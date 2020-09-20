 Skip to main content
Latest gubernatorial appointments
Latest gubernatorial appointments

VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH///////////////////

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Virginia Asian Advisory Board:

  • Tae Aderman of Herndon, associate manager of Duff & Phelps;
  • Laura Beldin of Staunton, senior vice president and private client adviser, Bank of America Private Bank;
  • Y. Paul Chhabra of Norfolk, president, Rajput Group of Companies;
  • Nina Ha of Christiansburg, Asian Cultural Engagement Center director, Virginia Tech;
  • Razi Hashmi of Fairfax, foreign policy professional;
  • Da Lin of Richmond, assistant professor of law, University of Richmond School of Law;
  • Bobby Ly of Springfield, president, Vietnamese American Community of the Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., area;
  • Ssunny Shah of Roanoke, hotel owner; and
  • Pient Y. Tran of Richmond, vice president, Capital One.

Virginia Council on Women:

  • Heather E. Caputo of Midlothian, senior associate general counsel, Capital One;
  • Lashawn Farmer of Danville, founder and CEO, Farmers Consulting & Connecting LLC;
  • Courtney Hill of Arlington, political consultant and strategist, Polaris Strategies;
  • Alencia Johnson of Orange, founder and chief impact officer, 1063 West Broad LLC;
  • Ashley Reynolds Marshall of Lynchburg, CEO, YWCA of Central Virginia;
  • Aesha Mehta of Richmond, loan specialist, U.S. Small Business Administration;
  • Marisol Morales-Diaz of Newport News, Spanish teacher and professor;
  • Kara Moran of Virginia Beach, president, Suffolk Chemical Co.;
  • Kelley W. Powell of Goochland County, CEO, MacLaurin Group;
  • Tara Rountree of Richmond, deputy chief of staff, office of U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin; and
  • Brigitta S. Toruño of Ashburn, founder and CEO, UNO Translations and Communications LLC.

Virginia Housing Commission:

  • Helen Hardiman of Richmond, assistant attorney general, Office of the Attorney General of Virginia;
  • J. Forest Hayes of Waterford, president, Miller Beach Development LLC; and
  • Laura D. Lafayette of Richmond, CEO, Richmond Association of Realtors.

Virginia Latino Advisory Board:

  • Joshua DeSilva of Norfolk, licensed clinical psychologist, the College of William & Mary and private practice;
  • Juan P. Espinoza of Blacksburg, associate vice provost for enrollment management, Virginia Tech;
  • Melody Gonzales of Arlington, senior adviser for Latino Community Advocacy and Partnership Engagement, National Education Association;
  • C. Alexander Guzmán of Richmond, director of Fair Housing, Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Virginia Inc.;
  • Diana Patterson of Winchester, owner, DSP Services LLC;
  • Lyons Sanchezconcha of Richmond, educator, Richmond Public Schools; and
  • Eduardo Zelaya of Arlington, lead organizer, CASA Virginia.
