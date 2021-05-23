Latest gubernatorial appointments

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
State Executive Council for Children’s Services:
- Margaret Angela Franklin of Woodbridge, member, Prince William County Board of Supervisors.
Board of Directors of the Virginia Tourism Authority:
- Damian Dajcz of Sterling, chef and restaurateur, Señor Ramon Taqueria and Bites, Daybreak Kitchen and Biscuit Company, and Nectar Cocktail Bar;
- Alethea “AJ” Robinson of Bluefield, communications and tourism director, Tazewell County; and
- Terry L. Stroud of Midlothian, chief operating officer, In Your Ear Studios.
The Library Board:
- Robert L. Canida II of Lynchburg, vice president for inclusive excellence, University of Lynchburg;
- Barbara Vines Little of Orange, certified genealogist; and
- Lana Real of King William, library media specialist, King William County Public Schools and member, Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe.
Neil Cornish
