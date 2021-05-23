Latest gubernatorial appointments

 Skip to main content
The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

State Executive Council for Children’s Services:

  • Margaret Angela Franklin of Woodbridge, member, Prince William County Board of Supervisors.

Board of Directors of the Virginia Tourism Authority:

  • Damian Dajcz of Sterling, chef and restaurateur, Señor Ramon Taqueria and Bites, Daybreak Kitchen and Biscuit Company, and Nectar Cocktail Bar;
  • Alethea “AJ” Robinson of Bluefield, communications and tourism director, Tazewell County; and
  • Terry L. Stroud of Midlothian, chief operating officer, In Your Ear Studios.

The Library Board:

  • Robert L. Canida II of Lynchburg, vice president for inclusive excellence, University of Lynchburg;
  • Barbara Vines Little of Orange, certified genealogist; and
  • Lana Real of King William, library media specialist, King William County Public Schools and member, Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe.
