Latest gubernatorial appointments

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Christopher Newport University Board of Visitors
- Sean D. Miller of Henrico, chief operating officer, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond;
- Lee Vreeland of Newport News, CEO, An Achievable Dream; and
- Judy F. Wason of Williamsburg, former vice president for advancement, Christopher Newport University
George Mason University Board of Visitors
- Horace L. Blackman of Falls Church, senior vice president of consulting services, CGI Federal;
- Anjan Chimaladinne of Chantilly, COO, Anshultech;
- Dolly Oberoi of Vienna, CEO, C2 Technologies Inc.; and
- Nancy Gibson Prowitt of Arlington, president and chief operating officer, Alcalde & Fay
Longwood University Board of Visitors
- Elia Fabiola Carter of Richmond, director, e-commerce operations, consumer markets, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.;
- Nadine Marsh-Carter of Richmond, chief executive officer, Children’s Home Society of Virginia;
- Ricshawn Adkins Roane of Great Falls, vice president and chief of staff, Jack Kent Cooke Foundation; and
- Shawn L. Smith of Richmond, program director, Virginia Association of Area Agencies on Aging
Norfolk State University Board of Visitors
- Heidi W. Abbott of Richmond, counsel, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP;
- James W. Dyke of Reston, senior advisor, McGuire Woods Consulting;
- Delbert Parks of Herndon, vice president, Micron Technology Virginia;
- Harold (Harry) Watkins of Richmond, co-owner, Bateau; and
- Joan G. Wilmer of Hanover, Md., and Newport News, vice president of human resources, ViacomCBS
Old Dominion University Board of Visitors
- Robert Corn of Springfield, president, Landmark Strategies Inc.;
- Jerri Fuller Dickseski of Hampton, executive vice president of communications, Huntington Ingalls Industries;
- Ross A. Mugler, commissioner of revenue, city of Hampton; and
- Maurice D. Slaughter of Chesapeake, chairman and CEO, MS Family Enterprises Inc.
Radford University Board of Visitors
- Charlene Curtis of Kernersville, N.C., retired supervisor of women’s basketball officials for the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big South Conference, Colonial Athletic Association, and Southern Conference;
- Lisa Whittington Pompa of Virginia Beach, zone lead, gene therapy, Spark Therapeutics Inc.; and
- Marquett Smith of Ashburn, retired, Verizon Wireless
State Board for Community Colleges
- Edward C. Dalrymple Jr. of Mineral, president, Dalrymple Holding Corp., Cedar Mountain Stone Corp., and Chemung Contracting Corp.;
- Maurice A. Jones, CEO of OneTen and former Virginia secretary of commerce and trade;
- Peggy A. Layne of Chesapeake, community volunteer and retired, Dominion Energy; and
- Terri N. Thompson of Chesapeake, financial consultant
State Council of Higher Education for Virginia
- Mirza Baig of Great Falls, managing partner, Aldrich Capital Partners;
- John R. Broderick of Norfolk, president emeritus, Old Dominion University;
- Victoria Harker of McLean, chief financial officer and executive vice president, TEGNA Inc.;
- Jennie O’Holleran of Richmond, partner, Broad Street Group;
- Alvin J. Schexnider of Chesapeake, senior fellow and senior consultant, Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges; and
- Jeffery O. Smith of Hampton, superintendent, Hampton City Schools