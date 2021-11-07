Latest gubernatorial appointments

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
State Board of Health:
- Gary P. Critzer of Waynesboro, director, Department of Emergency Management and EMS, City of Waynesboro;
- Melissa L. Green of Hot Springs, partner and chief clinical officer, Trio Healthcare LLC;
- Lisa Ruffin Harrison of Prince George, realtor, Joyner Fine Properties;
- Anna Jeng of Norfolk, professor, Old Dominion University;
- Patricia Kinser of Richmond, endowed professor and assistant dean of research, School of Nursing, Virginia Commonwealth University; and
- Maribel Ramos of Fairfax County, legislative director, National Governors Association.
Apprenticeship Council:
- Christopher M. Cash of Manassas, director of apprenticeship, NECA/IBEW Local 26 joint apprenticeship and training committee; and
- Dudley Harris of Newport News, vice president special projects, Bay Electric Co., Inc.
Milk Commission:
- James D. Kerr of Amelia, dairy farmer, Ameva Farm Inc.; and
- Sandra Welsford of Arlington, Nicecream.
Board of the Virginia Public Building Authority:
- John A. Mahone of Glen Allen, former deputy secretary of finance, and former deputy chief of staff in the governor’s office.
Board of Visitors for Gunston Hall:
- Ed Graber of Fairfax, principal, Edmund Graber Government and Public Affairs Consulting;
- Eileen Cassidy Rivera of Alexandria, vice president, communications and public relations, Maximus Corporation; and
- Tim Sargeant of Fairfax County, government and community relations, Dominion Energy.
Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations:
- Jack Hilgers of Virginia Beach, retired, colonel, U.S. Marine Corps;
- Sha’ron D. Martin of Virginia Beach, Fleet Reserve Association;
- Richard Raskin of Manassas, past state commander, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Department of Virginia;
- Rich Shook of Yorktown, president, VARAS Consulting LLC;
- Denice Faircloth Williams of Suffolk, retired, U.S. Marine Corps; and
- Colonel Monti Zimmermanof Manassas, retired, U.S. Army.
Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission:
- Lou Ann Jessee-Wallace of St. Paul, Russell County Board of Supervisors, District II.
Board of Juvenile Justice:
- Eric English of Henrico, chief of police, Henrico County Police Division;
- Tyren Frazier of Chesterfield, executive director, Chesterfield Education Foundation;
- William M. Johnson of Chesterfield, associate vice chancellor for finance, Virginia Community College System;
- Scott Kizner of Richmond, adjunct professor, George Mason University; standards of quality compliance manager, Virginia Department of Education; retired superintendent;
- Robert Vilchez of Alexandria, coordinator, Arlington Gang Prevention Task Force; supervisor, detention diversion program and electronic monitoring; and
- Synethia White of Hampton, director of strategic initiatives, Cities United.
Advisory Committee on Sexual and Domestic Violence:
- Elvira De la Cruz of Colonial Heights, chief executive officer and senior advocate, Latinos In Virginia Empowerment Center;
- Sanu Dieng of Newport News, executive director, Transitions Family Violence Services;
- Marva Jo Dunn of Emporia, family violence and sexual assault unit, City of Emporia;
- Claudia Lopez-Muñiz of Staunton, executive director, New Directions Center; and
- Unique Phillips of Christiansburg, sex trafficking case manager, Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley.
Cemetery Board:
- Judy S. Lyttle of Surry County, member, Board of Supervisors;
- Susan Mini of Salem, president and chief executive officer, Sherwood Memorial Park, Inc.; and
- James A. Young of Norfolk, CPA, CLP Financial Group.
Commonwealth Neurotrauma Initiative Advisory Board:
- Richard Bagby of Goochland County, executive director, United Spinal Association of Virginia;
- David Reid of Charlottesville, licensed clinical psychologist, Augusta Psychological Associates; and
- Josh Sloan of Richmond, volunteer and outreach coordinator, Sportable.
Virginia Air and Space Center Board of Directors: