Latest gubernatorial appointments

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Virginia Asian Advisory Board:
- Tae Aderman of Herndon, associate manager of Duff & Phelps;
- Laura Beldin of Staunton, senior vice president and private client adviser, Bank of America Private Bank;
- Y. Paul Chhabra of Norfolk, president, Rajput Group of Companies;
- Nina Ha of Christiansburg, Asian Cultural Engagement Center director, Virginia Tech;
- Razi Hashmi of Fairfax, foreign policy professional;
- Da Lin of Richmond, assistant professor of law, University of Richmond School of Law;
- Bobby Ly of Springfield, president, Vietnamese American Community of the Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., area;
- Ssunny Shah of Roanoke, hotel owner; and
- Pient Y. Tran of Richmond, vice president, Capital One.
Virginia Council on Women:
- Heather E. Caputo of Midlothian, senior associate general counsel, Capital One;
- Lashawn Farmer of Danville, founder and CEO, Farmers Consulting & Connecting LLC;
- Courtney Hill of Arlington, political consultant and strategist, Polaris Strategies;
- Alencia Johnson of Orange, founder and chief impact officer, 1063 West Broad LLC;
- Ashley Reynolds Marshall of Lynchburg, CEO, YWCA of Central Virginia;
- Aesha Mehta of Richmond, loan specialist, U.S. Small Business Administration;
- Marisol Morales-Diaz of Newport News, Spanish teacher and professor;
- Kara Moran of Virginia Beach, president, Suffolk Chemical Co.;
- Kelley W. Powell of Goochland County, CEO, MacLaurin Group;
- Tara Rountree of Richmond, deputy chief of staff, office of U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin; and
- Brigitta S. Toruño of Ashburn, founder and CEO, UNO Translations and Communications LLC.
Virginia Housing Commission:
- Helen Hardiman of Richmond, assistant attorney general, Office of the Attorney General of Virginia;
- J. Forest Hayes of Waterford, president, Miller Beach Development LLC; and
- Laura D. Lafayette of Richmond, CEO, Richmond Association of Realtors.
Virginia Latino Advisory Board:
- Joshua DeSilva of Norfolk, licensed clinical psychologist, the College of William & Mary and private practice;
- Juan P. Espinoza of Blacksburg, associate vice provost for enrollment management, Virginia Tech;
- Melody Gonzales of Arlington, senior adviser for Latino Community Advocacy and Partnership Engagement, National Education Association;
- C. Alexander Guzmán of Richmond, director of Fair Housing, Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Virginia Inc.;
- Diana Patterson of Winchester, owner, DSP Services LLC;
- Lyons Sanchezconcha of Richmond, educator, Richmond Public Schools; and
- Eduardo Zelaya of Arlington, lead organizer, CASA Virginia.