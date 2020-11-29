 Skip to main content
Latest gubernatorial appointments
Gubernatorial appointments

Latest gubernatorial appointments

VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

State Executive Council on Children’s Services

  • Michelle Johnson of Charles City, county administrator, Charles City County;
  • Frank Somerville of Culpeper, judge for Culpeper Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.

Washington Metrorail Safety Commission Interstate Compact

  • Robert C. Lauby of Falls Church, former chief safety officer, Federal Railroad Administration and president, RCL Rail Safety Consulting LLC;
  • Michael Rush of Reston, senior vice president, Association of American Railroads.

Commissioners for the Promotion of Uniformity of Legislation

  • Thomas A. Edmonds of Henrico, retired executive director, Virginia State Bar and former dean, University of Richmond School of Law;
  • David H. Hallock Jr., of Richmond, president, Two Capitols Consulting and adjunct professor, University of Virginia School of Law;
  • Christopher Nolen of Henrico, executive vice president, McGuireWoods Consulting.

Motor Vehicle Dealer Board

  • Daniel Banister of Chesapeake, owner, Banister Nissan;
  • Michael W. Bor of Richmond, co-founder and CEO, CarLotz, Inc.;
  • David P. Duncan of Blacksburg, dealer principal and general manager, Duncan Ford Lincoln Mazda;
  • Dennis M. Ellmer of Virginia Beach, owner and chairman, Priority Automotive Group;
  • Steve Farmer of Altavista, president, Steve Farmer Auto Sales;
  • Robert S. Fisher of Manassas, owner, Northside Auto Sales;
  • Christopher Maher of Clear Brook, president, Car Credit Nation;
  • Mark E. Riblett of Midlothian, assistant district engineer, Virginia Department of Transportation;
  • Maurice D. Slaughter of Portsmouth, chairman
  • and CEO, MS Family Enterprises;
  • Andrew Wiley of Staunton, president, Consumers Auto Warehouse.
