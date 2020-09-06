 Skip to main content
Latest gubernatorial appointments
Gubernatorial Appointments

Latest gubernatorial appointments

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Board of Dentistry

  • Patricia Brown Bonwell of Montpelier, registered dental hygienist and gerontologist, Lucy Corr Dental Clinic and VCU;
  • Dr. Nathaniel C. Bryant of Chesapeake;
  • Dr. Sultan Chaudhry of Falls Church;
  • Margaret “Meg” Lemaster of Chesapeake, adjunct professor, Virginia Commonwealth University; and
  • Dr. Augustus A. Petticolas Jr. of Lynchburg

Virginia Growth and Opportunity Board (GO Virginia)

  • James Dyke of Reston, senior advisor, McGuire Woods Consulting;
  • Lucia Anna “Pia” Trigiani of Alexandria, attorney, MercerTrigiani; and
  • John O. “Dubby” Wynne of Virginia Beach, retired president/CEO, Landmark Communications Inc.

Virginia Israel Advisory Board

  • Michael A. Gillette of Lynchburg, resident, Bioethical Services of Virginia Inc.; and
  • Sophie R. Hoffman of Fairfax Station, retired college professor

Waste Management Board

  • EJ Scott of Manassas, founder and president, Primary Matters LLC and environmental program manager at Sev1Tech; and
  • Steven Yob of Henrico County, deputy county manager for community operations

Advisory Board on Art Therapy

  • Brenda Bonuccelli of Richmond, Licensed Clinical Social Worker
  • Gretchen Graves of Henrico, Art Therapist, Richmond Hospital Education Program
  • Anne Mills of Alexandria, Art Therapist, Art Therapy Services
  • Leila Saadeh of Richmond, Art Therapist
  • Holly Zajur of Richmond, Founder and President, Connect Wellness
