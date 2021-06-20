 Skip to main content
Latest gubernatorial appointments
Gubernatorial appointments

Latest gubernatorial appointments

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Christopher Newport University Board of Visitors

  • Sean D. Miller of Henrico, chief operating officer, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond;
  • Lee Vreeland of Newport News, CEO, An Achievable Dream; and
  • Judy F. Wason of Williamsburg, former vice president for advancement, Christopher Newport University

George Mason University Board of Visitors

  • Horace L. Blackman of Falls Church, senior vice president of consulting services, CGI Federal;
  • Anjan Chimaladinne of Chantilly, COO, Anshultech;
  • Dolly Oberoi of Vienna, CEO, C2 Technologies Inc.; and
  • Nancy Gibson Prowitt of Arlington, president and chief operating officer, Alcalde & Fay

Longwood University Board of Visitors

  • Elia Fabiola Carter of Richmond, director, e-commerce operations, consumer markets, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.;
  • Nadine Marsh-Carter of Richmond, chief executive officer, Children’s Home Society of Virginia;
  • Ricshawn Adkins Roane of Great Falls, vice president and chief of staff, Jack Kent Cooke Foundation; and
  • Shawn L. Smith of Richmond, program director, Virginia Association of Area Agencies on Aging

Norfolk State University Board of Visitors

  • Heidi W. Abbott of Richmond, counsel, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP;
  • James W. Dyke of Reston, senior advisor, McGuire Woods Consulting;
  • Delbert Parks of Herndon, vice president, Micron Technology Virginia;
  • Harold (Harry) Watkins of Richmond, co-owner, Bateau; and
  • Joan G. Wilmer of Hanover, Md., and Newport News, vice president of human resources, ViacomCBS

Old Dominion University Board of Visitors

  • Robert Corn of Springfield, president, Landmark Strategies Inc.;
  • Jerri Fuller Dickseski of Hampton, executive vice president of communications, Huntington Ingalls Industries;
  • Ross A. Mugler, commissioner of revenue, city of Hampton; and
  • Maurice D. Slaughter of Chesapeake, chairman and CEO, MS Family Enterprises Inc.

Radford University Board of Visitors

  • Charlene Curtis of Kernersville, N.C., retired supervisor of women’s basketball officials for the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big South Conference, Colonial Athletic Association, and Southern Conference;
  • Lisa Whittington Pompa of Virginia Beach, zone lead, gene therapy, Spark Therapeutics Inc.; and
  • Marquett Smith of Ashburn, retired, Verizon Wireless

State Board for Community Colleges

  • Edward C. Dalrymple Jr. of Mineral, president, Dalrymple Holding Corp., Cedar Mountain Stone Corp., and Chemung Contracting Corp.;
  • Maurice A. Jones, CEO of OneTen and former Virginia secretary of commerce and trade;
  • Peggy A. Layne of Chesapeake, community volunteer and retired, Dominion Energy; and
  • Terri N. Thompson of Chesapeake, financial consultant

State Council of Higher Education for Virginia

  • Mirza Baig of Great Falls, managing partner, Aldrich Capital Partners;
  • John R. Broderick of Norfolk, president emeritus, Old Dominion University;
  • Victoria Harker of McLean, chief financial officer and executive vice president, TEGNA Inc.;
  • Jennie O’Holleran of Richmond, partner, Broad Street Group;
  • Alvin J. Schexnider of Chesapeake, senior fellow and senior consultant, Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges; and
  • Jeffery O. Smith of Hampton, superintendent, Hampton City Schools
