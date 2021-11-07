 Skip to main content
Latest gubernatorial appointments
Gubernatorial appointments

Latest gubernatorial appointments

VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH///////////////////////////

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

State Board of Health:

  • Gary P. Critzer of Waynesboro, director, Department of Emergency Management and EMS, City of Waynesboro;
  • Melissa L. Green of Hot Springs, partner and chief clinical officer, Trio Healthcare LLC;
  • Lisa Ruffin Harrison of Prince George, realtor, Joyner Fine Properties;
  • Anna Jeng of Norfolk, professor, Old Dominion University;
  • Patricia Kinser of Richmond, endowed professor and assistant dean of research, School of Nursing, Virginia Commonwealth University; and
  • Maribel Ramos of Fairfax County, legislative director, National Governors Association.

Apprenticeship Council:

  • Christopher M. Cash of Manassas, director of apprenticeship, NECA/IBEW Local 26 joint apprenticeship and training committee; and
  • Dudley Harris of Newport News, vice president special projects, Bay Electric Co., Inc.

Milk Commission:

  • James D. Kerr of Amelia, dairy farmer, Ameva Farm Inc.; and
  • Sandra Welsford of Arlington, Nicecream.

Board of the Virginia Public Building Authority:

  • John A. Mahone of Glen Allen, former deputy secretary of finance, and former deputy chief of staff in the governor’s office.

Board of Visitors for Gunston Hall:

  • Ed Graber of Fairfax, principal, Edmund Graber Government and Public Affairs Consulting;
  • Eileen Cassidy Rivera of Alexandria, vice president, communications and public relations, Maximus Corporation; and
  • Tim Sargeant of Fairfax County, government and community relations, Dominion Energy.

Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations:

  • Jack Hilgers of Virginia Beach, retired, colonel, U.S. Marine Corps;
  • Sha’ron D. Martin of Virginia Beach, Fleet Reserve Association;
  • Richard Raskin of Manassas, past state commander, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Department of Virginia;
  • Rich Shook of Yorktown, president, VARAS Consulting LLC;
  • Denice Faircloth Williams of Suffolk, retired, U.S. Marine Corps; and
  • Colonel Monti Zimmermanof Manassas, retired, U.S. Army.

Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission:

  • Lou Ann Jessee-Wallace of St. Paul, Russell County Board of Supervisors, District II.

Board of Juvenile Justice:

  • Eric English of Henrico, chief of police, Henrico County Police Division;
  • Tyren Frazier of Chesterfield, executive director, Chesterfield Education Foundation;
  • William M. Johnson of Chesterfield, associate vice chancellor for finance, Virginia Community College System;
  • Scott Kizner of Richmond, adjunct professor, George Mason University; standards of quality compliance manager, Virginia Department of Education; retired superintendent;
  • Robert Vilchez of Alexandria, coordinator, Arlington Gang Prevention Task Force; supervisor, detention diversion program and electronic monitoring; and
  • Synethia White of Hampton, director of strategic initiatives, Cities United.

Advisory Committee on Sexual and Domestic Violence:

  • Elvira De la Cruz of Colonial Heights, chief executive officer and senior advocate, Latinos In Virginia Empowerment Center;
  • Sanu Dieng of Newport News, executive director, Transitions Family Violence Services;
  • Marva Jo Dunn of Emporia, family violence and sexual assault unit, City of Emporia;
  • Claudia Lopez-Muñiz of Staunton, executive director, New Directions Center; and
  • Unique Phillips of Christiansburg, sex trafficking case manager, Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley.

Cemetery Board:

  • Judy S. Lyttle of Surry County, member, Board of Supervisors;
  • Susan Mini of Salem, president and chief executive officer, Sherwood Memorial Park, Inc.; and
  • James A. Young of Norfolk, CPA, CLP Financial Group.

Commonwealth Neurotrauma Initiative Advisory Board:

  • Richard Bagby of Goochland County, executive director, United Spinal Association of Virginia;
  • David Reid of Charlottesville, licensed clinical psychologist, Augusta Psychological Associates; and
  • Josh Sloan of Richmond, volunteer and outreach coordinator, Sportable.

Virginia Air and Space Center Board of Directors:

  • L’Allegro Smith of Alexandria, director, HeadWaters Resort and Casino PAC.
