmond, Art Therapist
- Holly Zajur of Richmond, Founder and President, Connect Wellness