Latest gubernatorial appointments

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
State Executive Council on Children’s Services
- Michelle Johnson of Charles City, county administrator, Charles City County;
- Frank Somerville of Culpeper, judge for Culpeper Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.
Washington Metrorail Safety Commission Interstate Compact
- Robert C. Lauby of Falls Church, former chief safety officer, Federal Railroad Administration and president, RCL Rail Safety Consulting LLC;
- Michael Rush of Reston, senior vice president, Association of American Railroads.
Commissioners for the Promotion of Uniformity of Legislation
- Thomas A. Edmonds of Henrico, retired executive director, Virginia State Bar and former dean, University of Richmond School of Law;
- David H. Hallock Jr., of Richmond, president, Two Capitols Consulting and adjunct professor, University of Virginia School of Law;
- Christopher Nolen of Henrico, executive vice president, McGuireWoods Consulting.
Motor Vehicle Dealer Board
- Daniel Banister of Chesapeake, owner, Banister Nissan;
- Michael W. Bor of Richmond, co-founder and CEO, CarLotz, Inc.;
- David P. Duncan of Blacksburg, dealer principal and general manager, Duncan Ford Lincoln Mazda;
- Dennis M. Ellmer of Virginia Beach, owner and chairman, Priority Automotive Group;
- Steve Farmer of Altavista, president, Steve Farmer Auto Sales;
- Robert S. Fisher of Manassas, owner, Northside Auto Sales;
- Christopher Maher of Clear Brook, president, Car Credit Nation;
- Mark E. Riblett of Midlothian, assistant district engineer, Virginia Department of Transportation;
- Maurice D. Slaughter of Portsmouth, chairman
- and CEO, MS Family Enterprises;
- Andrew Wiley of Staunton, president, Consumers Auto Warehouse.