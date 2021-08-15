Latest gubernatorial appointments

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Advisory Council on Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections and Pediatric Acute-onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome (PANDAS/PANS):
- Megan Bonfili of Midlothian, registered nurse, Chesterfield County Public Schools;
- Teresa L. Champion of Springfield, secretary, Virginia Autism Project;
- David Jaffe of Henrico, pediatric neurologist, Virginia Commonwealth University Health System;
- Stefanie Levensalor of Norfolk, senior loan officer, Towne Mortgage;
- Melissa B. Nelson of Richmond, partner, Pediatric Associates of Richmond, Inc.;
- Aradhana Bela Sood of Chesterfield, professor, Department of Psychiatry, Virginia Commonwealth University;
- Susan Swedo of McLean, consulting pediatrician, Healthy Foundations Group, LLC;
- Christina Teague of Charlottesville, owner, CWT Consulting; and
- Wei Zhao of Chesterfield, professor and chief, Division of Allergy and Immunology, Children’s Hospital of Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University.
Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority:
- Kathy L. Still of Norton, retired communications director, University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
Auctioneers Board:
- Angela Smith-Mackey of Fredericksburg, lead systems architect engineer; and
- Linda W. Terry of Manakin Sabot, auctioneer/broker.
Board for Professional Soil Scientists, Wetlands Professionals, and Geologists:
- Doug DeBerry of Williamsburg, professor, William & Mary;
- Larry James Giannasi of Hanover, geologist, soil scientist, and principal, GeoEnvironmental Services, Inc.; and
- Michael D. Lawless of Blacksburg, vice president, Draper Aden Associates.
Board of Pharmacy:
- Cheri Garvin of Leesburg, pharmacist and owner, The Compounding Center.
Board of Physical Therapy:
- Elizabeth Locke of Newport News, executive director and associate professor, Kean University;
- Mira Mariano of Norfolk, clinical assistant professor, Old Dominion University; and
- Susan Szasz Palmer of Richmond, retired librarian.
Board of Veterinary Medicine:
- Thomas B. Massie, Jr. of Washington, veterinarian, Rose Hill Veterinary Practice, P.C. — Large Animal.