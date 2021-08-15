 Skip to main content
Latest gubernatorial appointments
The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Advisory Council on Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections and Pediatric Acute-onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome (PANDAS/PANS):

  • Megan Bonfili of Midlothian, registered nurse, Chesterfield County Public Schools;
  • Teresa L. Champion of Springfield, secretary, Virginia Autism Project;
  • David Jaffe of Henrico, pediatric neurologist, Virginia Commonwealth University Health System;
  • Stefanie Levensalor of Norfolk, senior loan officer, Towne Mortgage;
  • Melissa B. Nelson of Richmond, partner, Pediatric Associates of Richmond, Inc.;
  • Aradhana Bela Sood of Chesterfield, professor, Department of Psychiatry, Virginia Commonwealth University;
  • Susan Swedo of McLean, consulting pediatrician, Healthy Foundations Group, LLC;
  • Christina Teague of Charlottesville, owner, CWT Consulting; and
  • Wei Zhao of Chesterfield, professor and chief, Division of Allergy and Immunology, Children’s Hospital of Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority:

  • Kathy L. Still of Norton, retired communications director, University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Auctioneers Board:

  • Angela Smith-Mackey of Fredericksburg, lead systems architect engineer; and
  • Linda W. Terry of Manakin Sabot, auctioneer/broker.

Board for Professional Soil Scientists, Wetlands Professionals, and Geologists:

  • Doug DeBerry of Williamsburg, professor, William & Mary;
  • Larry James Giannasi of Hanover, geologist, soil scientist, and principal, GeoEnvironmental Services, Inc.; and
  • Michael D. Lawless of Blacksburg, vice president, Draper Aden Associates.

Board of Pharmacy:

  • Cheri Garvin of Leesburg, pharmacist and owner, The Compounding Center.

Board of Physical Therapy:

  • Elizabeth Locke of Newport News, executive director and associate professor, Kean University;
  • Mira Mariano of Norfolk, clinical assistant professor, Old Dominion University; and
  • Susan Szasz Palmer of Richmond, retired librarian.

Board of Veterinary Medicine:

  • Thomas B. Massie, Jr. of Washington, veterinarian, Rose Hill Veterinary Practice, P.C. — Large Animal.
